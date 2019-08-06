16 of the best-loved books and works by Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison, who died at age 88

caption WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 29: Novelist Toni Morrison is presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during an East Room event May 29, 2012 at the White House in Washington, DC. The Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, is presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Beloved author Toni Morrison died on August 5 at age 88, her publisher confirmed.

The Nobel Laureate and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient was a novelist, essayist, editor, teacher, and professor emeritus at Princeton University.

Here are 16 of her most popular, best-loved books and works.

As Andrew Chow wrote in his TIME obituary of Toni Morrison, the beloved author “illuminated the joys and agonies of black American life through breathtakingly vital works.”

Morrison, who received the Nobel Prize for Literature, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and the PEN/Saul Bellow Award for Achievement in American Fiction, died on August 5, 2019, at age 88.

With a body of work that has inspired, educated, and uplifted countless readers, here are 16 of Morrison’s best-loved, most popular books and works.

While raising two children as a single mother, Morrison woke up at 4 AM each morning to write her first book, “The Bluest Eye.”

“The Bluest Eye,” published in 1970, takes place in Morrison’s hometown of Lorain, Ohio, and tells the story of a young black girl growing up in the years following the Great Depression. Due to its controversial topics, including racism, incest, and child molestation, there have been multiple attempts to ban Morrison’s debut novel from schools and libraries.

Morrison published it when she was 39-years-old, and it did not sell well at first, although the City University of New York boosted sales by putting it on the reading list for its new black-studies department.

Morrison’s second novel, “Sula,” was nominated for the National Book Award.

“Sula” examines the friendship between two black women who were childhood friends in a black neighborhood in Ohio. The character Sula defies gender norms and is hated by the town for disregarding social conventions and having interracial relationships.

“Song of Solomon,” Morrison’s third book, brought her national acclaim and was chosen for Oprah Winfrey’s book club.

Published in 1977, “Song of Solomon” was cited by the Swedish Academy in awarding Morrison with the 1993 Nobel Prize in literature. It is widely considered one of the best novels of the 20th century.

“Song of Solomon” follows the life of Macon “Milkman” Dead III, a black man living in Michigan, from birth to adulthood. It earned the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction in 1978 and is reportedly former President Barack Obama’s favorite book.

In addition to Winfrey’s book club, the Book of the Month Club selected “Song of Solomon,” the first novel written by a black author chosen since Richard Wright’s “Native Son” in 1940.

1981’s “Tar Baby” was Morrison’s first novel with a contemporary setting.

Two years after Barnard College awarded Morrison with its highest honor, the Barnard Medal of Distinction, the author published her first contemporary novel “Tar Baby.” It follows materialistic fashion model Jadine as she falls in love with Son, a penniless drifter.

Morrison’s first play, “Dreaming Emmett,” was performed in 1986.

“Dreaming Emmett” is about the murder of black teenager Emmett Till in 1955. It was performed at the State University of New York at Albany, where Morrison taught English and was appointed to an Albert Schweitzer chair in 1984.

After its first production, Morrison reportedly destroyed all video recordings of the performance and copies of the script. “Dreaming Emmett” was commissioned by the New York State Writers Institute at SUNY-Albany in honor of the first celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

In 1987, Morrison published her most celebrated novel, “Beloved,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

“Beloved” is inspired by a true story of Margaret Garner, a slave who killed her 2-year-old daughter after escaping and being pursued by slave catchers. Garner intended to commit suicide, but was captured before she could kill herself, too.

Morrison’s novel imagines Garner’s dead daughter returning to haunt her and her family as a ghost. “Beloved” was a New York Times best-seller for 25 weeks, receiving acclaim from the likes of Margaret Atwood.

When it failed to win either the National Book Award or the National Book Critics Circle Award, 48 black critics and writers, including Maya Angelou, protested in a statement published by The New York Times. However, it went on to win the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award in addition to the Pulitzer.

“Beloved” is the first of three novels intended to be read together, about love and black history.

source Amazon

Morrison wrote that “Beloved” is intended to be read first, followed by 1992’s “Jazz,” written in language that imitates the rhythm of jazz music and follows a love triangle during the Harlem Renaissance in New York City.

