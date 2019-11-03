Adam Neumann’s inner circle, HBO Max power players, and the startups betting that your gut is healthcare’s next frontier

source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for WeWork

Much has been written about WeWork cofounder Adam Neumann over the past couple of months, and for good reason.

But this week our team turned the spotlight on a few folks in Neumann’s inner circle, including a banker at the center of WeWork’s attempted IPO, the lawyer who helped Neumann nab a huge exit package, and the trio managing his millions.

Separately, WeWork plans to do more tests on phone booths after discovering thousands of them contained the potentially harmful chemical formaldehyde, according to an email seen by Business Insider. Julie Bort and Aaron Holmes revealed that the toxic phone booths were designed internally by WeWork and built by a contract manufacturer in China.

A proptech explosion

WeWork’s rapid value destruction doesn’t appear to have put VCs off from betting on so-called property tech. As Alex Nicoll reports, venture funds have poured $24.6 billion into proptech so far this year – and there’s likely more to come.

In the commercial real estate space, landlords want to bulk up their office amenities, and a rush of startups are selling them tech to do it. And there’s been a rush of fundraising in the residential and travel business too. For example:

Established players in both finance and tech are taking note.

The CEO of Blackstone’s massive office portfolio called for landlords and operators to adapt “purposeful proptech,” for example, saying the tech should attract or retain customers, or else help real estate operators cut costs.

Meanwhile, Google Nest just launched a pilot with the nation’s largest apartment manager – showing where it sees the next big opportunity selling smart devices.

Potential rivals to Silicon Valley

