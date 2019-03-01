The top 30 prospects in the 2019 NBA Draft

As the college basketball season winds down and heads toward tournament play, NBA teams are looking for prospects who can star at the next level.

This year’s class is considered top-heavy and Duke-heavy, with three of the top four prospects coming from Duke, led by Zion Williamson.

We combined the averages of seven experts’ mock drafts to figure out the top 30 NBA prospects.

Since the NBA draft order is not decided, we combed through seven experts’ mock drafts, then compiled averages for where each prospect is projected to be taken. Our experts: Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, Ricky O’Donnell of SB Nation, Kyle Boone of CBS, and Tankathon.

Here are the top 30 NBA prospects:

1. Zion Williams, F

Age: 18

School: Duke

One thing to know: From Woo: “He is hands-down the most impactful player in the country, with his immense athletic ability and basketball instincts conduits for easy baskets, transition offense and impact moments on both ends of the floor.”

2. R.J. Barrett, F

Age: 18

School: Duke

One thing to know: From Vecenie: “Barrett’s consistency and elite scoring ability shouldn’t be overlooked. He’s relentless in how he attacks on offense.”

3. Ja Morant, G

Age: 19

School: Murray State

One thing to know: From Vecenie: “Morant is a highlight waiting to happen with the ball in his hands. He’s lightning quick, keeps the ball on a string as a ball-handler and has explosive leaping ability off of two feet in the lane to posterize poor, unsuspecting souls who dare leap with him at the basket.”

4. Cam Reddish, F

Age: 19

School: Duke

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “NBA scouts are looking past Cam Reddish’s freshman inefficiency toward his long-term NBA fit and potential, which are fueled by positional tools and shot-making.”

5. Jarrett Culver, G/F

Age: 20

School: Texas Tech

One thing to know: From Vecenie: “He’s a shot-making wing at 6-foot-7 with length and terrific basketball IQ. He’s not the most athletic guy in the world, but he has enough to get by and become an NBA starter.”

6. Darius Garland, G

Age: 19

School: Venderbilt

One thing to know: From Woo: “He is a gifted playmaker and shooter who has consistently gotten the most out of ostensibly average athletic tools, but will need time to further his development as a floor general before he can be fully entrusted to run an offense.”

7. Romeo Langford, G/F

Age: 19

School: Indiana

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “A 6’6″, 215-pound 2-guard, he’s averaging 17.4 points per game on 45.6 percent shooting, and he stands out for his effortless scoring ability off the dribble.”

8. Nassir Little, F

Age: 19

School: UNC

One thing to know: From O’Donnell: “Even as his skill develops, this is a young combo forward with a 7’1 wingspan, strong 220-pound frame and a relentless motor. If he keeps playing well … he could make his way back into the top-three of this draft.”

9. Jaxson Hayes, F/C

Age: 18

School: Texas

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “Jaxson Hayes has moved closer to earning the title of the draft’s top rim-running big man. He’s shooting 74.4 percent and consistently positioning himself for easy baskets by beating defenses down the floor, cutting and finishing lobs.”

10. De’Andre Hunter, G

Age: 21

School: Virginia

One thing to know: From Boone: “In terms of a ready-made skill set, De’Andre Hunter is near the tops in this draft class. His defensive capabilities are plug-and-play, and his 3-point stroke, which was already respectable as a freshman at 38.2 percent, is up to 45.5 percent as a sophomore for Virginia.”

11. Keldon Johnson, G

Age: 19

School: Kentucky

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “He isn’t the most creative scorer or playmaker, but with NBA tools, exciting athleticism, a 40.8 percent three-point mark and a competitive edge, Johnson has a promising foundation and a perceived high floor to build from.”

12. Sekou Doumbouya, F

source vis YouTube/Limoges CSP/Euroleague

Age: 18

School: n/a – Limoges CSP (France)

One thing to know: From Woo: “There’s a real opportunity for Doumbouya to inch upward in the draft if he can sell teams on his long-term potential … His tools, shooting potential, and long-term role fit as a skilled four-man are all still intriguing, and it’s key to remember that he will likely be the youngest player drafted.”

13. Bol Bol, F/C

Age: 19

School: Oregon

One thing to know: From Boone: “Bol Bol’s season was cut short due to injury – a huge concern for a 7-2 prospect … His unique combination of skills as a 3-point shooting rim protector is too tantalizing to pass on.”

14. Rui Hachimura, F

Age: 21

School: Gonzaga

One thing to know: From Woo: “Hachimura continues to intrigue teams with his NBA tools and efficient scoring, and the continued progress of his jump shot is a big key to projecting his value going forward.”

15. Kevin Porter Jr., G

source Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Age: 18

School: USC

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “A flashy athlete with 6’6″ size, Porter stands out for both his physical profile and advanced scoring skill set that includes high-level shot-creation and versatile shot-making ability. With minimal production and clear upside, he’ll fall under the boom-or-bust category.”

16. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, G

source Brian Bishop/Getty Images

Age: 20

School: Virginia Tech

One thing to know: From Vecenie: “Alexander-Walker has had a breakout sophomore season, averaging 17.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting at a ridiculous 53.2/41.7/79.7 clip … He profiles extremely well as a role player working off of a star initiator on the wing.”

17. KZ Okpala, F

source Cody Glenn/Getty Images

Age: 19

School: Stanford

One thing to know: From O’Donnell: “Okpala is a 6’9 combo forward who has made serious strides as a sophomore for Stanford. He’s hitting 45 percent of his threes on three attempts per game, improved his rebounding, and lowered his turnovers while raising his usage rate.”

18. Jontay Porter, F

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Age: 19

School: Mizzou

One thing to know: From Vecenie: “Porter is out with a torn ACL suffered in the preseason, but his stock hasn’t really taken a hit among NBA executives. He’s still seen as an extremely interesting offensive prospect with a terrific feel for the game.”

19. Brandon Clarke, F

source Robert Johnson/Getty Images

Age: 22

School: Gonzaga

One thing to know: From Boone: “He’s averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting 68.7 percent … He’s a fluid athlete who moves really well for his size….”

20. Tre Jones, G

source Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Age: 19

School: Duke

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “Though a limited scorer and athlete, he possesses the basketball IQ and toughness to carve out a similar role and career to those of Monte Morris or Fred VanVleet – valued NBA backups….”

21. Coby White, G

source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Age: 19

School: UNC

One thing to know: From Woo: “White is tracking as a one-and-done caliber prospect, showing improvement as a passer and decision-maker to go on top of his ability as a microwave scorer.”

22. Daniel Gafford, F/C

source Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Age: 20

School: Arkansas

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “Shooting 66.7 percent on the season, he’s an elite finishing target with strong shot-blocking tools, but his limited scoring repertoire for a non-switch defender are also turnoffs.”

23. P.J. Washington, F

source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Age: 20

School: Kentucky

One thing to know: From Woo: “He’s mobile, bouncy, and his rebounding, passing and defensive positioning enable him to impact games even when he’s not scoring.”

24. Grant Williams, F

source Donald Page/Getty Images

Age: 20

School: Tennessee

One thing to know: From O’Donnell: “At 6’7, 240 pounds, Williams looks more like a traditional power forward than a new-age NBA one. But his combination of quickness, strength, and feel for the game can’t be discounted.”

25. Bruno Fernando, F/C

source Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Age: 20

School: Maryland

One thing to know: From Woo: “If you think of him as Diet Clint Capela, running the floor, finishing and protecting the basket and moving his feet effectively in space, his NBA fit is obvious.”

26. Luguentz Dort, G

source Brian Rothmuller/Getty Images

Age: 19

School: Arizona State

One thing to know: From Vecenie: “He’s a tough, thick-chested guard who might be strongest pound-for-pound player in the class. Defensively, he really gets after it on the ball.”

27. Goga Bitadze, C

source via YouTube/FIBA

Age: 19

School: n/a – KK Budućnost VOLI (Montenegro)

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “Bitadze’s breakout should lead to first-round looks … A lack of defensive switchability is a drawback, though his finishing, rim protection and shooting potential should be enough.”

28. Talen Horton-Tucker, G

source Scott Winters/Getty Images

Age: 18

School: Iowa State

One thing to know: From Boone: “For a guard to stand at 6-4 is one thing, but for a guard to weigh around 240 pounds is another .. His build should allow him to guard at least two positions in the NBA.”

29. Eric Paschall, F

source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Age: 22

School: Villanova

One thing to know: From Boone: “He’s developed a trustworthy shot at Villanova, shooting 37.4 percent from 3-point range this season, and he’s a big body who wields it well to carve out space for rebounds.”

30. Jordan Poole, G

source Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Age: 19

School: Michigan

One thing to know: From Wasserman: “An advanced shot-creator and streaky scorer, he projects as an instant-offense weapon – though his shot selection and playmaking are suspect.”

