The 25 US cities where the most millennials still live with their parents, ranked

By
Hillary Hoffower, Business Insider US
-
Many millennials are still living at home with their parents.

10’000 Hours/Getty Images

Millennials have earned a bad reputation for leaving the nest later in life than their parents did – 35% of millennials still live with their parents, according to Country Financial Security Index.

Student loan debt and high housing costs have created an expensive climate that’s difficult to save in; living at home gives millennials more time to tuck some money away and focus on long-term goals, Doyle Williams, executive vice president at Country Financial, said in a press release.

MagnifyMoney recently took a look at the places across the US where the most adults still live at home. To determine its rankings, they looked at the 50 largest metros in America and used 2017 American Community Census data to calculate percentages for those aged 25 to 40 who live in a household with at least one parent. This age group falls into the millennial generation, as defined by The Center for Generational Kinetics (CGK). Jason Dorsey, president of CGK, told Business Insider they consider millennials to be those aged 23 to 40.

MagnifyMoney excluded students living at home in its calculations. The unemployment rate refers to the percentage of millennials living at home unable to find work; the percentage of those unemployed and not seeking work refers to millennials living at home who don’t participate in the labor force.

In Miami, Los Angeles, and New York, more than one in four residents aged 25 to 40 live with their parents. In all of the top 25 cities where millennials live at home, men in this age group are more likely to live with their parents.

Keep reading to see a ranked list of the cities in which the most millennials live at home.

Are you a millennial who lives at home and has a story to share? Email the reporter at hhoffower@businessinsider.com.

25 (TIE). San Jose, California

Terraxplorer/Getty

Percentage of millennials living with their parents: 17.6%

Percentage unemployed: 5%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 14%

25 (TIE). Buffalo, New York

Leonid Andronov/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 17.6%

Percentage unemployed: 6.1%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 19.3%

23. Houston, Texas

f11photo/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 17.7%

Percentage unemployed: 8.8%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 20.8%

22. Birmingham, Alabama

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 17.8%

Percentage unemployed: 10.9%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 27.8%

21. Boston, Massachusetts

Jacob Boomsma/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 17.9%

Percentage unemployed: 6.3%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 14.4%

20. Phoenix, Arizona

welcomia/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 18.1%

Percentage unemployed: 7.2%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 23.2%

19. San Francisco, California

Pius Lee/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 18.5%

Percentage unemployed: 5.7%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 14.2%

18. Sacramento, California

Adonis Villanueva/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 18.7%

Percentage unemployed: 10.3%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 24.6%

17. Las Vegas, Nevada

randy andy/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 18.9%

Percentage unemployed: 8%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 17.1%

16. Detroit, Michigan

f11photo/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 19.5%

Percentage unemployed: 10%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 21.4%

15. San Diego, California

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 19.7%

Percentage unemployed: 6.9%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 17.2%

14. Tampa, Florida

Shutterstock / Bonnie Fink

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 19.9%

Percentage unemployed: 8.1%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 19%

13. Memphis, Tennessee

caption
An aerial view of Memphis, Tennessee.
f11photo/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 20.2%

Percentage unemployed: 11.3%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 20.6%

12. Chicago, Illinois

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 20.6%

Percentage unemployed: 8.6%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 15.8%

11. Richmond, Virginia

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 20.7%

Percentage unemployed: 8.6%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 18.5%

10. Orlando, Florida

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 21.1%

Percentage unemployed: 5.9%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 19.5%

9. Baltimore, Maryland

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 22.1%

Percentage unemployed: 10.6%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 19.5%

8. Providence, Rhode Island

Dan Logan/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 22.3%

Percentage unemployed: 7.9%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 16.5%

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

f11photo/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 22.5%

Percentage unemployed: 9.4%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 16.8%

6. New Orleans, Louisiana

GTS Productions/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 22.9%

Percentage unemployed: 11.2%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 24.1%

5. San Antonio, Texas

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 23.2%

Percentage unemployed: 7.6%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 25.3%

4. New York City, New York

Atanas Bezov/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 24.7%

Percentage unemployed: 7%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 15.3%

3. Los Angeles, California

caption
Los Angeles, California
Getty Images

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 26.6%

Percentage unemployed: 6.9%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 16.2%

2. Miami, Florida

cate_89/Shutterstock

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 27.7%

Percentage unemployed: 8.4%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 18.1%

1. Riverside, California

Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

Percentage of millennials who live with their parents: 28.1%

Percentage unemployed: 10.8%

Percentage unemployed and not seeking work: 18.1%