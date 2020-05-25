I’ve owned a pair of Tommy John joggers for over a year, and I think they are the perfect work-from-home pants

caption The Tommy John lounge joggers are worth every penny. source Celia Fernandez/Insider

Tommy John started as a brand focused on reinventing men’s undergarments, but now it sells underwear and apparel for both men and women.

Aside from owning Tommy John underwear, I also have a pair of the $78 women’s lounge joggers in charcoal gray.

I’ve had them for over a year and, after many washes, they still look brand-new.

The joggers are a great basic to have because they feel like pajamas while still looking presentable enough to wear out of the house.

Tommy John’s women’s lounge joggers ($78) are available in sizes ranging from XS to XXL, and they fit true to size.

caption Tommy John’s women’s lounge joggers come in sizes XS through XXL.

As much as I love wearing black leggings, sometimes they can be too constricting. And oftentimes, I want to feel like I’m wearing sweatpants without actually wearing a pair because I’m not a fan of the way they look on me.

I started shopping around for some joggers that looked more like pants so that I could wear them to lounge around the house, walk my dog, or when traveling. I came across these $78 women’s lounge joggers by Tommy John on Nordstrom, and after seeing how many 5-star reviews they had, I decided to get them in the charcoal gray color because I had enough black pants in my wardrobe.

Since I’m usually between a size 14 to 16 in bottoms, I knew that the XL was probably going to be the best fit. They fit true to size, and after a year of washing them over and over again, they still feel exactly the same on.

Although I bought my charcoal pair from Nordstrom, the Tommy John website has a lot more options.

caption The Tommy John website offers the joggers in 17 different colors, as well as four limited-edition striped pairs.

Nordstrom sells a few pairs of the Tommy John joggers online, including some color-block options, but if you’re looking for an array of colors, the actual Tommy John website is your best bet.

The website has colors like a maroon shade called Winetasting, a seafoam green called Glacier, a dusty pink called Rose Dust, and more.

There’s a reason the description says the joggers are “luxuriously soft.”

caption After numerous washes, the joggers are still just as soft as when I first bought them.

I throw these joggers on multiple times a week and wash them after wearing them about three times.

Tommy John advises to wash them in cold water and tumble dry on low, but I usually throw them in with the rest of my clothes and tumble dry on high, and they are still super soft.

The side pockets are also convenient for when it’s time to walk my dog.

caption The pockets are big enough to fit a cardholder, keys, and a cell phone.

When I used to get home from work, I’d usually only change my shoes to take my dog out for a walk, which normally meant I was walking her in jeans. But now that I’m working from home, I tend to change out of my pajamas and throw on some leggings.

However, these joggers are perfect because they feel like pajamas but are still presentable enough to wear out of the house, so I feel just as comfortable inside my apartment as I do while I’m outside.

And thanks to the two side pockets, I can grab my keys, cardholder, and phone and run out the door once I sign off of work.

The only time I wouldn’t recommend wearing these joggers is when it’s really cold outside.

caption The material is thin.

The same tri-blend fabric that makes these joggers unbelievably soft also makes them airy, so they aren’t the best for keeping your legs warm during the wintertime. I will admit that I have worn them while it’s been snowing outside with a pair of Ugg boots, and although I feel a bit cold, they work for me when I’m outside for a brief amount of time.

The tapered fit reminds me of skinny jeans, and that’s why I love them so much.

caption The tapered fit reminds me of skinny jeans.

I previously reviewed the pants from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Cozy Collection, and my biggest complaint was how wide the legs were because I found myself tripping over them multiple times.

The tapered design of these joggers, however, makes it so that they are snug around my ankles, meaning I don’t have to worry about getting my foot caught in the seams.

My only regret is not owning these joggers in several other colors.

caption I would buy these joggers in multiple colors.

As someone who doesn’t spend money on loungewear, $78 for a pair of joggers was a lot for me, but these have been worth every penny. How often I wear them and how well they wash has more than made up for the cost of the Tommy John pants.

Although I originally decided against the black pair, I’m definitely going to be adding those to my collection and trying out more Tommy John items.