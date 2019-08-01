These were the top 10 best performing stocks in the S&P 500 in July

- The S&P 500 reached an all-time high in late July, but experienced a setback on the final day after the Fed’s rate cut.
- Listed below are the top 10 best-performing stocks in S&P 500 for July.
Fallout from the Federal Reserve’s latest actions derailed the benchmark S&P 500 on the last day of July in what was otherwise a month marked with record highs.
Those all-time numbers came amid headwinds including further escalations of the US-China trade war and corporate earnings that are seen slowing. There were some bright spots in quarterly reports, however, which helped sustained gains throughout July.
Here were the top 10 best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 for July, listed in increasing order of monthly return.
10. Hasbro
Ticker: HAS
Industry: Toys
July move: 14.65%
Source: Bloomberg
9. Zimmer Biomet
Ticker: ZBH
Industry: Medical devices
July move: 14.77%
Source: Bloomberg
8. Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
Ticker: EW
Industry: Medical devices
July move: 15.22%
Source: Bloomberg
7. KLA-Tencor
Ticker: KLAC
Industry: Semiconductors
July move: 15.33%
Source: Bloomberg
6. Fiserv
Ticker: FISV
Industry: Financial Services
July move: 15.65%
Source: Bloomberg
5. Discover Financial Services
Ticker: DFS
Industry: Financial Services
July move: 15.66%
Source: Bloomberg
4. United Parcel Services
Ticker: UPS
Industry: Logistics
July move: 15.69%
Source: Bloomberg
3. Universal Health Services
Ticker: UHS
Industry: Hospitals
July move: 15.70%
Source: Bloomberg
2. Micron Technology
Ticker: MU
Industry: Semiconductors
July move: 16.33%
Source: Bloomberg
1. Twitter
Ticker: TWTR
Industry: Social network
July move: 21.23%
Source: Bloomberg