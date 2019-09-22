The future of finance, inside Peloton’s IPO, and CMOs to watch

caption Alternative data’s use is exploding, and so too are worries about a regulatory crackdown source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Investment firms in recent years have turned to so-called alternative data firms, which turn obscure data sets into tradable information, to try and get an edge on the competition. A cottage industry of tech firms has sprung up, processing information on everything from the weather to web searches and selling it to hedge funds and others.

Now, some are saying there might be a bubble in the industry.

Take Thasos Group. A player in the booming $7 billion alternative-data industry, Thasos was worth $42 million, had ties to MIT, and boasted a blue-chip CEO whose prior company Sense Networks was once named the “The Next Google” by Newsweek. Thasos was also part of Bloomberg’s newly launched alternative-data marketplace, meaning it had a stamp of approval from the data juggernaut.

But Thasos struggled to make money selling to its main financial services to clients and, in August, was forced to fire two-thirds of its staff, sources told Business Insider. Its CEO and cofounder, Greg Skibiski, also stepped down.

The problems Thasos faced aren’t unique, Bradley Saacks and Dan DeFrancesco report. While there’s no shortage of hedge funds interested in buying data, the market is becoming both crowded and commoditized.

“We may have a bit of an alternative-data bubble,” Mike Chen, a portfolio manager at PanAgora Asset Management, told Business Insider. “I believe that a lot of the more advanced alternative-data users – advanced hedge funds and investors – are probably experiencing what I might call ‘alternative-data fatigue.'”

It’s a stark reminder of just how quickly any technical or investing edge will get competed away on Wall Street. Our team had a number of other stories this week focused on the use of technology in finance to get an edge, from using virtual internships to identify tech talent to shrimp-tracking blockchain. Here are some highlights:

