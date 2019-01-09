Top 4 reasons why a woman’s investment portfolio should be different from a man’s

A woman’s best protection is a little money of her own – Clare Boothe Luce Pexels

We don’t quite live in an equal world. Especially when it comes to some good old money. The pay gap between men and women continues to exist and coming back to the workforce after a break remains as difficult as it was few years before. We give you 4 reasons to justify why women need to worry about money more than men and invest it differently.

A woman is more likely to take career breaks compared to a man

Marriage, babies, family emergencies, relocation and so on – take your pick. If you are a working woman, you would have taken or have felt the need to take a career break for one of these reasons at some point.

But do women plan for these breaks? Not as much as they should. Financial educator, independent wealth strategist and Author of Own Your Financial Freedom, Andrea Kennedy said, “Unfortunately most women do the exact opposite of what they should be doing as they progress through different life stages. When women are young they should be socking away savings and investing as much as they can to take advantage of the time value of money. Instead most women focus on getting married or spending to keep up with their friends.”

She adds, “When women get married, they often sit back and do not engage themselves in the household financially, and they should be doing exactly the opposite, understanding both the benefits and risks of how to manage money for a family.”

Is there a way to check if you are financially ready to take a career break? Kennedy offers a simple test, ask yourself these three questions:

How has my family invested money and do I understand how we are growing our net worth What is my plan B if my husband loses his job or if I lose my husband? How do I intend to get back into the workforce if I have to?

Longevity of life

According to the Department of Statistics Singapore, the average life expectancy of women is 4.5 years more than that of men. While many women might rejoice hearing this, it also indicates that women need to save more for their retirement than men do. But do they do it? Kennedy says: “As women near retirement they tend to put their heads in the sand and not ask the difficult questions about money and finances until it’s too late to affect change.”

So when is the right time for a woman to start saving for her retirement? Kennedy believes there are no age brackets around saving and investing; it is a lifelong skill. We agree.

Wondering how you can go about deciding which is the right investment for you? Jessica Robinson, founder and managing director of Moxie Future, an insights community that empowers women investors to grow their wealth, said: “There are many different avenues and instruments for a woman to consider when investing – and the good news is that these are becoming more accessible to the individual investor.” She believes it is important to maintain diversity across your investment portfolio.

Here is what we advise, if you are starting off:

– Identify your personal financial goals. – Get health insurance, retirement care figured out early (it is cheaper that way). – Don’t just depend on MediShield cover for critical illnesses.

Women get paid lesser than men

Whether you accept it or not, this harsh reality does not change. According to a Labour Force survey conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Singapore’s pay gap sits at 11.8 percent.

Did that hit you hard?

Gender wage gap is one of the main reasons women in Singapore, and even globally, need to consider serious investment options. According to Robinson, “The cumulative impact of lower wages throughout women’s careers can be devastating. The bottom line is that when women come to retire, they have substantially less income than men and are much more likely to live in poverty as they grow older.” Read more about Moxie Future’s Gender Pay Scorecard and how to combat this gender pay gap here.

Financial consultant Anima Jaiswal believes that when a woman is in her 40s, she is at an accumulation phase, which means she would be at the peak of her career and will have more to spare and invest. She says that even though she will be sharing responsibilities, her earning potential is usually at its all-time high. She advises that women focus on investing in insurance, securities and derivatives, during their late 30s and 40s.

Divorce or death of spouse

In Singapore, for every 1,000 married females, there are about six who are divorced. “I consult on this topic around investment and marriages, and in my experience most marriages end because of fights over money. It’s the number one reason that people get divorced. But this is also an issue that is much easier to resolve with two willing parties than you would imagine. I have counselled people from a point of teetering on the edge of divorce back to a place of normalcy in a couple of months,” says Kennedy.

While divorce is a gender-neutral investment obstruction, as a woman you need to arm yourself against it. Contrary to popular belief, estranged wives do not automatically get half of their husband’s wealth or get half of the assets. It’s also possible to get absolutely nothing.

To survive a bitter divorce, it is best to keep in mind the following:

– A woman needs to be well-aware of her finances and investments. – Being financially independent is quite different from being financially literate. You might be earning a fabulous salary every month, but you might not be investing it right. – Although there might be alimony playing some role, it will be your savings and smart investments that will come to use the quickest during the tough times.

In an unfortunate incident such as the death of your husband or partner, you will not only have to be strong emotionally but also financially, especially in case you have children. An emergency fund helps tide over immediate expenses, while you get your head around larger investments and how they need to be liquidated or continued to be invested in.

Whether or not you confront these challenges, as a woman you should ensure complete financial security for yourself and your dependents.