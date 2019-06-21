What’s next for Slack, Goldman Sachs’s new unit, and Amazon’s healthcare ambitions

Hello!

I’ve sent 6,812 Slack messages in the past 30 days, equivalent to almost 230 a day, making me the 10th most active Slack user at Business Insider. I had a special interest in the messaging company’s direct listing, therefore, and BI Prime covered every angle.

Some venture capitalists, like Bill Gurley, would like to see more direct listings, saying they save companies time and money. Megan Hernbroth talked to former Slack board observer and Index Ventures partner Sarah Cannon, who said more companies may follow Slack’s lead.

But, as Troy Wolverton writes, there are lots of reasons why a direct listing isn’t workable for every startup looking to go public.

Becky Peterson had the inside story on exactly what went down between Slack and its Wall Street advisers. After after the successful debut, Troy had this story on whether Slack can live up to investors’ sky-high expectations.

Whether Slack will grow into its $19 billion valuation is like asking about whether people will ever travel to Mars, Jerry Braakman, the chief investment officer at First American Trust, an investment firm that has about $1.5 billion under management, told Troy.

“Can we get to Mars? Sure we can,” said Braakman. “But when? And how long do we have to wait, and how bumpy is the road?” Slack, he added, is “high risk with potential high return.”

Elsewhere in deal news this week:

As always, get in touch if you have any feedback! I’ll be out for the next few weeks, but there may be guest appearances on this email while I’m away.

— Matt

Quote of the week

“Everywhere I go, the key question I hear from people is, ‘What do you have beyond Keytruda?'” – Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier describes the pharma giant’s strategy to grow beyond its top cancer drug.

In conversation

Finance and Investing

Meet the Goldman Sachs execs tasked with building the firm’s new Blackstone-esque private-investing unit, and pumping up the bank’s flagging stock price

Goldman Sachs has tapped a trio of little-known executives to run a newly created alternative-investing unit, and selected a media-shy partner as its chairman.

A BlackRock executive highlights the new kinds of skills he’s looking for in a $2 trillion business – and why old-school traders are still important

The next generation of fixed income experts will know as much about programming language Python as they do about corporate-grade bonds, a BlackRock executive said.

Investors face a treacherous path as they count down to next month’s Fed meeting. Here’s what 6 experts say they’re doing to prepare and take advantage of the turmoil.

The Federal Reserve has entered a new era in which it stands ready to cut interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis.

Tech, Media, Telecoms

An Amazon Web Services executive says its cloud is the best place to run Windows applications, and customers are switching from Microsoft’s cloud because of it

Within the next six months or so, Microsoft is going to pull the plug on supporting SQL Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 – two outdated, but still reasonably common, server products.

A new alliance including Facebook and Unilever formed to curb bad content online has some in the ad world nervous and confused

A new alliance spanning advertisers, agencies, and tech giants including WPP’s GroupM, Unilever, Facebook, and Google formed this week to improve digital safety. It has some in the ad world worried.

3 big ways CBS merging with Viacom could help it fight Netflix – and one downside to the deal

A marriage with Viacom could give could give CBS an edge in streaming video.

Healthcare, Retail, Transportation

We just got the first look at how Amazon’s $750 million acquisition of PillPack could upend the US healthcare system

When Amazon acquired the online pharmacy PillPack for $750 million one year ago, it sent shudders through the healthcare industry.

Shopify has a new service that can help merchants store, pack, and ship items like Amazon as 2-day shipping goes mainstream

Shopify has pulled the cover off its newest initiative to help its merchants take a larger slice out of online shopping in North America.

We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck that cannabis education platform Green Flower Media used to raise $20 million from top investors

Raising money for a cannabis company is challenging, even if your startup doesn’t have anything to do with selling THC-containing products.