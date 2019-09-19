Tony Fernandes has started succession planning – and is retiring from all board positions, except AirAsia and AirAsia X

He said his board positions would go to “young amazing leaders” and help move “the next generation of AirAsia leaders to the forefront”.
Tony Fernandes is stepping down from all his board positions, except those in AirAsia Group and AirAsia X.

The AirAsia founder said in a series of tweets on Wednesday (Sept 18) that he would remain CEO of AirAsia Group and Airasia.com, the company’s new e-commerce app.

While he did not specify which board positions he was stepping down from and when, AirAsia also owns subsidiaries including Redbeat Ventures, RedCargo, and BigPay.

Fernandes’ announcement comes after AirAsia restructured its leadership team last month, Bloomberg reported.

“Leadership is about succession planning (and) always giving youth a chance,” he added.

Apart from AirAsia, the entrepreneur still sits on the boards of companies like Warner Music Malaysia and Tune Group.

