‘Too bad!’: Trump gloats in response to reports of a burglary at the home of a Maryland congressman he attacked as a ‘brutal bully’

President Donald Trump seemed to gleefully react to reports of a break-in at the home of Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings in a Friday morning tweet.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Baltimore Police Department announced they were investigating a reported burglary at Cummings’ Baltimore home, which they say occurred at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27. No suspects have been arrested yet, and police said it is “unknown” whether any property was successfully stolen.

A few hours after the reported robbery, Trump unleashed a tirade of angry tweets attacking Cummings – who chairs the powerful House Oversight and Government Reform Committee – and his Baltimore-based, majority African-American district.

Calling Cummings a “brutal bully,” Trump castigated his district as “FAR WORSE and more dangerous” than the US-Mexico border.

In subsequent tweets, Trump described the city as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess,” saying of Cummings, “if he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” further calling it “the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States” and claiming that “no human being would want to live there.”

Trump’s tweets inspired a strong backlash, with other Democratic lawmakers and prominent Maryland-based celebrities and business leaders coming to the city’s defense.

A representative for Cummings’ office did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment Friday.