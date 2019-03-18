caption Too Faced’s Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner retails for $21. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

On March 17, Too Faced released the $21 Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner.

The eyeliner is said to be waterproof, smudge resistant, flake proof, long-lasting, and intensely pigmented. The brand also claims the product is the “easiest you’ll ever use.”

After trying the product myself, I was impressed overall. Its formula is opaque, easy to use, and lasted a full day without fading.

However, in my experience, the product smudged after a full day of wear. And in my opinion, $21 is a bit pricey.

Still, I found the eyeliner worked well with other products, like glitter and neon eye shadows.

As someone who wears winged eyeliner every day, I’ve gone through more tubes of eye makeup than I can count. Still, I’ve yet to find a product that does exactly what I need.

So when I heard that Too Faced would be releasing the Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner, I was intrigued to learn more. After all, it’s named after one of the brand’s best-selling items, the Better Than Sex mascara.

Here’s what the Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner was like to use.

Right off the bat, I was thrilled to see a ton of instructions printed boldly on the packaging.

caption The packaging looks similar to that of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The sleek box was easy to read, and provided all the information I needed to use the eyeliner. It was also reminiscent of Too Faced’s Better Than Sex mascara.

The Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner is available in a single shade: “Deepest Black.”

caption Too Faced’s Better Than Sex eyeliner is sold in one shade. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

While the shade happens to be my go-to color, others might prefer something different, like brown, or lighter shades of black. I’d love to see Too Faced release more options in the future.

Too Faced claims its new eyeliner is “the easiest you’ll ever use.”

caption The back of the eyeliner box lists tons of useful information about the product. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

One stroke of the liquid eyeliner is said to create an “intense black line” that lasts 24 hours. The product also claims to be waterproof, non-fading, flake proof, smudge proof, and intensely pigmented.

At first, I was willing to believe every claim except the first one: that it’s the easiest eyeliner you’ll ever use. I’ve been using similar products for years, and still struggle to create a perfect wing. Based on the provided information, I couldn’t tell what would make this eyeliner easier to use than others.

The eyeliner looks like a thinner version of the Better Than Sex Mascara.

caption The eyeliner is said to have an “easy glide” and waterproof formula. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

The tube of the eyeliner is also covered in a frosted finish, which initially made it seem slippery to hold (though I later realized this wasn’t an issue during application).

When I turned the eyeliner around, I noticed that there were instructions to shake the product before applying it.

caption To get the best results, you have to shake the eyeliner before using it. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Most pen-shaped eyeliners work the same way: simply take the cap off, and draw your desired shape – no shaking involved.

Still, this extra step didn’t bother me. I was just happy that I caught the instruction before attempting to use it.

Rather than featuring a felt tip, this eyeliner pen utilizes an “innovative dual-fiber brush.”

caption The liquid eyeliner looked shiny, even before shaking the product. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

After uncapping the eyeliner, I could see that the tip of the pen was covered in promising shiny ink.

Read more: I tried the new Zit Stick from Glossier that claims to shrink pimples in 3 hours – and it actually worked

Before wearing it on my eyes, I swatched the product on my hand.

caption It took three swipes of the eyeliner to see its full opacity. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

At first, almost no pigment came out. But, after shaking the product again, I was able to draw two lines that were much darker and shinier than the first.

I also realized that the pen’s frosted finish didn’t interfere with its application – the eyeliner, in my opinion, wasn’t slippery, and was actually pretty comfortable to hold.

On the first day that I tried the eyeliner, I paired it with layers of matte eye shadow.

caption I was able to create a winged-eyeliner look with minimal effort. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

One of my biggest eyeliner gripes is that I’ve found many formulas work better on their own than they do with other eye products. Thankfully, this wasn’t the case with the Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner.

With a single swipe, I was able to create bold wings over neon-matte shadows. And, over the course of the day, the product looked just as good as it had when I’d first applied it.

However, in my experience, the liner wasn’t smudge proof. By the time I got home from work, the wing on my right eye had partially disappeared.

The following day, I tried pairing the Better Than Sex eyeliner with glitter shadows.

caption I was able to glide the eyeliner over glittery shadows in one swipe. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

While most eyeliners can’t glide over shimmery shades, Too Faced’s product got the job done.

The shiny finish of the eyeliner also paired perfectly with the iridescent glow of my eye shadow, which I appreciated.

Overall, I’m a big fan of the Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner.

caption I’d definitely recommend this eyeliner to a friend. source Amanda Krause/INSIDER

Like most beauty products, in my opinion, this eyeliner isn’t perfect. I found that it smudged after a long day at work, and the price point is a little high for my beauty budget.

Still, I think it’s worth looking past that. In my experience, the eyeliner didn’t fade or flake, it kept its intense pigment all day long, and worked great when paired with other products.

Most surprisingly, the Better Than Sex Liquid Eyeliner truly was one of the easiest I’ve ever used. I could even see makeup beginners getting great results when using it.

To learn more about the Better Than Sex Liquid Liner, visit Too Faced’s website.