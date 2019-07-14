Hot startups from former Googlers, Jeffrey Epstein’s Wall Street connections, and CBD loopholes

source Transposit; RealityEngines.AI; Lucidchart; Coda; Yutong Yuan/Business Insider

After working at one of the largest tech companies in the world, many Googlers get the itch to leave and start their own companies.

Rosalie Chan this week profiled 20 of the hottest enterprise startups of 2019 founded by Xooglers, as for Googlers are known. You can check that list out right here.

And you can find our full list of the startups VCs are betting on in every corner of tech here.

Elsewhere in the startup world, Shona Ghosh and Charlie Wood published this list of the 32 star venture capital investors in Europe every tech founder needs to know. And the BI team published a number of VC interviews this week. Here’s a selection:

Business Insider also hosted its first BI Prime webinar this week, with Henry Ward, founder of $1.7 billion startup Carta, talking through the pitch decks that helped him raise almost $450 million. You can watch a replay right here.

And you can find our pitch deck library, showcasing early pitchdecks for companies ranging from AirBnB to Uber, right here.

One final note before I go. If you haven’t seen it already, my colleagues at Insider, our lifestyle and general news sister site, hired the author of “Black Hawk Down” and an illustrator from “Archer” to adapt the Mueller report so you’ll actually read it. Enjoy!

Quote of the week

“If you look at the numbers needed to achieve to current valuations, they’re absurd. They’re staggering.” – Leo Kelly, CEO of Verdence Capital, which manages $2 billion for professional athletes and the ultra-wealthy, on why he’s avoiding unicorn IPOs.

In conversation

Finance and Investing

Private-equity guru Leon Black’s family foundation is scrambling to distance itself from sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, but it’s raising more questions

Apollo Global Management CEO Leon Black and his family foundation are disputing media reports linking the charity to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio struggled with finding his successor. For billionaire hedge funders, it’s a growing concern.

Hedge funds have long been nearly synonymous with their founders’ strategies and personalities, but investors are now looking closely at firms’ plans to carry on without their creators at the helm.

He smashed ‘Jeopardy!’ records on the way to winning $2.5 million. Now champion James Holzhauer reveals to us the secret to his strategy.

Taking risks with money is challenging for a lot of people. Betting $10,000 on television would probably be out of the question.

Tech, Media, Telecoms

The 100-hour weeks, intense culture, and divisive hires that made Deliveroo a $2 billion business with backing from Amazon

Food delivery startup Deliveroo is one of the UK’s fastest-growing and most promising firms.

As its CEO prepares to step down, $1.4 billion Cloudera says it will start giving away all its software for free in a big change to its business

Cloudera has already seen some big changes this year.

What Netflix buying The Rock’s $130 million heist movie, ‘Red Notice,’ says about its evolving movie strategy

Netflix has just grabbed a movie with three of the biggest stars in the world attached to it.

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation

CBD and hemp startups are using creative loopholes to skirt Facebook’s ad ban. Here’s how they’re doing it.

When former journalist James Higdon founded Cornbread Hemp, a Kentucky-based CBD producer, he knew that getting in front of customers was crucial.

Home Depot execs reveal why the retailer is doubling down on home decor, how it built billion-dollar brands, and what it got wrong about millennials

In a bid to become a one-stop-shop for customers looking to spruce up their abodes, Home Depot is doubling down on decor.

An early Lyft backer has invested in self-driving cars, artificial intelligence, robotic farm equipment, and more. Here’s why he won’t touch scooter startups.

Autotech Ventures, a San Francisco-based firm with a portfolio valued at nearly $200 million, has made investments in almost every segment of the red-hot transportation space.