The 10 best cars to buy new instead of used and get the best value, according to the data

caption The Mazda CX-5. source Mazda

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of the 10 cars that are better purchased new than used due to the lower-than-average cost difference.

The list is topped by the Honda HR-V, with a new model costing on average only $2,260 more than a used one.

Sometimes, it’s better to buy a new car over used to get the best bang for your buck.

According to a study done by automotive research firm iSeeCars.com, the Honda HR-V is the best car to buy new over used.

The website analyzed data from over 7 million new and used cars sold from Aug. 2018 to Jan. 2019 to compile a list of the 10 best cars to buy new. The new cars in the study were from the 2018 to 2019 model years, while the used were from the 2017 to 2018 model years. The price differences were then analyzed and averaged.

Car models with a low sample size or cars with outlier mileages were excluded from the study.

“Instead of buying a car that’s already been driven for one year, consumers can buy the new version of select vehicles for just a few thousand dollars more to avoid the uncertainties that come with purchasing a used vehicle,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a prepared statement.

SUVs dominate the list, taking up seven spots on the list. The top three spots are occupied by subcompact SUVs. Ly claims this is because SUVs are more popular than sedans, and subcompacts are rapidly growing in demand because of its balance between SUV “perks” – such as cargo room – relative to the sedan “perk” of being cheaper.

It also found that the average new car costs 30.2% more than a used version from the year prior.

These are the 10 cars where the average for a new over a used car doesn’t exceed a 14.7% difference:

10. Subaru Impreza

source Subaru

The Subaru Impreza, which is one of two compact sedans on the list, has a 14.7% price difference between new and used models. It costs $3,035 more for the 2018 to 2019 example than the 2017 to 2018 model.

9. Porsche Macan

source Porsche

The Macan has a 14.5% price difference, about $8,302, for a new versus a used example.

“The lowest-cost model in the Porsche lineup, the Macan, was a Kelley Blue Book Resale Award winner in 2017 and 2018 and appeals to luxury buyers who want this desirable name badge,” Ly said.

8. Mazda CX-5

source Mazda

The Mazda CX-5 has a 13.4% difference, about $3,457, between new and used examples.

7. Honda Pilot

source Honda

At a 12.8% difference, a new Pilot is $4,518 more than a used.

“The Honda Pilot is known for its reliability and is among the more affordable third-row SUVs available,” Ly said. “The demand is high for this practical and dependable family vehicle.”

6. Honda Civic

source Honda

The only other compact sedan on the list has a 12.3%, or $2,505, difference between a new over used Civic.

“While the sedan segment as a whole is declining, this shows that there is still some demand for compact sedans,” Ly said. “The prices of compact cars rose in 2018 after years of declines due to rising gas prices and heightened demand from buyers looking for more affordable vehicles.”

5. Toyota Tacoma

source Toyota

At a $3,891 difference, a new Tacoma is 12.3% more expensive than a used.

“The Toyota Tacoma is known for its reliability and durability, and because of the high demand for lightly-used pickups, it maintains most of its value in the used car marketplace,” Ly said.

4. Honda CR-V

source Honda

The new CR-V has a price difference of 12.2%, about $3,230, between its new and old examples.

“Both the CR-V and the CX-5 have high reliability and value ratings,” Ly said.

3. Subaru Crosstrek

source Subaru

A new Subaru Crosstrek costs 12.2% more, or $2,978, than a used example.

2. BMW X1

source BMW

The BMW X1 has a price difference of 11.7%, or $4,194, for a new over a used.

1. Honda HR-V

source Honda

The best car to buy new over used is the HR-V, which has only a 10.5% difference of a new over a used example. That’s $2,260.