Morrison explained that “The conceptual connection is the search for the beloved – the part of the self that is you, and loves you, and is always there for you.”

Between writing “Jazz” and “Paradise,” Morrison was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, becoming the first black female Nobel Laureate.

In 1997, Morrison released “Paradise,” the third book in the “Beloved” trilogy, about citizens of an all-black town. It was chosen as another one of Oprah Winfrey’s book club selections and is structured into nine sections.

In 1998, Morrison was featured on the cover of TIME magazine, becoming the second female fiction writer and second black fiction writer to appear on the most significant magazine cover of the era.

Between publishing novels in the “Beloved” trilogy, Morrison delivered a lecture called “The Future of Time: Literature and Diminished Expectations.”

caption This April 28, 2018 photo shows a poem by Toni Morrison inscribed on a wall at the new National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Ala. source Beth J. Harpaz

In 1996, the National Endowment for the Humanities selected Morrison for the Jefferson Lecture, the highest honor in the US government for “distinguished intellectual achievement in the humanities.”

Morrison’s address cautioned against the misuse of history to diminish expectations of the future, beginning her speech with the widely-quoted phrase “Time, it seems, has no future.”

The same year, Morrison was awarded with the National Book Foundation’s Medal of Distinguished Contribution to American Letters.

In her eighth novel, “Love,” Morrison again embraced a non-linear storytelling style.

“Love,” published in 2003, follows several women and their relationship to a charismatic but dead hotel owner, Bill Cosey. Returning to the theme of communication between the living and the dead Morrison exemplified in “Beloved,” “Love” includes a character who serves as a medium.

In 2004, Morrison put together a children’s book.

“Remember” marked the 50th anniversary of the “Brown v. Board of Education” Supreme Court decision in 1954 that declared segregation in schools unconstitutional.

Morrison returned to the life story of Margaret Garner, this time in the form of an opera performed in 2007.

caption Toni Morrison at an autograph session in the L’arbre a Lettres bookstore in Paris, France. source Olga Besnard/Shutterstock

The New York City opera performed Morrison’s “Margaret Garner” in 2007, though it was initially a co-commissioned project from the Michigan Opera Theatre, the Cincinnati Opera, and the Opera Philadelphia, and was first performed in 2005 at the Detroit Opera House.

Morrison’s 2008 novel “A Mercy” is set in the Virginia colonies of 1682.

Reviewing “A Mercy” for Vanity Fair, Diane Johnson wrote that Morrison’s novel is “a poetic, visionary, mesmerizing tale that captures, in the cradle of our present problems and strains, the natal curse put on us back then by the Indian tribes, Africans, Dutch, Portuguese, and English competing to get their footing in the New World against a hostile landscape and the essentially tragic nature of human experience.”

Morrison returned to play-writing for 2011’s “Desdemona,” which revisits William Shakespeare’s “Othello.”

First produced in Vienna in 2011, “Desdemona” focuses on the character of Othello’s wife from Shakespeare’s original play, and her relationship with her African nursemaid, Barbary, who is only briefly mentioned in “Othello.”

Dedicated to her son, Morrison’s novel “Home” was published in 2012.

Morrison and her son, Slade, wrote children’s books together before he died from pancreatic cancer in 2010, aged 45. “Home” was half-completed at the time of Slade’s death, and Morrison said she initially stopped working on it, before realizing her son would have wanted to see it published.

“I stopped writing until I began to think he would be really put out if he thought that he had caused me to stop. ‘Please, Mom, I’m dead, could you keep going . . . ?'” Morrison said of her decision to finish “Home,” which follows a Korean War veteran in the segregated US of the 1950s, who tries to save his sister from the brutal medical experiments of a white doctor.

“God Help the Child” was Morrison’s eleventh and final novel, published in 2014.

“God Help the Child” follows Bride, a beauty and fashion industry executive whose mother tormented her for her dark-skinned complexion as a child, a trauma that follows the character throughout her life.