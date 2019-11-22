A woman says Tony Robbins forcefully kissed and groped her when she was a teenage girl at a California summer camp in 1985

A woman told BuzzFeed News that self-help guru Tony Robbins forcefully kissed and groped her when she was a teenage girl in 1985.

Elle, the woman who says she was groped, told BuzzFeed News that the incident happened while she was a camper at SuperCamp, a summer camp in Southern California that empowers students to “achieve their full potential in school and life.”

She said that when Robbins was teaching a seminar at the camp, he took her down a quiet trail, pinned her arms up, forcefully kissed her, and groped her breasts.

Robbins, through his lawyers, denied kissing or groping a camper in a statement to BuzzFeed News, saying “No sexual assault happened. Period.”

BuzzFeed News spoke to more than 100 campers and former staffers in their investigation into the incident. Camp staff members said Elle told them of the alleged assault at the time.

Self-help guru Tony Robbins has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at a summer camp, in an incident the woman alleges happened in 1985, according to an investigation from BuzzFeed News.

BuzzFeed News spoke to more than 100 campers and former staffers at SuperCamp, a summer camp in Southern California that empowers students to “achieve their full potential in school and life,” during its investigation.

Former campers, staffers, and the woman say that in 1985, while Robbins was visiting the camp, he took a teenaged camper named Elle down a quiet trail, pinned her arms up, forcefully kissed her, and groped her breasts.

Elle told BuzzFeed News that she recalled Robbins “kissing her and groping her breasts in a prolonged sexual assault.”

“Next he tried to manipulate me into believing I had initiated it before taking off at a fast run through the trees and brush toward the gym,” she told BuzzFeed News.

caption Tony Robbins. source Courtesy of Tony Robbins

Campers were as young as 13 at SuperCamp in 1985. At the time, it was held at Westmont College, a Christian liberal arts school in Montecito, California. It’s unclear how old Elle was in 1985, but BuzzFeed News reported that she was a minor. BuzzFeed News said it is not revealing Elle’s last name or precise age to protect her identity.

Elle said that when she told staff members she was sexually assaulted, she was subjected to a “perverse kangaroo court” and a camp founder told her Robbins was simply trying to hug her.

Robbins denied the incident happened

Robbins denied kissing or groping a camper in a statement to BuzzFeed News and later in a Medium post. His lawyers said the “situation” was a “non-issue” that was “addressed with the camp attendees, the young woman, and her parents, and no one suggested that there was a sexual assault.”

“No sexual assault happened. Period,” the lawyers said. Robbins’ spokesperson said he plans to sue BuzzFeed for the reporting.

This isn’t the first sexual misconduct allegation against Robbins to surface. BuzzFeed News previously published a series of other investigations into Robbins’ alleged misconduct.

In previous investigations, 10 women told BuzzFeed News that Robbins groped them, exposed himself, or sexually harassed them during his seminars or while working for him. Robbins has accused BuzzFeed News of “flat-out lying.”

This is the first time Robbins has been accused of assaulting a minor.