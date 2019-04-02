Underwear startup Tommy John is having its first-ever spring sale with up to 40% off — here are 12 of the best styles

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.
- We named Tommy John as the best overall underwear in our men’s underwear and women’s underwear buying guides.
- For the first time, ever the underwear company is having a spring sale. Right now, you save up to 40% on select items including underwear, undershirts, socks, and activewear.
- To help you shop quickly, we rounded up 12 of the best items on sale at Tommy John.
Founded with the goal of bringing undergarments up to par for modern times, Tommy John has an innovative approach to designing wardrobe essentials like underwear, undershirts, socks, and activewear. Every design is breathable, easy to care for, long-lasting, and extremely comfortable.
While the brand hardly ever has any type of discount or sale, Tommy John is having its first-ever spring sale. For a limited time, you can save up to 40% on select items for men and women. We’ve found great value in Tommy John at full price, and the reduced prices just sweetened the deal.
As fans of Tommy John, several members of the Insider Picks teams have already begun shopping the sale – and the items are selling out quickly. So, to help you beat most other shoppers to the deals, we rounded up 12 of best styles on sale.
Shop the Tommy John spring sale now.
Check out some of the best products on sale, below:
Men’s Cool Cotton Armory Boxer Brief
Tommy John Cool Cotton Armory Boxer Brief, $19.99 (Originally $31) [You save $11.01]
Women’s Cool Cotton Brief
Tommy John Cool Cotton Brief, $14.99 (Originally $22) [You save $7.01]
Men’s Cool Cotton Brief 1.0
Tommy John Cool Cotton Brief 1.0, $19.99 (Originally $27) [You save $7.01]
Men’s Second Skin Crew Neck Undershirt 1.0
Tommy John Second Skin Crew Neck Undershirt 1.0, $29.99 (Originally $43) [You save $13.01]
Women’s Cool Cotton Thong
Tommy John Cool Cotton Thong, $13.99 (Originally $20) [You save $6.01]
Men’s Second Skin Deep V Neck Undershirt 1.0
Tommy John Second Skin Deep V Neck Undershirt 1.0, $29.99 (Originally $43) [You save $13.01]
Men’s Air Icon Trunk
Tommy John Air Icon Trunk, $29.99 (Originally $45) [You save $15.01]
Women’s Air Cheeky
Tommy John Air Cheeky, $18.99 (Originally $28) [You save $9.01]
Men’s 360 Sport Boxer Brief
Tommy John 360 Sport Boxer Brief, $24.99 (Originally $34) [You save $9.01]
Men’s Stay Up Dress Sock Basic 5 Pack
Tommy John Stay Up Dress Sock Basic 5 Pack, $39.99 (Originally $80) [You save $40.01]
Men’s Air Mesh Performance Long Sleeve
Tommy John Air Mesh Performance Long Sleeve, $44.99 (Originally $72) [You save $27.01]
Women’s Second Skin Logo Elastic Thong
