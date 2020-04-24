The 10 longest routes flown by airlines in 2019

OAG has unveiled the top 10 longest flight routes for 2019 as part of its Busiest Routes 2020 report.

Flights touching the US or Asia-Pacific countries make up the entirety of the list, with United Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Qantas being featured more than once.

Singapore Airlines operates the most flights on the list out of any other airline with its Singapore-Newark route in the top spot.

Aviation data firm OAG has released the list of the world’s longest flights for 2019 in its Busiest Routes 2020 report, highlighting the top 10 longest air routes flown by airlines during the year.

The ever-changing list sees new entrants nearly every year as flight technology evolves and airlines become more ambitious with their route networks. Last year saw the first full year of operations for multiple flights on the list as many launched or re-launched in 2018.

The year saw the Airbus A350-900 XWB best the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in terms of the number of longest routes operated, as well as the continued decline of quad-engine aircraft flying the longest routes. Airbus’ new twin-engine jet has been redefining long-haul travel with its capabilities and has earned the top spot for the year.

Seven out of the 10 routes originate or terminate in the US with all but one touching Asia-Pacific as Singapore, New Zealand, and Australia feature heavily on the list. The list is currently set to change with at least two new routes starting in the next year that will shake-up the list including Qantas’ planned Brisbane-Chicago route and Air New Zealand’s planned Auckland-Newark route.

Here’s the full list.

10. Between Atlanta and Johannesburg

caption A Delta Air Lines Boeing 777-200LR.

Delta Air Lines operates a daily service on the tenth longest route in the world between its hub in Atlanta and Johannesburg, one of its furthest outstations from the US. Its largest jet, the Boeing 777-200, can be found on the flying the route which is typically scheduled at over 16 hours and 30 minutes in the westbound direction.

The Atlanta-based airline is also one of only two US airlines featured in the top ten list, having flown 713 flights on the 7,329-nautical mile route in 2019. The route is one of the few non-stop routes between the US and South Africa and the only one operated by Delta.

9. Between San Francisco and Singapore

caption A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB.

Two airlines currently compete on the 7,330-nautical mile route between the Bay Area and the Asian city-state, United Airlines and Singapore Airlines. United flies the route using the Boeing 787 Dreamliner while Singapore Airlines opts for the Airbus A350 XWB.

Flight times are scheduled on both airlines for around 16 hours and 30 minutes. Singapore Airlines also operates a one-stop, same-plane option through Hong Kong ravelers turned off by the excessive transpacific flight time.

The route is the only in the top 10 featuring two airlines with nearly 2,500 flights being flown on the route in 2019.

8. Between New York and Manilla

caption A Philippine Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB.

Philippine Airlines’ nonstop route between Manilla and New York saw its first year of non-stop service in 2019 after being debuted at the end of 2018, replacing one-stop service through Vancouver, Canada.

The Philippines flag carrier utilizing its new Airbus A350 on the 7,392-nautical mile route, typically scheduled for 16 hours and 30 minutes.

7. Between Dallas, Texas and Sydney

caption A Qantas Airbus A380.

Qantas operates the only nonstop flight between Dallas and Sydney, its deepest flight into the continental US, for which the Airbus A380 is used. The Australian flag carrier began operating the route in 2011 which, between 2013 and 2016, was the longest scheduled in the world.

Less than a decade later, the route has fallen to the number seven spot as new aircraft technology makes longer flights possible. The 7,452-nautical mile route saw 636 flights in 2019, which are typically scheduled at over 17 hours in the westbound direction.

6. Between Houston, Texas and Sydney

caption A United Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The nonstop route between Houston and Sydney is the longest route for United Airlines, which launched in 2018. The 7,467-nautical mile route is only 15 nautical miles longer than the next-nearest Sydney-Dallas route operated by Qantas.

United flew 530 flights on the route in 2019 using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft. Flights in the westbound direction from Houston to Sydney are typically scheduled for over 17 hours.

5. Between Los Angeles and Singapore

caption A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB.

Singapore Airlines resumed its nonstop service between Singapore and Los Angeles in 2018 after receiving the Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft, earning it another spot on the longest route list. Having first competed with United Airlines on the route at the time of its launch, the Singaporean flag carrier now has a monopoly on the service.

Over the course of 2019, 1,034 flights were flown on the 7,611-nautical mile route, which can be scheduled between 17 and 18 hours depending on the time of year.

4. Between Auckland, New Zealand, and Dubai

caption Emirates Airbus A380 aircraft.

Auckland is at the furthest reaches for some Middle Eastern airlines, including Emirates, which began service to the New Zealand capital city in 2016.

Primarily using its flagship Airbus A380, Emirates flew 710 flights on the 7,664-nautical mile route, which can take nearly 17 hours and 30 minutes in the westbound direction.

3. Between Perth, Australia, and London

caption A Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Qantas launched the route in 2018 at which point it became the first regularly scheduled non-stop link between Australia and the United Kingdom, a title which it holds today. Flight times vary on the 7,829-nautical mile route but it can be scheduled for as long as nearly 18 hours in the westbound direction.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is used for the services, of which 730 were flown. Travelers from Eastern Australia cities including Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane can now fly to London in a single stop within the same country.

2. Between Doha, Qatar, and Auckland, New Zealand

caption A Qatar Airways Boeing 777-200LR.

The longest route for yet another Middle Eastern airline terminates in Auckland, New Zealand with Qatar Airways in the number two spot for its 7,843-nautical mile route. Operated by the Boeing 777-200LR, scheduled flight times on the route can exceed 18 hours.

Qatar Airways flew 721 flights on the route in 2019.

1. Between Singapore, and Newark, New Jersey

caption A Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 XWB.

The title of the world’s longest route belongs to Singapore Airlines’ Singapore-Newark route, which re-opened in 2018 using the airline’s Airbus A350-900 XWB. The behemoth 8,277-nautical mile route takes nearly 19 hours in the eastbound direction with three meals served during the flight.

Singapore Airlines abandoned the nonstop route in 2013 but re-opened it once the fuel-efficient Airbus A350 made it financially feasible, especially in a two-class configuration consisting of business class and premium economy. A total of 728 flights were performed by the Singaporean flag carrier in 2019.

Business Insider flew on the inaugural flight in 2018 in business class and then returned in premium economy.

The report did not include a handful of research flights that Australian airline Qantas flew as part of its Project Sunrise which aims to connect Sydney with London and New York with non-stop flights.

caption The boarding gate for Qantas’ first research flight.

Flying from Sydney to either London or New York requires a connection that adds a few hours on to the journey. A non-stop flight removes the inconvenience of having to deplane only to get back on a few hours later.

Project Sunrise intends to find a way to safely perform the ultra-long-haul flights that would be longer than the current longest flights between Singapore and Newark, ushering in a new era for Australian aviation and the country’s connections to its strongest allies.

The flights were not included as they were not running as a regular passenger service.

The first flight flew from New York to Sydney in October.

caption A Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The flight surpassed Singapore Airlines’ Newark to Singapore flight by a few hundred nautical miles at a flight time of nearly 19 hours and 30 minutes. It made history as the first non-stop flight between New York and Sydney, a route which Qantas offers daily with a stop in Los Angeles.

Business Insider was onboard the flight, which sought to test the effects of such a flight on passengers.

The longest flight in the series was flown between London and Sydney.

caption A Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The London to Sydney flight came next, with a length of over 10,500 nautical miles.

Qantas hasn’t decided if it will move forward with regularly scheduled nonstop flights, though it has chosen the Airbus A350 for Project Sunrise if it ever comes to fruition.