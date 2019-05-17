Self-help guru Tony Robbins has been accused of making sexual advances on his followers and scolding abuse victims at his famous seminars

caption Tony Robbins. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

According to an investigation from BuzzFeed News, self-help guru Tony Robbins has been accused of yelling at abuse victims and making sexual advances at his followers during his famous seminars.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, five women, some who were former staffers, accused Robbins of sexual harassment at some point between the1990s and early 2000s.

In an audio recording from a 2018 event, Robbins accused a woman who had disclosed that she had been abused by her husband of “lying” and asked her if she had been a “crazy b—h.”

Through his lawyers, Robbins denied the accusations.

He also responded to the story with a lengthy post on Medium, calling it an “agenda-driven” article.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Self-help guru Tony Robbins has been accused of yelling at abuse victims during his famous seminars and making sexual advances at his fans and employees, according to a new investigation from Jane Bradley and Katie J.M. Baker of BuzzFeed News.

According to BuzzFeed News, five women, some who were described as “followers” that became staffers, accused Robbins of sexual harassment during the 1990s and early 2000s.

The women, most of whom spoke to the outlet on conditions of near-anonymity, told BuzzFeed that Robbins made unwanted sexual advances onto them. Two women who worked as Robbins’ assistant say that part of their job was to work with him in a one-on-one setting while he was naked in a hotel room or in the shower.

“My job would be to get him out of bed in the morning so I’d wake up and pull his naked butt out of bed,” Kate Rittase, who worked for Robbins, told BuzzFeed News. “I had to get his naked butt into the shower and into his suit.”

Both former assistants told BuzzFeed News that Robbins would ask them to take notes in the bathroom while he showered.

One woman identified in the article as J. said she had a consensual relationship with Robbins in the 19990s while working as his assistant. J. believes she was wrongfully fired due to the nature of their relationship.

Robbins is perhaps best known for his six-day “Date With Destiny” seminars. Currently, the event costs as much as $7,995 per person. He also has an annual membership program that costs $85,000.

“At Date With Destiny you won’t simply discover who you are – you will decide and create your own life-changing experience,” the event page on his website says. “Connect with your ultimate purpose and ignite your passion to achieve the ultimate vision of your life, career, finances, health, and relationships.”

But those very events are called into question in BuzzFeed’s investigation. The outlet reports that he has scolded victims of abuse and sexual violence.

According to a 50-minute recording obtained by the outlet, Robbins accused a woman who had disclosed that she had been emotionally and physically abused by her husband of “lying.”

“Has he loved you?” Robbins went on. “Has he looked out for you, does he put up with you when you’ve been a crazy b—h? Have you ever been a crazy b—h? Ever?”

These accusations against Robbins come in the wake of the #MeToo movement, started by activist Tarana Burke in 2006. The floodgates for the movement and cultural shift were opened in 2017 when women came forward to accuse Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Since then, more than 50 women have come forward with allegations against Weinstein. Women have also come out with allegations against some of the most powerful figures in other industries, including media and politics.

Robbins denied the accusations

Through a letter from his lawyers, Robbins denied the accusations. He says he was “never intentionally naked” in front of staffers and never participated in “inappropriate sexual behavior.”

When asked for comment from INSIDER, we were directed to a lengthy open letter from Robbins to BuzzFeed hosted on Medium.

In the letter, Robbins accused BuzzFeed News of publishing an “agenda-driven” article.

“It is intended to disparage me personally, my family, my life’s work, and the efforts of the millions of individuals around the globe who have taken this journey with me over the last 40-plus years,” he wrote. ” To put it in the words of your own reporters, you are preparing to publish an article with the malicious intent to ‘take Tony Robbins down.'”

Robbins accused the reporters of not meeting with him and said the “claims range from indistinct to ridiculous.”

“While my open-classroom therapeutic methods are not for everyone, and while I am on my best day still only an imperfect human being, I have never behaved in the reckless, irresponsible, or malicious manner intimated by false, unfounded, and incendiary allegations suggested by BuzzFeed story-tellers,” Robbins wrote.

Read the full article “Tony Robbins is the world’s most famous self-help guru. This is the story he doesn’t want you to read,” at BuzzFeed News.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.