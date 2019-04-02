Underwear startup Tommy John is having its first-ever spring sale with up to 40% off — here are 12 of the best styles

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Tommy John

For the first time, ever the underwear company is having a spring sale. Right now, you save up to 40% on select items including underwear, undershirts, socks, and activewear.

To help you shop quickly, we rounded up 12 of the best items on sale at Tommy John.

Founded with the goal of bringing undergarments up to par for modern times, Tommy John has an innovative approach to designing wardrobe essentials like underwear, undershirts, socks, and activewear. Every design is breathable, easy to care for, long-lasting, and extremely comfortable.

Named the best overall in our men’s underwear buying guide and women’s underwear buying guide, Tommy John has been a huge hit among Insider Picks’ reporters, editors, and many of our readers.

While the brand hardly ever has any type of discount or sale, Tommy John is having its first-ever spring sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on select items for men and women. We’ve found great value in Tommy John at full price, and the reduced prices just sweetened the deal.

As fans of Tommy John, several members of the Insider Picks teams have already begun shopping the sale – and the items are selling out quickly. So, to help you beat most other shoppers to the deals, we rounded up 12 of best styles on sale.

Check out some of the best products on sale, below:

Men’s Cool Cotton Armory Boxer Brief

source Tommy John

Women’s Cool Cotton Brief

source Tommy John

Men’s Cool Cotton Brief 1.0

source Tommy John

Men’s Second Skin Crew Neck Undershirt 1.0

source Tommy John

Women’s Cool Cotton Thong

source Tommy John

Men’s Second Skin Deep V Neck Undershirt 1.0

source Tommy John

Men’s Air Icon Trunk

source Tommy John

Women’s Air Cheeky

source Tommy John

Men’s 360 Sport Boxer Brief

source Tommy John

Men’s Stay Up Dress Sock Basic 5 Pack

source Tommy John

Men’s Air Mesh Performance Long Sleeve

source Tommy John

Women’s Second Skin Logo Elastic Thong