WHAT YOUR BOSS IS THINKING: We talk to the top CEOs in the world about their strategy

It pays to know what your boss is thinking
Business Insider Prime talks to the world’s top CEOs in finance, tech, healthcare, advertising, media, retail, and transportation to find out what they’re focused on, what they’re worried about, and how they lead.
From Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon to Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block, and Novartis chief Vas Narasimhan to Hulu chief Randy Freer, read on to know what your chief executive, or your rival, is thinking:
Finance
- We talked to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon about the firm’s struggles in the past to win business with quant hedge funds. He told us “the picture is very different today.”
- We talked to Adam Neumann, the cofounder and CEO of WeWork, who explained why he thinks his $47 billion company is recession-proof.
- Ronald O’Hanley, CEO of State Street on why he’s going toe-to-toe with Bloomberg and BlackRock by offering asset managers a one-stop technology shop.
Tech
- We talked to Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block about how the $124 billion cloud company’s “fourth” act is using AI to give its customers the “Holy Grail.”
- We talked to ServiceNow CEO John Donahoe. He explained why his “sweet spot” is getting the company to $10 billion in revenue.
- We talked to Frank Slootman, the new CEO of $3.9 billion startup Snowflake. He dismissed the idea that he was brought in to hurry an IPO as “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” and said it could go public within three years.
Healthcare
- We talked to Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis. He told us how wearing jeans to work is helping transform the Swiss company.
- We talked to Chad Robins, CEO of Adaptive Biotechnologies, a $5.6 billion biotech that just had the year’s best post-IPO pop. He talked to us about how it’s partnering with Microsoft to build an enormous map of the human immune system.
- We talked to Vivek Garipalli, the CEO and founder of health insurer Clover Health, which set out to upend healthcare for aging Americans. He explained why, five years and $925 million in funding later, it’s proving more challenging than expected.
Advertising
- We talked to Eric Salama, the CEO of $4 billion Kantar. He explained why it plans to acquire e-commerce and other data companies after being spun off from ad giant WPP.
- We talked to Ragy Thomas, the CEO of $1.8 billion Sprinklr, who said “80% to 99%” of marketing-tech firms will go out of business. He explained his plan to survive the coming consolidation.
- We talked to Gary Vaynerchuk, CEO of VaynerMedia. He said his bootstrapped digital media company is generating more than $130 million and is coming for WPP and Omnicom.
Media
- We talked to Hulu CEO Randy Freer about why he wants to make it easier for customers to switch back and forth between service tiers.
- We talked to Bob Pittman, the chairman and CEO of iHeart, about the company’s plan to work around Apple’s domination of podcast listening.
- We talked to Refinery29’s co-CEOs, Philippe von Borries and Justin Stefano, about its plans to double revenue to $200 million despite a tough climate for digital media.
Retail
- We talked to José Cil, the new CEO of Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes, about his plans for the future of the chains.
- We talked to Dirk Van de Put, CEO of Mondelez International. He explained how he’s pushing radical changes to help employees “skip” dealing with their bosses.
- We talked to Brett Schulman, CEO of Mediterranean chain Cava, about how it’s upending the fast-casual dining industry with a focus on “value for calories.”
Transportation
- We talked to Waymo CEO John Krafcik. He told us why a parking lot is one of the most difficult environments for a self-driving car.
- We talked to UPS CEO David Abney. He explained why he thinks of Amazon as both a customer and a competitor.
- We talked to RJ Scaringe, the CEO of EV startup Rivian, about why he thinks it will beat Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and BMW with its first two electric vehicles.