A $1 slice of Apple, WeWork’s $2 million settlement, and Michael Bloomberg’s ad spree

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Hello!

Imagine the following scenario: You’re a first time investor who wants to start trading on a fancy new app you’ve downloaded to your iPhone. But your dream investment, Apple, has a stock price of around $310, more than the $200 you’ve put aside to start investing.

Enter: fractional-share trading.

As Dan DeFrancesco and Rebecca Ungarino report this week:

At a time when some of the most popular stocks are at all-time highs, fractional-share trading allows customer exposure to companies they might not typically be able to afford whole shares in. Consider shares of Amazon, trading this week north of $2,000.

Interactive Brokers, Robinhood and Fidelity have launched an offering in recent months, and Charles Schwab says it plans to.

Dan and Rebecca talked to nearly a dozen insiders and executives about the rise of fractional-share trading in mainstream retail investing to understand who wins, who loses, and what it says about the industry today. You can read their story here.

And you can read more about the strategy at Interactive Brokers, which has consistently led the way in introducing new features like fractional-share trading, right here.

In related news, Morgan Stanley this week announced a $13 billion deal to buy E-Trade. Rebecca broke down why the Wall Street bank, which has 15,000-plus financial advisers catering to the super-wealthy, is buying a discount broker known for its talking baby ads.

And Dan talked to industry insiders who said the deal could kick off a buying spree for wealth-management fintechs. He explained why banks could be ready to “open up their pocketbooks” and what it means for startup valuations.

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Elsewhere this week, Meghan Morris, Julie Bort, and Dakin Campbell reported that WeWork paid over $2 million to a woman who threatened to expose claims of sex, illegal drugs, and discrimination in a horrifying 50-page document.

From their story:

The story is the result of a months-long investigation, in which they spoke with 18 current and former executives and employees who were either involved with the company’s investigation or familiar with the real estate team more broadly, revealed how the department escaped scrutiny for years. Business Insider also learned of several other WeWork settlements while investigating these claims.

You can read the full story here.

Lastly, Patrick Coffee, Lauren Johnson, and Tanya Dua had a string of stories this week on the advertising pros operating Michael Bloomberg’s political advertising machine.

Happy reading!

— Matt

Finance and Investing

Private equity is finally warming up to data-science hiring. Here’s how 6 firms like Blackstone and Cerberus are building teams – and what’s holding some back from going all in.

Private-equity firms have long relied on human judgment to pick investments and figure out how to generate the best returns from them.

$1.9 trillion investment giant PIMCO used a Nobel winner’s methodology to envision the next recession – and concluded that its likely trigger is well underway

One does not need be bearish on the economy to start thinking about the next recession.

Tech, Media, Telecoms

Leaked memo: A key Google Cloud president is leaving his role amid a reorganization that will see ‘a small number’ of positions eliminated

An executive who has been with Google Cloud since 2016 is leaving his role amid a reorganization that will see “a small number” of positions eliminated, according to an internal memo sent on Thursday.

Wall Street is betting AMC is in a downward spiral. Here’s the inside story of how the world’s biggest movie-theater chain is battling for a comeback.

As you enter AMC Entertainment’s headquarters in the Kansas suburb of Leawood, you’ll hear familiar lines.

Privacy is going to kill advertising as we know it, putting publishers at risk and strengthening Facebook and Google. Here’s what’s at stake for each player.

There’s more ability than ever to measure people’s online behavior. But what if it all went away?

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation

Big Pharma just started copying the buzzy startups that ship Viagra and hair-loss pills to your door, and it could be the start of a ‘mega-trend’

Healthcare startups like Roman and Hims have found success in selling prescription drugs online that ship straight to your door for conditions like erectile dysfunction and hair loss.

Inside the chaotic ‘Valentine’s Day massacre’ at Wayfair where hundreds of workers lost their jobs

Hundreds of Wayfair’s US employees were asked to gather in meeting rooms at the company’s Boston headquarters or to log in to Google Hangouts video calls for a mandatory meeting with heads of human resources.

Elon Musk wants to build a private ‘SpaceX Village’ with 100 rooms, lounge parties, volleyball tournaments, and rock climbing amid a South Texas retiree community

SpaceX, the rocket company founded by Elon Musk, hopes to construct a new private community at the southern tip of Texas where a dwindling retirement community already exists.

Leadership and Entrepreneurship

Netflix insiders share how they feel about its internal ‘postmortem’ emails that detail why employees were fired to their coworkers

Netflix may have one of the happiest workforces in the US tech sector, but its internal culture isn’t for everyone.

A freelance web designer who makes over $200,000 a year says the majority of his income comes from referrals. Here are the emails he sends to get businesses to refer him to their customers.

Sam Schnitzler, a website consultant and the owner of the website-design firm Universal NYC, has been a successful web designer for over 17 years.