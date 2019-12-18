Tommy John, the popular underwear brand, has grown to be a line of wardrobe essentials — here are our favorite pieces

caption Tommy John is one of Insider Picks’ favorite places to shop for underwear, but they offer much more. source Tommy John

Tommy John started out as a men’s underwear startup, but has evolved into a line of wardrobe essentials for everyone. You can find dress shirts, blazers, loungewear, and activewear, and more at Tommy John.

While the underwear and undershirts are some of the best we’ve tried, I’ve been consistently impressed with everything I’ve worn from Tommy John. It’s one of few brands that I pay for, even after receiving free samples for review.

To help you get familiar with the brand, I rounded up seven of my absolute favorites and why I like them so much.

Many men assume that all pairs of underwear are created equal and that brand names or clever marketing are the only factors that drive up costs. As a result, guys of all ages limit themselves to cheap underwear that are ill-fitting and poorly made. If this sounds like you – and your worn-out briefs – there’s one brand that can completely change your perspective on essential undergarments: Tommy John.

Founded in 2008 by Tom Patterson, the brand started with the simple goal of modernizing men’s undergarments to meet the comfort standards of today – and tomorrow. Over the years, the brand has gradually evolved from only offering underwear and undershirts for men into a brand with essential wardrobe pieces for everyone.

It’s become one of the few brands that the Insider Picks team in its entirety agrees to be the best in its category.

caption As the brand continues to grow, more styles like the Stay-Tucked Dress Shirt are being added. source Tommy John

As someone who regularly covers menswear, I’ve had the opportunity to test a wide range of Tommy John products, and it’s been great to see the brand’s progression. I’ve yet to come across a product I didn’t like, even in categories like dress shirts where you’d think an underwear brand has no business in. If being thorough and descriptive wasn’t a part of my job as a product journalist, the only words in this review would be, “You should pick Tommy John over other brands.”

Since I can’t do that, I’ve rounded up all of my favorite men’s products by Tommy John, from underwear and undershirts to dress shirts and blazers. Keep reading to learn more about each item and why I like them so much.

Tommy John Boxer Briefs

source Tommy John

The first product I tried from Tommy John was a pair of Go Anywhere Boxer Briefs, and they single-handedly changed my perception of what it means to be comfortable in underwear.

Since then, I’ve worn Tommy John Boxer Briefs in a variety of different materials, and they’re all a solid choice for comfort. I can’t say that any material is better than another because it all comes down to preferences like whether you value breathability or silky texture.

They’re slightly longer than most other boxer briefs I’ve worn, but I actually like that. They’re form-fitting, stay in place, and never ride up my legs from regular motion or heavy activity.

As someone who’s received an untold number of boxer briefs to test, I have a unique perspective on what’s truly a good value. There are brands that I fully dislike and won’t recommend, brands that I like and recommend but won’t personally pay for considering how many pairs I already own, and then there’s Tommy John. It’s the one underwear brand I’ll happily pay for.

Tommy John Undershirts

source Tommy John

I always struggled to find a valid reason to buy and wear basic short-sleeve undershirts. They’re usually sloppy and uncomfortable to wear under my clothes. And after a few wears and washes, they lose shape.

However, Tommy John’s undershirts are engineered for comfort. Their patented design makes them a bit longer and easier to stay neatly tucked. The brand offers three undershirts in material types – Second Skin, Cool Cotton, and Air – and in my experience, they’ve all been more comfortable than standard cotton undershirts.

Regardless of which material you choose, you’ll get a thin, form-fitting (but not tight) shirt. I also really appreciate the different styles available. Crewnecks are great for wearing under button-up shirts with ties or other crewnecks, V-necks are good for wearing a shirt casually unbuttoned, and deeper V-necks are good for wearing undershirts that are more drastically unbuttoned.

Tommy John 360 Sport Leggings

source Tommy John

I wouldn’t recommend leggings as your first Tommy John purchase because they’re more expensive and naturally less useful than a pair of underwear that you could wear anywhere or any time. But if you’ve experienced the comfort of their underwear and want to extend that into your arsenal of sportswear, this is the best way to do it.

The Tommy John 360 Sport 2.0 Leggings are just as comfortable as the underwear and have many of the same attributes in terms of fit and support. Additionally, they have a media pocket on the right side, which fits my iPhone 11 Pro Max nicely.

Although I’m not a leggings-under-shorts kind of guy, I’ve gotten great use out of them as a base layer in cold weather. Even when I’m not working out, I find myself wearing my Sport leggings under jeans to stay warm.

Tommy John Go Anywhere Joggers

source Tommy John

When I’m not wearing jeans and I need to put on comfortable pants, Tommy John Go Anywhere Joggers are my go-to pair.

The quick-drying, moisture-wicking material is made from polyester, Tencel, and spandex, and as the name suggests, I feel like I can go anywhere (within reason) while wearing them. I wouldn’t wear them to work, but I’ve worn them to the gym, out to run errands, and casually a countless number of times, and they’re super comfortable.

I might sound like a broken record by now, but the fit – just like everything else at Tommy John – is what makes them so great. I ordered my true size and both the waist and inseam length fits me well. I also appreciate the extra zippered pockets on the front and rear, the locking cuff zippers, and the drawstring waistband.

Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Jogger

source Tommy John

Personally, I like to sleep in my underwear, but when it’s a bit too cold or I’m just lounging rather than sleeping, I like to wear Tommy John Second Skin Sleep Joggers. They’re super soft against the skin, non-restrictive, and they feature two functional front pockets.

I’ll admit that $64 is a lot of money to spend on pants just to sleep in, but they make for a great item to splurge on or give as a gift.

Tommy John Stay-Tucked Dress Shirts

source Tommy John

I’ve always been impressed with Tommy John’s different products, but the Stay-Tucked Dress Shirt was the most impressive because it’s surprisingly well made. If you were to take any other brand that’s best known for underwear, you probably wouldn’t expect them to be able to make a quality dress shirt.

The Stay-Tucked Dress Shirt uses a cotton stretch fabric to keep its shape after multiple wears and allows for full range of motion without coming untucked. Although you can find similar features with other performance dress shirts, Tommy John takes performance to another level with an innovative technology called InvisiGrip Snap, which keeps the shirt tucked in.

InvisiGrip Snap Technology consists of three snapped buttons and an elastic hem the bottom of the shirt. It feels a little awkward to wear at first, but you’ll quickly get used to it – and most importantly, your shirt won’t come untucked. You can buy the stretchiest of stretchy performance dress shirts and still not get a fit this good.

Tommy John Go Anywhere Everyday Blazer

source Tommy John

The Go Anywhere Everyday Blazer is special because it maintains a relatively classic look while still working in modern comfort and convenience features.

It’s made from an innovative four-way stretch material that’s breathable, moisture-wicking, and water-repellent, and it has 360-degree underarm stretch, which allows for a full range of motion.

I personally wouldn’t recommend it if you’re going for an extremely dapper and formal look, but it’s great for commuting and wearing in the office.