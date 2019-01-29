Tongda Group Completes R&D of Plastic Dipole Antenna Deployed in Polarized Base Station Antenna For 5G

To Seize the Market Development Opportunities Presented By 5G Rollout

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29 January 2019 – Tongda Group Holdings Limited (“Tongda Group” or the “Group”) (stock code: 698) is pleased to announce that the Group has completed the research and development (“R&D”) of the polarized base station antenna incorporating Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) and Plating on Plastic (POP) technology. The new antenna is to be applied to mainstream Massive Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output (Massive MIMO) antennas used in fifth generation wireless systems (“5G”). The Group has conducted R&D on a plastic dipole antenna to be used in the polarized base station antenna, which can direct and enhance the power of electromagnetic waves so that antennas can receive stronger electromagnetic signals, which reduces the weight of the antenna with a higher level of integration as the number of 5G dipole antenna increases. Currently, the Group is customizing molds for various mainstream customers with production of small quantities expected to commence in the second quarter of this year. The Group is also conducting R&D on 5G-compatible handset casings of integrated radio and automotive GPS navigation antennas to seize the market development opportunities brought about by 5G.

For the handset casings business, the Group has become one of the official suppliers of Samsung since the third quarter last year engaging in the mass production of “Glastic” back covers for the latest Samsung Galaxy J6+. This year, the Group will actively expand its collaboration with Samsung to provide back covers for Samsung’s mid-range handset models. In addition, the Group is also the vendor for middle frames and 2.5D glass back covers materials of the latest model of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7. For the tri-proof and high-precision components, the Group is working closely and stably with an international customer in providing handset components such as rubber molding, liquid-silicone rubber parts and high-precision injection molding parts. In the automotive business, the Group is actively striving to increase its market share this year on the solid foundation laid in previous years with Geely Automobile currently its largest customer here. Apart from providing interior automotive decorations for the Bin Yue, Bo Rui and Emgrand under Geely Automobile, the Group also engages in small-scale production for several other models.

The customer base of the Group currently includes the top five handset brands in the world and it provides comprehensive handset casings and components solutions, such as Glastic back covers/Uni-Body casings, metal middle frames/housings and 2.5D/3D glass back covers, as well as the tri-proof and high-precision components, to cater for the diverse needs of its customers. The Group will continue to devote its efforts to the R&D of new craftsmanship in the future, in order to deepen and strengthen its sound partnership with new and existing customers and to develop more competitive products of higher quality.

About Tongda Group Holdings Limited

Tongda Group is the world’s leading solutions provider of high-precision components used in smart mobile communication and consumer electronic products. The Group has been listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 2000, under the Information Technology — IT Hardware category, and has been selected as a constituent stock in the Hang Seng Composite LargeCap & MidCap Index, Hang Seng Composite Industry Index — Information Technology, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index and Hang Seng Global Composite Index. The Group garners the DHL/SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards 2015－Enterprise Award and has been selected to the Forbes Asia’s 200 “Best Under A Billion” list in 2016. Mr. Wang Ya Nan, Chairman and CEO of the Group has been named the winner in the technology category of EY Entrepreneur of the Year China 2016.

Leveraging its leading metal casings, In-Mold Lamination (“IML”) and insert molding business technology, as well as the stable and high-quality clientele, the Group has established a solid presence in the markets for handsets, smart electrical appliances and automotive interior decorative business. The Group is dedicated to satisfying customers’ needs through establishing global service networks in various regions, with strategically located production bases in Shishi city, Xiamen, Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as R&D centres in Shanghai and Taiwan.