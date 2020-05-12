The original Tony Hawk games are getting a gorgeous remaster that arrives this September — see it in action right here

caption “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater™ 1 and 2.” source Activision

The classic skateboarding games “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” and “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2” are getting completely remastered and bundled into a new game that’s coming this September.

The game includes “all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more” from the first two “THPS” entries, and some of the original soundtracks.

It’s scheduled to arrive September 4 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For years – decades! – fans of the original “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” games have clamored for a remake.

This September, they’ll get exactly that in “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2:” a gorgeous remastering of the original games, bundled into a single package, that’s scheduled to arrive on September 4 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Its publisher, Activision, promises to retain “all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more” in the new game – a detail that a previous remake of the “THPS” games crucially missed.

Another critical detail: Much of the licensed music from the first two games is also returning, including tracks from bands like Goldfinger and Powerman 5000.

So, what’s different?

Aside from the game being far more attractive than its source material, a number of quality-of-life improvements are coming with the remake.

Things like revert, lip tricks, and wall plants – which didn’t appear until later entries in the “THPS” series – are all being added in, as well as an elaborate new “Create-A-Park” mode that enables players to not only craft a skate park but to share it online with friends as well.

Check out the first trailer for the game in action right here: