The top 8 most popular Silicon Valley Airbnb listings tech workers book for business travel proves price and location are everything

source Airbnb

With all the large technology companies in the area, Silicon Valley sees thousands of business travelers pass through each year.

The average price for one night in a San Francisco hotel in 2019 is $230.

Based on the 8 most popular listings, Silicon Valley business travelers tend to choose convenience and affordability over luxurious accommodations.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Silicon Valley and San Francisco are home to many of the world’s biggest tech companies, so they’re naturally major destinations for business travelers. Yet, they are also notoriously expensive to stay in, which can make planning travel difficult.

According to Statista, the average price for a San Francisco hotel room in October 2019 is $230, a figure which has risen throughout the year, peaking in August. This price is over $100 lower than the all-time peak price of $350 in October 2015, but it’s still much higher than the $132.47 US nationwide average as of August 2019.

Many of these studio apartments and guest suites listed on Airbnb cost less than the average hotel, and are located with easy access to tech campuses. Tech workers chose low costs and limited privacy over other options; the most popular listings are private bedroom and guest suites, rather than entire apartments.

Keep reading to see where tech workers stay on business trips in Silicon Valley.

8. A San Francisco guest suite comes with a private patio for $180.

source Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

This listing is conveniently located in Dolores Heights, near public transportation.

source Airbnb

7. This $95 Cupertino guest suite is an affordable option for workers looking to be near Apple’s campus.

source Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

Although it’s technically a suite off the main house, this unit has a private entrance, plus it’s own kitchen, bathroom, and living area.

source Airbnb

6. This $275 ground floor studio apartment is located in a trendy San Francisco neighborhood.

source Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

Explore San Francisco after work, or hang out in the backyard.

source Airbnb

5. In Mountain View, $158 a night will get you a 1-bedroom apartment with easy access to Google and Stanford.

source Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

With on-site laundry and easy access to In-N-Out, this is the perfect Silicon Valley home base.

source Airbnb

4. For $285, travelers can stay in a sunny Mission District apartment with a private garden.

source Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

Natural light and a queen bed make this a great place to end your day.

source Airbnb

3. This basement studio in San Francisco is $169 per night.

source Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

The ‘mother-in-law’ suite has a private bedroom, bathroom, and kitchenette.

source Airbnb

It also comes with a gated garden, and it’s within walking distance of the Castro neighborhood.

source Airbnb

2. A room in Milpitas, on the fringe of Silicon Valley, is also popular for its easy commuting location, and it’s a steal at $48 per night.

source Airbnb

Source: Airbnb

This listing consists of a private bed and bathroom, with a separate entrance, in a Milpitas home.

source Airbnb

The popularity of this single bedroom shows that for tech workers, location trumps every other amenity.

source Airbnb

1. Tech workers still prefer hotels – their number one pick is this room in San Francisco’s Hotel Whitcomb.

source Airbnb

At $125 per night, this hotel in the Tenderloin district is a convenient choice, with the typical amenities that you can expect from a hotel.