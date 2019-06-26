The 10 highest-paid tech CEOs in the US

caption Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff source Kimberly White/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) issued a report on the highest-paid tech CEOs of 2018.

Oracle, PayPal, and DXC Technology are the S&P 500 tech companies that paid their CEOs the most, according to the report.

AFL-CIO finds that the average CEO salary in 2018 was $14.5 million, resulting from a $500,000 increase annually in the past decade. Nonsupervisory workers only made an average of $40,000, for comparison.

Here are the top 10 highest paid tech CEOs, according to the report:

10. Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga: $20.4 million

source Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images

9. Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith: $21 million

source Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images

Smith stepped down as CEO at the end of 2018 after an 11-year run.

8. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins: $21.3 million

source Cisco

7. Former Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme: $22.3 million

source Accenture

Nanterme, who led Accenture during 8 years as CEO, passed away in the January of 2019. He was 59 years old.

6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: $25.8 million

5. Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff: $28.4 million

source Kimberly White/Getty Images for Fortun

4. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen: $28.4 million

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

3. DXC Technology CEO Mike Lawrie: $32.2 million

source CSC

2. PayPal CEO Daniel Schulman: $38.8 million

source Michael Seto / Business Insider

10. Oracle CEO Mark Hurd: $108.3 million