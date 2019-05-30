A book Tony Robbins was working on has been pulled by the publisher amid sexual misconduct allegations

caption Tony Robbins discusses his book “Unshakeable” at a 2017 event. source Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

"The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom," which Tony Robbins was contributing to, will no longer be published by Simon & Schuster, as BuzzFeed News reported.

This comes amid a year-long investigation from the outlet revealed that Robbins had berated abuse victims, been accused of sexual misconduct, and had been recorded saying racial slurs between the 1980s and early 2000s.

The book was set to be released in July 2019, and now BuzzFeed News reports that it has a “December 31, 2050” release date on its Amazon page.

Robbins’ lawyers said the book has been “postponed,” but sources at the publishing house tell BuzzFeed news they will not be printing the book.

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins was set to contribute to the book “The Path: Accelerating Your Journey to Financial Freedom” will no longer be published by Simon & Schuster, according to BuzzFeed News. The book was due out this July.

This comes amid a year-long investigation from BuzzFeed reporters Jane Bradley and Katie J.M. Baker. They revealed that Robbins had berated abuse victims, been accused of sexual misconduct, and had been recording saying racial slurs between the 1980s and early 2000s.

Amid the allegations, Simon & Schuster has scrapped the book, which was to be co-authored with Peter Mallouk, the president of Creative Planning, a wealth management firm, BuzzFeed News reported.

Robbins joined Creative Planning in 2016 as previously the chief of investor psychology. He and Mallouk co-authored a book called “Unshakable” together in 2017.

Shortly after BuzzFeed published its investigation, Creative Planning announced that the position was eliminated and that he was no longer associated with the firm.

In a press release, Mallouk said the split had been planned for months.

“We’ve been negotiating an exit for six months,” Mallouk said. “The parting between Tony and Creative Planning was imminent regardless and it was a mutual decision and amicable.”

The press release referred to the status of “The Path” as “postponed.”

“The release of Mallouk’s expected upcoming book, ‘The Path: Accelerating Your Journey To Financial Freedom’ containing contributions from Robbins, has been postponed,” the press release said. “While the book was in the works, contractual terms were never reached nor finalized with its planned publisher.”

According to BuzzFeed News, the book was initially slated for a July 23, 2019, release, but now its title is nowhere to be found on Simon & Schuster’s website or on Amazon.

In a statement provided to BuzzFeed News, Robbins’ lawyers said that the book’s release has been “postponed” and that “to state or suggest otherwise is absolutely false.”

In a separate statement, his lawyers said, “Simon & Schuster has not severed its publishing agreement with Mr. Robbins.”

However, a source at the publishing house told BuzzFeed that it is “not proceeding with publication of ‘The Path.'”

According to BuzzFeed News, the publication date for the book is now listed on Amazon as “December 31, 2050.”

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.