The 10 highest-paid tech CEOs in the US

- source
- Kimberly White/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider
- The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) issued a report on the highest-paid tech CEOs of 2018.
- Oracle, PayPal, and DXC Technology are the S&P 500 tech companies that paid their CEOs the most, according to the report.
- AFL-CIO finds that the average CEO salary in 2018 was $14.5 million, resulting from a $500,000 increase annually in the past decade. Nonsupervisory workers only made an average of $40,000, for comparison.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
New data from The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest federation of labor unions in the United States, tells us which CEOs were the highest paid in 2018.
AFL-CIO finds that CEO salaries at S&P 500 companies have been increasing by $500,000 annually for the past decade. In 2018, the average annual salary of a CEO was $14.5 million, as compared to a $40,000 salary for nonsupervisory and production workers.
Of those S&P 500 companies, Oracle and PayPal are among the tech companies that pay their chief execs the most.
Here are the top 10 highest paid tech CEOs, according to the report:
10. Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga: $20.4 million
- source
- Taylor Hill / Stringer / Getty Images
9. Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith: $21 million
- source
- Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images
Smith stepped down as CEO at the end of 2018 after an 11-year run.
8. Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins: $21.3 million
- source
- Cisco
7. Former Accenture CEO Pierre Nanterme: $22.3 million
- source
- Accenture
Nanterme, who led Accenture during 8 years as CEO, passed away in the January of 2019. He was 59 years old.
6. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: $25.8 million
- source
- Beck Diefenbach/Reuters
5. Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff: $28.4 million
- source
- Kimberly White/Getty Images for Fortun
4. Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen: $28.4 million
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty
3. DXC Technology CEO Mike Lawrie: $32.2 million
- source
- CSC
2. PayPal CEO Daniel Schulman: $38.8 million
- source
- Michael Seto / Business Insider
10. Oracle CEO Mark Hurd: $108.3 million
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images