The first two Tony Hawk games are getting a long-awaited remaster — here’s how the gorgeous new game compares to the originals

caption The original “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” launched in 1999. source Activision

On May 12, a long-awaited remaster of the first two “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” games was announced.

The new game combines the first two games, adds in a slew of new features, and looks about two-decades worth of video game development better than the originals.

“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2” doesn’t arrive until this September on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, but you can see how the new game compares to the originals right now.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This September, just shy of 21 years after the original “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” launched, the first two games in the series are getting a gorgeous remaster for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

The remaster, titled “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2” is said to have “all the original levels, pro-skaters, old-school tricks and more” from the first two games, all packed into a single new, far more graphically stunning package.

So, how much of a difference does 20 years of game development make? And how do your nostalgic memories of “THPS” compare to reality? Take a look below:

Here’s a look at the new game that arrives this September:

source Activision

And here, of course, is the original game, with Mr. Hawk himself pulling off a sick grind:

source Activision

And here’s how that same moment looks now, in the upcoming remaster:

source Activision

And here they are side-by-side — what a difference 20 years makes, eh?

source Activision

And here’s that shot from earlier, once again juxtaposed with the original game:

source Activision

The new game is scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on September 4 — just weeks shy of 21 years to the day that the original “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater” launched.

source Activision

Take a look at the new game in action right here: