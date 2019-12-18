The decade’s best stocks ranged from streaming giants to freight companies. Here are the 11 best performing equities of the 2010s.

caption Traders in the S&P 500 stock index futures pit at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are showered in confetti December 31, 2004 in Chicago, Illinois. Traders and clerks traditionally toss the confetti at the closing bell to signify the end of the trading year source Scott Olson/Getty

The last 10 years saw the US economic expansion become the longest in history, but some stocks surged far higher than the S&P 500 index through the 2010s.

While tech firms took the spotlight for their rapid growth and cultural impact, some of the decade’s best performing equities operate in far older industries.

Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks over the last decade, ranked in ascending order.

The past decade saw the US economic expansion become the longest in history, but a handful of stocks outperformed the S&P 500 index more than ten times over.

The key index is up roughly 183% in the decade-to-date, rising steadily amid geopolitical uncertainties, a continued economic shift away from manufacturing, and worries around whether the bull market could last.

While tech companies took center stage through the 2010s for their rapid growth and cultural impact, some of the best performing stocks in the period operate in far older industries.

Here are the 11 best performing S&P 500 stocks of the 2010s, ranked in ascending order.

11. Amazon

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,227%

Current market cap: $887 billion

10. Old Dominion Freight Line

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,264%

Current market cap: $15 billion

9. Ulta Beauty

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,304%

Current market cap: $15 billion

8. Align Technology

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,398%

Current market cap: $21 billion

7. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,428%

Current market cap: $40 billion

6. Advanced Micro Devices

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,496%

Current market cap: $48 billion

5. United Rentals

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,578%

Current market cap: $12 billion

4. Broadcom

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,670%

Current market cap: $124 billion

3. Abiomed

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 1,930%

Current market cap: $8 billion

2. MarketAxess

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 2,580%

Current market cap: $14 billion

1. Netflix

source Markets Insider

Ten-year performance: 3,914%

Current market cap: $139 billion

