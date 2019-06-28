The 30 highest-paid CEOs in retail

- source
- The 30 highest-paid retail CEOs each earned upwards of $15 million in total compensation in 2018, according to new data.
- Some of the top-paid CEOs work for companies including Tesla, Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale Club, PepsiCo, and Gap.
Some of the highest-paid chief executives in the US work for retail companies including Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale Club, PepsiCo, and Gap, according to new data from The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest group of labor unions in the US.
Overall, the 30 top-paid retail CEOs each earned upwards of $15 million in total compensation in 2018, according to the data, which is based on company proxy statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Here’s a list of the 30 retail CEOs who earned the most in 2018, according to the AFL-CIO’s report.
30. $15 million: Dirk Van de Put, Mondelez International
29. $15 million: Robert Martin, Thor Industries
28. $15.5 million: Michael Polk, Newell Brands, Inc.
27. $15.8 million: Eugene Lee Jr., Darden Restaurants, Inc.
26. $15.9 million: Stephen Easterbrook, McDonald’s
25. $16 million: André Calantzopoulos, Philip Morris International, Inc.
24. $16.4 million: Brian Mariotti, Funko, Inc.
23. $16.7 million: James Quincey, The Coca-Cola Co.
22. $17.1 million: Emanuel Chirico, PVH Corp.
21. $17.2 million: Brian Cornell, Target Corp.
20. $17.4 million: David Taylor, Procter & Gamble Co.
19. $17.4 million: Hubert Joly, Best Buy Co., Inc.
18. $17.7 million: Morris Goldfarb, G-III Apparel Group Ltd
17. $17.8 million: James Hackett, Ford Motor Co.
16. $17.8 million: Steven Rendle, VF Corp.
15. $18.2 million: Devin Wenig, eBay, Inc.
14. $18.8 million: Ernie Herrman, The TJX Companies, Inc.
13. $19.6 million: Juan Luciano, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.
12. $20.7 million: Matthew Reintjes, YETI Holdings, Inc.
11. $20.8 million: Arthur Peck, Gap Inc.
10. $21.9 million: Mary Barra, General Motors Co.
9. $23.6 million: Doug McMillon, Walmart
8. $24.5 million: Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo, Inc.
7. $26.6 million: Gary Friedman, Restoration Hardware
6. $27.3 million: Laura Alber, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
5. $27.4 million: Robert Greenberg, Skechers USA, Inc.
4. $42.1 million: Christopher Baldwin, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.
3. $43.1 million: Lewis Bird III, At Home Group, Inc.
2. $48.8 million Fabrizio Freda, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.
1. $2.3 billion: Elon Musk, Tesla
