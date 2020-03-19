We tried Tommy John’s collection of ‘Go Anywhere’ clothing, and the polished pieces are comfy enough to wear whether you’re in the office or working from home

source Tommy John/Instagram

While Tommy John is most beloved for its underwear, we also like its Go Anywhere collection of men’s and women’s apparel (from $64).

It includes outerwear, button-down shirts, casual tees, joggers, and work pants that are comfortable and practical, with features like four-way stretch, wrinkle resistance, and moisture-wicking abilities.

We tried four pieces from the Go Anywhere collection: a lightweight bomber jacket, flexible performance dress shirt, low-maintenance work pants, and cleverly designed blazer.

The styles are pretty basic, but that also means they’re versatile. More importantly, the pieces always felt comfortable and ready to wear for a range of activity levels.

Note: Insider Reviews recognizes that many people are working from home at this time. Based on our earlier in-office testing, Tommy John’s Go Anywhere collection is also appropriate for a work-from-home environment where you want to be comfortable in your home while appearing polished for remote video calls.

Tommy John is synonymous with great underwear. Here on the Insider Reviews team, we’re quick to wax poetic about its extremely comfortable and durable trunks, boxer briefs, boyshorts, and thongs, but we want to make it clear that the brand is no one-trick pony. If you’re curious about what it has to offer beyond underwear, you won’t be disappointed.

Its Go Anywhere apparel collection shows that true head-to-toe comfort is possible, even when you’re dressing for work. The always-expanding collections for men and women include outerwear, button-down shirts, casual tees, joggers, and work pants for people whose greatest desire is comfort.

Although fabric compositions vary depending on the clothing piece, the general theme you can expect is this: wrinkle-resistant, moisture-wicking, stretchy all around, soft, and breathable. Clothing types range from something as weekend-ready as cozy terry hoodies to office-appropriate (or work-from-home-friendly), sharply cut blazers.

We focused on some of the less casual Go Anywhere offerings and wore them primarily around the office and while traveling (at least while we were safely able to do so earlier this year). Overall, we agreed that they may not be the most trendy or stylish pieces, but they are versatile and easy to wear under pretty much any circumstance where comfort is a priority. More importantly, they live up to the “Go Anywhere” name.

Our reviews of Go Anywhere pieces from Tommy John:

The Reversible Bomber Jacket

caption Connie in the bomber jacket source Connie Chen/Business Insider

You know those warm but breezy transitional days when you’re not really sure what to wear? When everything you pull out of your closet seems to be either too suffocating or a little too lightweight, this bomber jacket is the instant solution.

The Go Anywhere name is truly fitting for a versatile and high-performance jacket like this because it packs easily, can look dressy or casual depending on how you style it, and feels comfortable and breathable no matter how active I am. Despite – or perhaps because – it’s such a simple jacket, I wear it often.

I’ve worn it on warm winter days in Los Angeles and while running around trade-show floors, during which time I discovered just how effectively the fabric wicks off sweat. It’s stretchy, so it’s easy to move around in, and because the fabric is thin, it’s easy to layer heavier coats over it if necessary. The option to turn it inside out and wear the blue version is an added plus to help you extend the life of the jacket. -Connie Chen, senior reporter

The Performance Un-Tucked Shirt

caption Danny in the performance shirt source Connie Chen/Business Insider

When I’m trying out a performance dress shirt, there are a few major things I’m looking for. First, the material needs to be stretchy enough so that it is comfortable to move around, without feeling too rubbery on your skin. Second, and depending on the price, wrinkle-resistance is preferred because the stretchy material is usually not supposed to be ironed. Third, I’m too lazy to go to the dry cleaners on a consistent basis, so I always look for shirts that are machine-washable.

Tommy John’s Go Anywhere Performance Un-Tucked Shirt met all of my criteria. The first thing you notice about the shirt is how soft-to-the-touch the fabric is. Every time I put it on, my arms feel gently caressed by the Memory Fabric material. Plus, the untucked style and flexible fabric allow me to take elongated stretches at my desk without any midriff spillover.

At almost $130, it is a little pricier than other performance dress shirts, but it has held up after several rounds in the washing machine and dryer. Tommy John’s Go Anywhere Performance shirt has firmly established itself as a permanent fixture in my work-shirt rotation. -Danny Bakst, senior content producer

The Lightweight Tech Stretch Pant

caption Connie in the stretch pant source Connie Chen/Business Insider

I feel like I’m wearing cool and smooth pajama pants whenever I slip these on – they’re that comfortable. Luckily, they look like a regular pair of relaxed work pants, so I can walk to, from, and around the office without attracting stares. They’re also great for looking polished on work-from-home days when you want to feel like a functioning member of society.

Though they aren’t skin-tight, they are tapered and polished. At the same time, there’s enough stretch and extra space for me to squat down in them. The stretchy waistband and pull-on style tie it all together: Ultimately, these pants are low-maintenance and easy to wear. I’m even considering making them my new go-to pair for long flights and bus rides.

My only word of caution is that since the fabric is quite light and thin, the pants are not ideal for cold weather days. However, once the weather warms up, these are the pants you’ll be able to wear without sweating through them. -Connie Chen, senior reporter

The Tech Blazer

caption Amir in the blazer source Connie Chen/Business Insider

Blazers and suit jackets are notorious for being stiff and uncomfortable, but Tommy John has redesigned the business-casual staple to be comfortable enough to wear wherever, whenever, and for however long you need to.

The Go Anywhere Tech Blazer features a four-way stretch material that’s moisture-wicking and water repellent. My first impression while wearing it was that my range of motion wasn’t hindered all. I could move my shoulders and lift my arms above my head without feeling like I was going to bust a seam. I’m not going to run a marathon or do a full workout in this jacket, but the performance aspects of the material make it less of a task to wear more formal clothes during the workweek.

I also really appreciate the zippered front pockets and interior pocket. Being able to securely zip up my phone, keys, and wallet was a good feeling.

While all of these features make the Go Anywhere Tech Blazer great for traveling, commuting, and overall comfort throughout the day, it’s not the most dapper or best-fitting blazer on the market. At $298, the Go Anywhere Tech Blazer isn’t cheap, so if you’re set on achieving a precise fit or having a more traditional material, I recommend getting a similarly-priced made-to-measure blazer at Indochino. -Amir Ismael, reporter