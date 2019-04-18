The top comedy shows on Netflix and other streaming services

caption “Cobra Kai” source YouTube Premium

Parrot Analytics provided Business Insider the top 10 most in-demand comedy shows on Netflix and other streamers from the last month.

They include Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” Hulu’s “Shrill,” and YouTube Premium’s “Cobra Kai.”

Netflix is the streaming champion, but it has some competition when it comes to original comedy TV shows.

Hulu has been making strides in this area recently, most notably with the Aidy Bryant-starring “Shrill,” which was renewed for a second season this week. And Amazon still has a winner with the Emmy-winning “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Demand expressions are the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance.

Four of the 10 shows are Netflix originals, compared to the six that were on the list of the top streaming drama shows Parrot Analytics provided last week.

Below are the top 10 comedy shows on streaming services:

10. “Mystery Science Theaters 3000: The Return” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “Captured by mad scientists, new host Jonah survives a blitz of cheesy B movies by riffing on them with his funny robot pals.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said (Season 2): “Jonah’s finding a strong dynamic with the Bots, the riffs are tighter, and the shorter episode order allows for a more eclectic (if uneven) batch of enjoyably bad movies.” – Clint Worthington, Consequence of Sound

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 6,510,869

9. “Future Man” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Description: “Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as ‘Josh Futturman,’ a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said (Season 2): “Future Man’s strength as a series has been the writers’ willingness to take the sci-fi seriously, and indeed there are times when you almost want the joke to be done so you can find out what happens next in the story.” – Adam Chitwood, Collider

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 6,543,969

8. “Wayne” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube Premium

Description: “In this gritty and sometimes bloody tale, sixteen year-old Wayne sets out on a dirt bike with his new crush Del to take back the 1978 Pontiac Trans Am that was stolen from his father before he died. It is Wayne and Del against the world.” Number of seasons: 1 Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100% What critics said (Season 1): “Tender and violent, profane and thoughtful, simple and complicated, obvious and subtle, sweet and upsetting, an intermittently bloody hymn to goodness and innocence, and delicately acted even as it runs to extremes, it will not be everybody’s cup of tea.” – Robert Lloyd, Los Angeles Times Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 7,396,152

7. “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” (Netflix)

source Netflix/YouTube

Description: “Set nearly a decade after the finale of the original series, this revival follows Lorelai, Rory and Emily Gilmore through four seasons of change.”

Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%

What critics said (Season 1): “The good news is that if you’re not a Gilmore Girls person and your relatives are eager to watch it over the holidays, there’s plenty of that staccato dialogue and family playfulness to entertain and divert you.” – Linda Holmes, NPR

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 8,290,757

6. “After Life” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help.”

Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 69%

What critics said (Season 1): “Gervais the actor is failed by the writer and not shown to best advantage by the director. The performance isn’t enough, and its strengths underline the inadequacies found elsewhere.” – Allison Shoemaker, RogerEbert.com

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 8,580,074

5. “Shrill” (Hulu)

Description: “From Executive Producers Lorne Michaels and Elizabeth Banks comes Shrill, a comedy series starring Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) as Annie, a fat young woman who wants to change her life – but not her body. Annie is trying to start her career while juggling bad boyfriends, a sick parent, and a perfectionist boss.”

Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said (Season 1): “Bryant, who even when she’s playing self-obsessed-becoming a self-actualized human being may require a wee bit of egomania-is extremely appealing.” – Willa Paskin, Slate

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 8,789,098

4. “Santa Clarita Diet” (Netflix)

source Erica Parise/Netflix

Description: “They’re ordinary husband and wife realtors until she undergoes a dramatic change that sends them down a road of death and destruction. In a good way.”

Number of seasons: 3

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said (Season 3): “Thanks to the writing and Barrymore and Olyphant’s performances, Sheila and Joel’s marriage has always been of the best on TV; the real-life problems they faced were given a fresh, comedic twist by this supernatural premise.” – Andrea Reiher, AV Club

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 12,110,419

3. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

source Amazon

Description: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said (Season 2): “Sherman-Palladino has written a woman who’s fearless, blunt, and brilliant at what she does, and watching her rise is Mrs. Maisel’s trump card.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 12,159,153

2. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”

Number of seasons: 6, seventh and final season coming in July

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said (Season 6): “Fans who hated the fifth season should mostly love the sixth, which is a return to normal, or as ‘normal’ as OITNB ever gets. But the end does feel a little bit closer.” – Verne Gay, Newsday

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 15,902,544

1. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube Red

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Number of seasons: 1, season 2 coming April 24

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said (Season 1): “The series should appeal to savvy teens who delight in mildly transgressive content and to those nursing their nostalgia like Daniel and Johnny do.” – Hanh Nguyen, Indiewire

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 21,089,644