These are the top 10 baby names of 2018

Baby Center recently revealed their top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year.

Sophia and Jackson topped the list.

Some names fell off the lists while others held strong.

Baby Center recently revealed their list of the top 10 baby names of 2018, and the results are pretty in line with years passed.

When it comes to girls names, Sophia topped the list for the ninth consecutive year. In fact, earlier this year, Sophia was named as the top baby name for girls in the entire world.

The four remaining names of the top five for girls – Olivia, Emma, Ava, and Isabella – were the same as the top five in 2017.

As for the boys, Jackson topped the list for the sixth year in a row. Liam, Noah, and Aiden took on spots two, three and four, respectively, for the second year in a row, while Caden and Grayson knocked Lucas down a few spots.

Layla climbed the list from 2017, kicking Zoe out of the top 10 (although, at 11, the name isn’t too far off). For the boys, Oliver kicked Logan out of the top 10 and into spot 11.

Over the summer, Nameberry put together a list of the most popular baby names of 2018 thus far that was a bit different from Baby Center’s current list. The only two girl names that made the top 10 for both lists were Olivia and Ava, which may be a sign that these are more popular than they seem. As for the boys, none of the top 10 names were the same.

But it’s worth noting that the process of compiling these lists are pretty different. Nameberry picked their most popular names based on the number of views each name received for the first half of 2018, looking at interest in names rather than actual babies with those names – it’s more of a tracker for future trends and popularity.

Baby Center, on the other hand, compiled their 2018 list by using data from more than 742,000 parents who shared their baby’s name with them in 2018. They also combined similar spellings (Sophia, Sofia for example) to get their findings.

Take a look at who took the top spots this year:

Girls

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Isabella Aria Riley Amelia Mia Layla

Boys

Jackson Liam Noah Aiden Caden Grayson Lucas Mason Oliver Elijah

You can read the full list of top baby names for the year on BabyCenter.

