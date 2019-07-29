These 10 stocks are the most crowded trades

source Thompson Reuters

Investment portfolios are all starting to look the same, according to data from AllianceBernstein, showing that some of Wall Street’s biggest investors are holding many of the same companies.

Mastercard, Amazon, Visa, and Microsoft are some of the most crowded trades. Tesla is also on the list.

Wall Street investment portfolios are starting to look similar.

Bernstein analyst Ann Larson showcased this phenomenon last month, showing that Visa, Microsoft, and Amazon were some of the most crowded trades, tracking institutional ownership, long-term momentum, earnings forecasts and valuations.

Traditionally, investors are drawn to stocks that have performed well and risen fast – in the last 12 months Chipotle, and Starbucks were two of those stocks.

Tesla, which disappointed investors last week with a surprise miss in earnings, is also on the list.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most crowded companies.

10. Nike (Market cap: $105 billion)

9. Thermo Fisher Scientific (Market cap: $114 billion)

8. Salesforce (Market cap $115 billion)

7. Honeywell International (Market cap $125 billion)

6. Abbott Laboratories (Market cap $142 billion)

5. Boeing (Market cap $197 billion)

4. Mastercard (Market cap: $267 billion)

3. Visa (Market cap: $298 billion)

2. Amazon (Market cap: $915 billion)

1. Microsoft (Market Cap: $1.08 trillion)