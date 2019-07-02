GLOBAL RANKING: The top 25 online MBA programs

- source
- Each year, education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds rank the best business schools in the world.
- QS recently released rankings for the top online MBA programs.
- Top programs include Marshall Business School at the University of Southern California and Imperial College Business School in London.
- Here are the top 25 online MBA programs according to the QS rankings.
Instead of earning an MBA full-time and in-person, students are electing to pursue online MBAs, which are more convenient and less pricey than on-campus options.
The number of business schools offering these online options has swelled in recent years, with 54% more online MBAs made available from 2012 to 2016, per the Financial Times. Meanwhile, on-campus MBA programs have started shutting down.
Every year, the education specialists QS Quacquarelli Symonds rank the top online MBAs programs worldwide.
These programs span the globe, offer tuition fees ranging from $19,946 to $101,288, and typically take an average length of 15 to 60 months to complete.
Here are the top 25 best online MBA programs.
25. EuroMBA
Location: France
Overall ranking score: 43.6
Average program length (months): 24
Employability: 47.7
Percentage international students: 100%
Tuition: $35,535
24. Deakin Business School
Location: Australia
Overall ranking score: 44.4
Average program length (months): 30
Employability: 50.5
Percentage international students: 2%
Tuition: $35,708
23. Coles College of Business at Kennesaw State
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 45
Average program length (months): 20
Employability: 42
Percentage international students: 1%
Tuition: $24,370
22. Bradford School of Management
Location: United Kingdom
Overall ranking score: 45.5
Average program length (months): 36
Employability: 43.5
Percentage international students: 80%
Tuition: $21,663
21. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 45.6
Average program length (months): 30
Employability: 57.8
Percentage international students: 1%
Tuition: $84,186
20. Aston Business School
Location: United Kingdom
Overall ranking score: 45.7
Average program length (months): 35
Employability: 53.1
Percentage international students: 50%
Tuition: $23,829
19. Poole College of Management at North Carolina State University
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 47.4
Average program length (months): 36
Employability: 67.5
Percentage international students: 2%
Tuition: $44,955
18. George Washington University
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 49.8
Average program length (months): 42
Employability: 59.3
Percentage international students: 3%
Tuition: $101,288
17. Oxford Brookes Business School
Location: United Kingdom
Overall ranking score: 50.2
Average program length (months): 30
Employability: 57.2
Percentage international students: 51%
Tuition: $20,057
16. CENTRUM PUCP Graduate Business School
Location: Peru
Overall ranking score: 51
Average program length (months): 27
Employability: 65.9
Percentage international students: 20%
Tuition: $22,700
15. EU Business School
Location: Spain
Overall ranking score: 52.5
Average program length (months): 15
Employability: 60.7
Percentage international students: 100%
Tuition: $19,946
13 (tie). University of Otago Business School
Location: New Zealand
Overall ranking score: 52.8
Average program length (months):36
Employability: 66.1
Percentage international students: 0%
Tuition: $24,000
13 (tie). Colorado State
Location: United States
Overall ranking score:52.8
Average program length (months): 33
Employability: 70.1
Percentage international students: 1%
Tuition: $41,559
12. Kogod School of Business at American University
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 53
Average program length (months):24
Employability: 62.5
Percentage international students: 1%
Tuition: $81,984
11. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 54
Average program length (months): 20
Employability: 61.7
Percentage international students: 0%
Tuition: $63,875
10. Durham University Business School
Location: United Kingdom
Overall ranking score: 55.6
Average program length (months): 24
Employability: 52
Percentage international students: 58%
Tuition: $26,760
9. Warrington College of Business at the University of Florida
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 56.4
Average program length (months): 21
Employability: 68.1
Percentage international students: 2%
Tuition: $58,000
8. Alliance Manchester Business School
Location: United Kingdom
Overall ranking score: 57.5
Average program length (months): 24
Employability: 63
Percentage international students: 87%
Tuition: $36,528
7. Politecnico di Milano School of Management
Location: Italy
Overall ranking score: 65.2
Average program length (months):21
Employability: 74.5
Percentage international students: 28%
Tuition: $34,389
6. Australian Graduate School of Management at the University of New South Wales Business School
Location: Australia
Overall ranking score: 66.1
Average program length (months): 60
Employability: 76.3
Percentage international students: 4%
Tuition: $40,821
5. Kelley School of Business at Indiana University
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 66.2
Average program length (months):24
Employability: 83.1
Percentage international students: 11%
Tuition: $67,830
4. Warwick Business School
Location: United Kingdom
Overall ranking score: 68.5
Average program length (months): 30
Employability: 68.9
Percentage international students: 92%
Tuition: $43,327
3. Marshall Business School at the University of Southern California
Location: United States
Overall ranking score: 68.7
Average program length (months):21
Employability: 86.1
Percentage international students: 3%
Tuition: $99,419
2. Imperial College Business School
Location: United Kingdom
Overall ranking score: 78.9
Average program length (months): 24
Employability: 91.9
Percentage international students: 84%
Tuition: $46,512
1. IE Business School
Location: Spain
Overall ranking score: 83.4
Average program length (months): 15
Employability: 98.9
Percentage international students: 94%
Tuition: $58,691