These 10 stocks were most frequently ditched by hedge funds in the first quarter, RBC says

source Bryan R Smith

Hedge funds rotated portfolios in the first quarter, buying winners and selling losers as the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets.

A Wednesday report by Lori Calvasina – head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets – analyzed the quarterly holding reports of 342 hedge funds as of March 31 to see what stocks were most and least popular.

Here are the top 10 S&P 500 stocks most exited by hedge funds in the first quarter, according to RBC.

Read more on Business Insider.

Hedge funds bought winners and sold losers in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic roiled global markets.

To see which stocks were the most and least popular among funds, Lori Calvasina – the head of US equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets – analyzed the holdings of 342 hedge funds during the first quarter by combing through 13F filings.

In the quarter, hedge funds actively lowered their exposure to industrials, led by airlines, aerospace and defense, according to the report. Calvasina calls the most-dumped S&P 500 stocks the “submarines.”

This was at least partially spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, which swiftly cratered demand for airlines as consumers started to shelter in place and cancel travel to risk exposure to the disease. Later, the US and other countries banned all non-essential travel, putting additional pressure on the airline industry.

March also marked the end of the longest-ever bull market as stocks fell into bear territory at the fastest pace on record. The coronavirus pandemic’s economic impact on the US invstors caused many investors to flee to safety.

Read more: The investment chief of a $12 billion wealth-management firm breaks down how to build the perfect portfolio using just 7 ETFs – one designed to sidestep a dramatically ‘overvalued’ stock market

The stock market has recovered since the end of the first quarter, with the S&P 500 up roughly 32% from its March 23 low. But the names on the hedge fund’s most-sold list have not seen such strong rebounds.

“Most names have been weak in the stock market drawdown and recovery,” Calvasina wrote.

Here are the 10 S&P 500 stocks most exited by hedge funds in the first quarter, ranked in order of change in number of funds owned from the fourth quarter of 2019.

1. Boeing

source Reuters

Ticker: BA

Sector: Industrials

Industry: Aerospace& Defense

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -24

Source: RBC Capital Markets

2. Delta Air Lines

source Reuters

Ticker: DAL

Sector: Airlines

Industry: Aerospace& Defense

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -19

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Read more: John Fedro quit his job and got involved in real estate with barely any money. He breaks down his low-cost approach to mobile-home investing, which allows him to live comfortably on passive income.

3. MSCI

source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Ticker: MSCI

Sector: Financials

Industry: Capital Markets

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -18

Source: RBC Capital Markets

4. United Airlines

source Scott Olson / Getty Images

Ticker: UAL

Sector: Industrials

Industry: Airlines

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -18

Source: RBC Capital Markets

Read more: 10 big-money investors each share the single market risk they think traders are overlooking right now

5. Tyson Foods

Ticker: TSN

Sector: Consumer Staples

Industry: Food products

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -17

Source: RBC Capital Markets

6. Dupont

source Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ticker: DD

Sector: Materials

Industry: Chemicals

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16

Source: RBC Capital Markets

7. General Motors Co.

Ticker: GM

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Industry: Automobiles

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16

Source: RBC Capital Markets

8. Marathon Petroleum Corp.

source Ron Cogswell/flickr

Ticker: MPC

Sector: Energy

Industry: Oil, gas, and consumable fuels

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16

Source: RBC Capital Markets

9. SVB Financial Corp.

source Carl Court/GettyImages

Ticker:SIVB

Sector: Financials

Industry: Banks

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -16

Source: RBC Capital Markets

10. Caterpillar

source Reuters

Ticker: CAT

Sector: Industrials

Industry: Machinery

Change in number of funds owned since Q4’19: -15

Source: RBC Capital Markets