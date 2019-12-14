Trump complained about the US dollar’s strength throughout 2019 — but these 8 major currencies were even stronger

caption A member of the Technical Investigation team holds a negative of a hundred-dollar bill used to print fake dollars in Caldas town in Medellin April 29, 2010. source REUTERS/Fredy Builes

President Trump complained about the US dollar’s strength several times in 2019, but eight major currencies are set to outperform the dollar this year.

The US dollar index (DXY) is up more than 1% year-to-date, rising despite summer recession fears and trade war tensions.

Here are the eight major currencies to gain more value against the dollar in 2019, from the Singapore dollar to the Russian ruble.

President Trump railed against the US dollar’s relative strength through much of 2019, but eight major currencies are on track to outperform the dollar this year.

The US dollar index DXY is up roughly 1.2% in the year-to-date, surging in strength despite summer recession warnings and continued trade war tensions. It performed best against the Turkish lira this year, a Bank of America note comparing major currencies said Friday.

Trump reportedly asked White House aides to look into ways to devalue the American currency in early July. A weaker dollar would give the US an advantage in international trade, but currency manipulation would also cut into the country’s reputation abroad. Trump even critiqued China in the summer for how its central bank allowed the yuan to slip below a key psychological level in early August.

Here are the eight major currencies that outperformed the US dollar in 2019, ranked in ascending order. Performance is as of December 11.

8. Singapore dollar

caption Supertrees at Gardens by the Bay, illuminated at night, Singapore, Southeast Asia, Asia – stock photo source Getty Images / Gavin Hellier

Performance against US dollar: 0.4%

7. Taiwanese dollar

source Getty Images

Performance against US dollar: 0.7%

6. Japanese yen

source REUTERS/Shohei Miyano

Performance against US dollar: 1.0%

5. Indonesian rupiah

caption Indonesian rupiah notes are seen at a money changer in Jakarta source Thomson Reuters

Performance against US dollar: 2.5%

4. Mexican peso

caption A man arranges Mexican 5 Pesos Hidalgo silver coins at currency exchange shop in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 15, 2018. source Jose Luis Gonzalez/REUTERS

Performance against US dollar: 2.8%

3. British pound

caption FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration source Reuters

Performance against US dollar: 3.4%

2. Canadian dollar

caption The new Canadian 100 dollar bills made of polymer are placed in glasses of juice, cola and water in Toronto November 14, 2011. source REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Performance against US dollar: 3.5%

1. Russian ruble

caption Russian artist Vasily Slonov attaches a banknote as he creates an artwork depicting a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin based on a layer of U.S. dollars, Russian and Soviet roubles at his workshop in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, November 13, 2014. source REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Performance against US dollar: 10.2%

