Here are the top 13 employers in Baltimore, the city where President Trump said ‘no human being would want to live’

- President Trump has continued his attacks on Maryland Rep. Elijah Cumming’s district, which includes the city of Baltimore.
- Trump has said the district is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and that the people “are living in hell” in Baltimore.
- The comments had led to an outcry of support on social media for Cummings and his district.
- Here are the top 13 employers in Baltimore, the city where Trump said “no human being would want to live.”
President Trump insulted Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district again on Tuesday saying that people in Baltimore are “living in hell.”
Last week, the president tweeted about Cummings’ district just days after the congressman oversaw a hearing on the Trump administration’s handling of the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border. The president even went as far as to call it a “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.”
The president’s remarks ignited support for Cummings and his district across social media, and the hashtag #WeAreBaltimore started circulating on Sunday.
Here the 13 largest employers in Baltimore, the city where Trump said “no human being would want to live.” They’re listed in increasing order of number of employees.
13. LifeBridge Health/Northwest Hospital Center
Employees: 1,800
Industry: Hospital
Source: Baltimore County Government
12. Sheppard Pratt Health Systems
Employees: 1,913
Industry: Hospital
Source: Baltimore County Government
11. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield
Employees: 2,200
Industry: Healthcare insurance provider
Source: Baltimore County Government
10. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Employees: 2,250
Industry: Hospital
Source: Baltimore County Government
9. BD Life Sciences, Diagnostic Systems
Employees: 2,292
Industry: Microbiology, medical and diagnostic equipment
Source: Baltimore County Government
8. McCormick and Company
Employees: 2,300
Industry: Manufacturing
Source: Baltimore County Government
7. Towson University
Employees: 3,476
Industry: University
Source: Baltimore County Government
6. University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Employees: 3,612
Industry: University
Source: Baltimore County Government
5. MedStar Franklin Square Hospital
Employees: 3,900
Industry: Hospital
Source: Baltimore County Government
4. Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Employees: 3,900
Industry: Hospital
Source: Baltimore County Government
3. Community College of Baltimore County
Employees: 4,184
Industry: University
Source: Baltimore County Government
2. T. Rowe Price
Employees: 4,200
Industry: Financial services
Source: Baltimore County Government
1. Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
Employees: 15,345
Industry: Federal government
Source: Baltimore County Government