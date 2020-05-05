Tony Ferguson cuts his UFC opponents so badly that people at cage-side get showered in blood

caption Anthony Pettis sprays blood after being struck by Tony Ferguson. source Photo by Hans Gutknecht / Getty Images

Tony Ferguson bloodies many of his opponents and cut a 2018 fighter up so bad, those watching nearby got splattered.

“I’ve never had a blood shower like that,” the UFC commentator Jon Anik said, looking back at Ferguson’s brutal win over Anthony Pettis.

Ferguson returns to the Octagon on Saturday, taking a 12-fight winning run with him into the cage against the expert striker Justin Gaethje.

Ferguson and Gaethje headline the UFC 249 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tony Ferguson’s UFC fights are so violent he sprays cage-side observers with the blood of his opponents, a commentator told The Athletic ahead of the 34-year-old’s upcoming bout at UFC 249.

Ferguson fights the expert striker Justin Gaethje at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, taking a 12-fight winning run with him into the UFC Octagon.

During that streak, Ferguson has bruised, battered, and bloodied the faces of many opponents. His 2018 stoppage win over Anthony Pettis was so brutal, the UFC commentator Jon Anik said those near the action got showered in blood.

“I’ve never had a blood shower like that sitting Octagon-side before,” Anik said.

“We get splattered with blood on my note cards, on my face, on the front of my neck a little bit, on my shirt. But never where the blood is spewing over on top of us like a shower.

“I was getting legitimate dollops of human blood on the back of my shirt. And of course it wasn’t Tony Ferguson’s blood, but he had no problem tasting it and fighting through it and winning another fight by style points.”

See Anik’s blood-soaked shirt here:

“Blood is spewing over on top of us like a shower. I was getting legitimate dollops of human blood on the back of my shirt.”@Jon_Anik on calling Tony Ferguson vs. Anthony Pettis. More from @shaunalshatti and myself on @TheAthleticMMA: https://t.co/58xZTLpZ7Q pic.twitter.com/zFFNNu64sF — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) May 4, 2020

In 28 MMA fights, Ferguson has recorded 25 wins (12 knockouts, 8 submissions, and 5 decisions) and three losses. Gaethje has 21 wins from 23 fights including 18 knockouts and 1 submission.

Saturday’s winner is expected to challenge the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov later in the year.

