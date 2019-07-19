WHAT YOUR BOSS IS THINKING: We talk to the top CEOs in the world about their strategy

Business Insider, Business Insider US
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.
REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

It pays to know what your boss is thinking

Business Insider Prime talks to the world’s top CEOs in finance, tech, healthcare, advertising, media, retail, and transportation to find out what they’re focused on, what they’re worried about, and how they lead.

From Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block, and Novartis chief Vas Narasimhan to Hulu chief Randy Freer, read on to know what your chief executive, or your rival, is thinking:

