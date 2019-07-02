GLOBAL RANKING: The top 25 online MBA programs

caption Online MBAs are becoming more popular among applicants looking for more affordable and convenient ways to earn an advanced degree. source damircudic/Getty Images

Each year, education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds rank the best business schools in the world.

QS recently released rankings for the top online MBA programs.

Top programs include Marshall Business School at the University of Southern California and Imperial College Business School in London.

Here are the top 25 online MBA programs according to the QS rankings.

Instead of earning an MBA full-time and in-person, students are electing to pursue online MBAs, which are more convenient and less pricey than on-campus options.

The number of business schools offering these online options has swelled in recent years, with 54% more online MBAs made available from 2012 to 2016, per the Financial Times. Meanwhile, on-campus MBA programs have started shutting down.

These programs span the globe, offer tuition fees ranging from $19,946 to $101,288, and typically take an average length of 15 to 60 months to complete.

25. EuroMBA

Location: France

Overall ranking score: 43.6

Average program length (months): 24

Employability: 47.7

Percentage international students: 100%

Tuition: $35,535

24. Deakin Business School

Location: Australia

Overall ranking score: 44.4

Average program length (months): 30

Employability: 50.5

Percentage international students: 2%

Tuition: $35,708

23. Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 45

Average program length (months): 20

Employability: 42

Percentage international students: 1%

Tuition: $24,370

22. Bradford School of Management

Location: United Kingdom

Overall ranking score: 45.5

Average program length (months): 36

Employability: 43.5

Percentage international students: 80%

Tuition: $21,663

21. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 45.6

Average program length (months): 30

Employability: 57.8

Percentage international students: 1%

Tuition: $84,186

20. Aston Business School

Location: United Kingdom

Overall ranking score: 45.7

Average program length (months): 35

Employability: 53.1

Percentage international students: 50%

Tuition: $23,829

19. Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 47.4

Average program length (months): 36

Employability: 67.5

Percentage international students: 2%

Tuition: $44,955

18. George Washington University

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 49.8

Average program length (months): 42

Employability: 59.3

Percentage international students: 3%

Tuition: $101,288

17. Oxford Brookes Business School

Location: United Kingdom

Overall ranking score: 50.2

Average program length (months): 30

Employability: 57.2

Percentage international students: 51%

Tuition: $20,057

16. CENTRUM PUCP Graduate Business School

Location: Peru

Overall ranking score: 51

Average program length (months): 27

Employability: 65.9

Percentage international students: 20%

Tuition: $22,700

15. EU Business School

Location: Spain

Overall ranking score: 52.5

Average program length (months): 15

Employability: 60.7

Percentage international students: 100%

Tuition: $19,946

13 (tie). University of Otago Business School

Location: New Zealand

Overall ranking score: 52.8

Average program length (months):36

Employability: 66.1

Percentage international students: 0%

Tuition: $24,000

13 (tie). Colorado State

Location: United States

Overall ranking score:52.8

Average program length (months): 33

Employability: 70.1

Percentage international students: 1%

Tuition: $41,559

12. Kogod School of Business at American University

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 53

Average program length (months):24

Employability: 62.5

Percentage international students: 1%

Tuition: $81,984

11. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 54

Average program length (months): 20

Employability: 61.7

Percentage international students: 0%

Tuition: $63,875

10. Durham University Business School

Location: United Kingdom

Overall ranking score: 55.6

Average program length (months): 24

Employability: 52

Percentage international students: 58%

Tuition: $26,760

9. Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 56.4

Average program length (months): 21

Employability: 68.1

Percentage international students: 2%

Tuition: $58,000

8. Alliance Manchester Business School

Location: United Kingdom

Overall ranking score: 57.5

Average program length (months): 24

Employability: 63

Percentage international students: 87%

Tuition: $36,528

7. Politecnico di Milano School of Management

Location: Italy

Overall ranking score: 65.2

Average program length (months):21

Employability: 74.5

Percentage international students: 28%

Tuition: $34,389

6. Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales Business School

Location: Australia

Overall ranking score: 66.1

Average program length (months): 60

Employability: 76.3

Percentage international students: 4%

Tuition: $40,821

5. Kelley School of Business at Indiana University

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 66.2

Average program length (months):24

Employability: 83.1

Percentage international students: 11%

Tuition: $67,830

4. Warwick Business School

Location: United Kingdom

Overall ranking score: 68.5

Average program length (months): 30

Employability: 68.9

Percentage international students: 92%

Tuition: $43,327

3. Marshall Business School at the University of Southern California

Location: United States

Overall ranking score: 68.7

Average program length (months):21

Employability: 86.1

Percentage international students: 3%

Tuition: $99,419

2. Imperial College Business School

Location: United Kingdom

Overall ranking score: 78.9

Average program length (months): 24

Employability: 91.9

Percentage international students: 84%

Tuition: $46,512

1. IE Business School

Location: Spain

Overall ranking score: 83.4

Average program length (months): 15

Employability: 98.9

Percentage international students: 94%

Tuition: $58,691