More than 2.1 million affairs occurred in the US last winter. Here are the cities where cold-weather cheating is most likely to happen.

caption To determine the top places where people cheat in the winter, Ashley Madison analyzed sign-up data between December 21, 2017 and March 20, 2018 and found the most popular places for wintertime extramarital affairs. source trumzz/ iStock

During the winter of 2017, there were 2.1 million new affairs in the United States, according to data from married dating website Ashley Madison.

Ashley Madison polled its users to determine the US cities where cheating most often occurred at this time, and places like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Bloomington, Indiana made the list.

“A lot of times people living in smaller hubs spend a great deal of time traveling for work and use that time to connect with people who are not their spouse,” Isabella Mise, director of communications for Ashley Madison, said in a release.

With cold and dark winter months comes a tendency for couples to stay inside and get close in bed. And sometimes with someone other than your partner. Last winter, there were 2.1 million new affairs in the United States, according to data from married dating website Ashley Madison.

To determine the top places where people cheat in the winter, Ashley Madison analyzed sign-up data between December 21, 2017 and March 20, 2018 to find the most popular places for wintertime extramarital affairs.

Many of the places that made the list were smaller towns and cities like Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Bloomington, Indiana.

“A lot of times people living in smaller hubs spend a great deal of time traveling for work and use that time to connect with people who are not their spouse,” Isabella Mise, director of communications for Ashley Madison, explained in a release.

Here are the top 10 cities for cheating during the winter.

Alexandria, Virginia

caption Alexandria, Virginia is just south of Washington D.C. and sits on the Potomac River. source Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

The 10th most popular city for cheating in the winter months is Alexandria, Virginia. According to Paul Keable, Ashley Madison’s vice president of communications, East Coast destinations like Alexandria were the most popular for wintertime affairs.

Read more: 6 people reveal why going on a dating hiatus may be your best tool in finding love

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

caption Pittsburgh is located in western Pennsylvania. source Jim Young/Reuters

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was the ninth most popular winter cheating location and with the city’s cold temperatures during the winter months, it makes sense.

“Having a warm body to snuggle up with in the winter allows people to avoid feeling devoid of the human and social interactions they mentally and physiologically crave,” Caitlin Bergstein, a matchmaker for Three Day Rule, told Brit+Co when explaining why people tend to pair up more in the winter.

Bloomington, Indiana

caption Bloomington, Indiana is home to Indiana University. source Patawee/Shutterstock

Bloomington, Indiana ranked eighth on Ashley Madison’s list. The city has a population of 85,000 and many live there while they attend Indiana University.

Hollywood, California

Hollywood, California is best known for its star-studded scene and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but it also ranks as the seventh top city for wintertime cheating.

In a populous city like Hollywood, there are plenty of options for a cheater, especially one who is cheating out of a need for self-discovery. “Many times, people who stray are also hoping to reconnect with lost parts of themselves, with the lives un-lived, with the sense that life is short and there are certain experiences … that they are longing for,” sex and relationship expert Esther Perel previously told INSIDER.

Read more: 7 traits most cheaters have in common

North Bergen, New Jersey

caption North Bergen is just a short car ride from New York City. source Walter Burns via Flikr

North Bergen is a New Jersey town that is around 10 miles from New York City, which according to Mise, may make it a hot spot for affairs. In a press release, she said small towns that are nearby larger cities give potential cheaters “opportunity to escape.”

Bayonne, New Jersey

caption Bayonne, New Jersey is less than 10 miles away from New York City. source Flickr Creative Commons/Raymond Bucko

Bayonne ranked fifth on Ashley Madison’s list. The city has a little over 66,000 residents and like North Bergen, is known for its proximity to New York City.

Marietta, Georgia

caption Marietta has 56,579 residents. source Idawriter/Wikimedia Commons

Marietta, Georgia is less populous than some of the other ranking cities with 56,579 residents, but its size didn’t stop it from ranking fourth top city for winter cheating.

The city prides itself on its sense of community and was even ranked in CNN Money’s 2011 list of the top 25 places to retire in the United States.

Wilmington, Delaware

caption Wilmington is located between two rivers: the Christina river and the Delaware river. source Wikimedia Commons

Wilmington is Delaware’s biggest city, with a population of 71,455. The third most popular place to have a winter affair, the city has been working to rebrand itself as a cool yet inexpensive location for millennials to live, the Baltimore Sun recently reported.

Charleston, West Virginia

caption As the capital of West Virginia, Charleston is home to 50,404 residents. source Wiki Commons

Charleston ranked second on Ashley Madison’s list and is West Virginia’s capital city with 50,404 residents. The city is located between two rivers, the Elk river and the Kanawha river, and is home to many government buildings and residences, including the West Virginia governor’s mansion.

Johns Creek, Georgia

caption Johns Creek is a small historic trading town in Georgia. source 走遍美国/Wikimedia Commons

Johns Creek, Georgia landed at the top spot on Ashley Madison’s list, and like North Bergen, Mise thinks its ranking has something to do with the town’s small size and its closeness to a larger metropolitan area.

“Although not the first place that comes to mind for infidelity, its ranking on our list certainly makes sense because of its roots and proximity to a big city, that people might have more opportunity to escape – or stray from their marriage,” she said in a release.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.