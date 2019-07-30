Here are the top 13 employers in Baltimore, the city where President Trump said ‘no human being would want to live’

source Getty Images/Patrick Smith

President Trump has continued his attacks on Maryland Rep. Elijah Cumming’s district, which includes the city of Baltimore.

Trump has said the district is “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” and that the people “are living in hell” in Baltimore.

The comments had led to an outcry of support on social media for Cummings and his district.

Here are the top 13 employers in Baltimore, the city where Trump said “no human being would want to live.”

Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.

President Trump insulted Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings’ district again on Tuesday saying that people in Baltimore are “living in hell.”

Last week, the president tweeted about Cummings’ district just days after the congressman oversaw a hearing on the Trump administration’s handling of the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border. The president even went as far as to call it a “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess.”

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

The president’s remarks ignited support for Cummings and his district across social media, and the hashtag #WeAreBaltimore started circulating on Sunday.

Here the 13 largest employers in Baltimore, the city where Trump said “no human being would want to live.” They’re listed in increasing order of number of employees.

13. LifeBridge Health/Northwest Hospital Center

source Getty Images

Employees: 1,800

Industry: Hospital

Source: Baltimore County Government

12. Sheppard Pratt Health Systems

source Nomad / Getty Images

Employees: 1,913

Industry: Hospital

Source: Baltimore County Government

11. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

source Getty Images

Employees: 2,200

Industry: Healthcare insurance provider

Source: Baltimore County Government

10. University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center

source Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

Employees: 2,250

Industry: Hospital

Source: Baltimore County Government

9. BD Life Sciences, Diagnostic Systems

source Getty Images

Employees: 2,292

Industry: Microbiology, medical and diagnostic equipment

Source: Baltimore County Government

8. McCormick and Company

source Markets Insider

Employees: 2,300

Industry: Manufacturing

Source: Baltimore County Government

7. Towson University

source Wikimedia Commons

Employees: 3,476

Industry: University

Source: Baltimore County Government

6. University of Maryland, Baltimore County

Employees: 3,612

Industry: University

Source: Baltimore County Government

5. MedStar Franklin Square Hospital

source Getty Images

Employees: 3,900

Industry: Hospital

Source: Baltimore County Government

4. Greater Baltimore Medical Center

source Getty Images

Employees: 3,900

Industry: Hospital

Source: Baltimore County Government

3. Community College of Baltimore County

source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Employees: 4,184

Industry: University

Source: Baltimore County Government

2. T. Rowe Price

source Baltimore Sun

Employees: 4,200

Industry: Financial services

Source: Baltimore County Government

1. Social Security Administration and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

source Getty Images

Employees: 15,345

Industry: Federal government

Source: Baltimore County Government