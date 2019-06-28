The 30 highest-paid CEOs in retail

caption Estée Lauder CEO Fabrizio Freda earned $48.8 million in total compensation in 2018, according to the AFL-CIO. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Some of the highest-paid chief executives in the US work for retail companies including Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale Club, PepsiCo, and Gap, according to new data from The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), the largest group of labor unions in the US.

Overall, the 30 top-paid retail CEOs each earned upwards of $15 million in total compensation in 2018, according to the data, which is based on company proxy statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Here’s a list of the 30 retail CEOs who earned the most in 2018, according to the AFL-CIO’s report.

30. $15 million: Dirk Van de Put, Mondelez International

source Getty Images North America/Michael Kovac, contributor

29. $15 million: Robert Martin, Thor Industries

28. $15.5 million: Michael Polk, Newell Brands, Inc.

27. $15.8 million: Eugene Lee Jr., Darden Restaurants, Inc.

source Darden

26. $15.9 million: Stephen Easterbrook, McDonald’s

source Reuters

25. $16 million: André Calantzopoulos, Philip Morris International, Inc.

source Reuters

24. $16.4 million: Brian Mariotti, Funko, Inc.

source Kirsten Acuna/Business Insider

23. $16.7 million: James Quincey, The Coca-Cola Co.

source Benoit Tessier/Reuters

22. $17.1 million: Emanuel Chirico, PVH Corp.

source Lars Ronbog/ Getty Images

21. $17.2 million: Brian Cornell, Target Corp.

source Andrew Burton/Getty Images

20. $17.4 million: David Taylor, Procter & Gamble Co.

19. $17.4 million: Hubert Joly, Best Buy Co., Inc.

caption Hubert Joly, CEO of Best Buy. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

18. $17.7 million: Morris Goldfarb, G-III Apparel Group Ltd

source Laura Cavanaugh/FilmMagic/Getty Images

17. $17.8 million: James Hackett, Ford Motor Co.

source CES

16. $17.8 million: Steven Rendle, VF Corp.

15. $18.2 million: Devin Wenig, eBay, Inc.

14. $18.8 million: Ernie Herrman, The TJX Companies, Inc.

source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

13. $19.6 million: Juan Luciano, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.

source Joshua Roberts/Reuters

12. $20.7 million: Matthew Reintjes, YETI Holdings, Inc.

11. $20.8 million: Arthur Peck, Gap Inc.

source JP Yim/Getty Images

10. $21.9 million: Mary Barra, General Motors Co.

source Jamie McCarthy/Getty

9. $23.6 million: Doug McMillon, Walmart

8. $24.5 million: Indra Nooyi, PepsiCo, Inc.

source Jemal Countess/Getty Images

7. $26.6 million: Gary Friedman, Restoration Hardware

source Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images

6. $27.3 million: Laura Alber, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

source Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

5. $27.4 million: Robert Greenberg, Skechers USA, Inc.

source Skechers

4. $42.1 million: Christopher Baldwin, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

source Reuters

3. $43.1 million: Lewis Bird III, At Home Group, Inc.

2. $48.8 million Fabrizio Freda, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

1. $2.3 billion: Elon Musk, Tesla

