The brands upending retail, an exclusive invite, and hot cannabis startups

Direct-to-consumer brands like Away, Brooklinen, and SmileDirectClub grew up on Google, Facebook, and Instagram, upending the retail business along the way. Now, they’re starting to broaden their horizons.

“We found that digital platforms scaled well for our first few years, but we struggled to cut through the clutter and tell the story we wanted,” Caroline Bank, associate director of marketing at ice-cream brand Halo Top, told my colleague Tanya Dua last month.

That presents a sizeable opportunity. As my colleague Lucia Moses reported this week, in the TV world, NBCUniversal and CBS are building teams to go after direct-to-consumer dollars. Comcast Ventures is even training startups like Away and Hippo to become TV advertisers, and says they’re spending millions of dollars a year on TV.

(It could also be good news for other social-media platforms. Popular direct-to-consumer brands like Brooklinen, Curology, and MeUndies are flocking to Story Ads on Snapchat Discover, for example, as Instagram gets crowded and pricier.)

It’s small fry right now, with DTC brands representing just 3% of TV advertising, though that’s growing. But it’s a rare bit of good news for the TV business, which faces competition for TV ad budgets from the likes of Roku, Hulu, and Amazon.

Quote of the week

“Every pitch, every presentation is primarily about telling a story and not about designing beautiful slides, necessarily.” – Mitch Grasso, a Silicon Valley founder, on how to design the perfect pitch deck.

In conversation

Finance and Investing

Square has quietly started working with a select group of CBD startups while other payments rivals shy away from the trendy substance

Square has started working with a small group of CBD startups to handle customers’ credit-card transactions, the company confirmed to Business Insider this week.

An investor overseeing $17 billion explains her uncommon tactics for finding the market’s biggest cash cows. Here’s how her approach can protect you from a crash.

Many actively managed funds live or die by how effectively they’re able to outperform their benchmarks. But that’s not what Kera Van Valen of Epoch Investment Partners focuses on.

MORGAN STANLEY: These 15 large companies are most likely to get acquired within the next 12 months

US companies, by and large, are still not letting loose when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

Tech, Media, Telecoms

Meet the power players at Netflix leading the streaming giant’s defense against Disney and other rivals

Netflix hasn’t won the streaming wars yet, but these execs are trying to help it outmaneuver its rivals.

Al Gore’s environmental-sustainability fund has raised $1 billion to pump into new markets focused on health and wealth inequality

Venture investing will look a lot different in five years if Generation Investment Management has any say in the matter.

This CEO launched People.ai, an AI startup, to fix the hassles he encountered as a software salesman. He just scored another $60 million from ICONIQ and Andreessen Horowitz.

People.ai, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to automate and speed up sales operations and customer relations, just raised another $60 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ Capital – the latter of which is perhaps best known as a wealth manager for Mark Zuckerberg.

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation

Modern Health just raised $9 million from Kleiner Perkins and Jared Leto to upend how you get mental healthcare at work

Whether you’ve tried and failed to find a therapist that’s covered by insurance or merely want some support for navigating a tricky relationship, the creators of a startup called Modern Health want to offer you a solution.

Top investors say these 11 buzzy, under-the-radar consumer cannabis startups are set to raise fresh rounds and blow up this year

Investors are pouring money into consumer cannabis startups.

THE MODEL 3 THAT NEVER WAS: Leaked supplier documents show how Tesla’s cheapest car is different than originally planned

Tesla‘s $35,000 version of the Model 3 wasn’t supposed to be here yet.