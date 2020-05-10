Hospitals left waiting, the sharing economy gets sliced, and the future of shopping

Hello!

A little over a week ago, on May 1, a promising coronavirus treatment called remdesivir was quickly approved for emergency use in the US. As Andrew Dunn, Kimberly Leonard, and Lydia Ramsey report, it was a moment that sparked hope that scientific ingenuity could chart a path out of the health crisis.

But as they reported this week, some hospitals are having a hard time getting the drug for their patients. From their story:

Take Dr. Tony Reed, the chief medical officer at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, a hospital system that gave the drug to patients in trials to help figure out how well the coronavirus treatment works. When US regulators approved the emergency use of remdesivir, Reed and the team at Temple expected that they’d get more access to the medication. They’ve since been told they’re not on the government’s list for distribution.

“We’re frustrated we’re not in the haves and we’re frustrated that we don’t know how that decision was made,” Reed said. “Frankly, I’ve got sick and dying patients that last week, I was able to get on the study drug, and this week I’m not able to get on the drug I know can help them.”

You can read the story here:

The coronavirus drug remdesivir was OK’d for emergency use a week ago. The plan to get it to patients is still mired in confusion.

Elsewhere in healthcare news:

The sharing economy gets sliced

It’s been a rough few weeks for the sharing economy.

Airbnb, Uber, Lyft, and WeWork, all of which were founded in a four-year period starting from the depths of the great financial crisis, have slashed staff. In simple terms, the appeal of sharing space with a total stranger, whether it’s in an apartment, a car, or in the kitchen of a shared office, has been dramatically reduced by the coronavirus.

At Airbnb:

At Uber and Lyft:

Uber is cutting 3,700 jobs, 14% of its total workforce, as the coronavirus ravages ride-hailing revenue.

Lyft let go nearly 1,000 people, or 17% of the company. Sean Czarnecki talked to company insiders who were affected about how it was handled.

And at WeWork:

It’s not just the sharing economy that’s taking a hit, of course. Elsewhere:

caption Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon source Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images

Walmart’s vision of the future

Hayley Peterson asked Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart, for his perspective on how the coronavirus will alter the retail industry and the world. He said:

The world is seeing the importance of supply chains in a way it hasn’t before. Usually supply chains operate quietly behind the scenes. But this pandemic has showed the world that the supply chain is really a lifeline. And the people in the retail industry, foodservice, and delivery services have been standing on the front lines of this crisis and extending that lifeline to all of us, every day.

I think people have also come to see that the supply chain doesn’t just extend from a distribution center to the loading dock of a store. It goes all the way to the trunk of a customer’s car or their doorstep. The so-called “last mile” of delivery has become front and center. This is just speeding up the significant change the retail industry was already undergoing.

You can read his answer in full here:

Walmart’s CEO predicts how the retail industry and world will change as a result of the coronavirus

In related news, Eugene Kim reported that Shopify’s CEO said his team had to “delete” all existing plans amid COVID-19 because the future of retail just arrived 10 years early.

Below are headlines on some of the stories you might have missed from the past week. Stay safe, everyone.

— Matt

Meet the 4 dealmakers driving Blackstone’s $325 billion commercial real estate portfolio. They walked us through how they’re thinking about opportunities in the downturn.

Jobs for thousands of young consultants are being upended. From delaying start dates to cutting internships, here’s what 8 top firms, like Deloitte and McKinsey, are doing.

‘Beware of the oddity’: A Wall Street firm studied every market crash over the last 150 years to reveal how abnormal this one is – and concluded that stocks are doomed for another fall

Microsoft Teams has a secret weapon in the productivity wars with Slack, Zoom, and Google. But it’s not the technology.

Inside Amazon’s coronavirus response: An exclusive interview with the executive in charge of employee health and safety

Complex Networks is profitable, has diversified revenue, and wants to compete with the entertainment giants – here’s its pitch deck

Inside Nike: Sources share claims of sexism, cheating, abuse at the world’s wokest brand