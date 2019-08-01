These were the top 10 best performing stocks in the S&P 500 in July

The S&P 500 reached an all-time high in late July, but experienced a setback on the final day after the Fed’s rate cut.

Listed below are the top 10 best-performing stocks in S&P 500 for July.

Fallout from the Federal Reserve’s latest actions derailed the benchmark S&P 500 on the last day of July in what was otherwise a month marked with record highs.

Those all-time numbers came amid headwinds including further escalations of the US-China trade war and corporate earnings that are seen slowing. There were some bright spots in quarterly reports, however, which helped sustained gains throughout July.

Here were the top 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 for July, listed in increasing order of monthly return.

10. Hasbro

Ticker: HAS

Industry: Toys

July move: 14.65%

9. Zimmer Biomet

Ticker: ZBH

Industry: Medical devices

July move: 14.77%

8. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Ticker: EW

Industry: Medical devices

July move: 15.22%

7. KLA-Tencor

Ticker: KLAC

Industry: Semiconductors

July move: 15.33%

Source: Bloomberg

6. Fiserv

Ticker: FISV

Industry: Financial Services

July move: 15.65%

5. Discover Financial Services

Ticker: DFS

Industry: Financial Services

July move: 15.66%

4. United Parcel Services

Ticker: UPS

Industry: Logistics

July move: 15.69%

3. Universal Health Services

Ticker: UHS

Industry: Hospitals

July move: 15.70%

2. Micron Technology

Ticker: MU

Industry: Semiconductors

July move: 16.33%

1. Twitter

Ticker: TWTR

Industry: Social network

July move: 21.23%

