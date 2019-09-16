20 big-name companies that are already hiring seasonal workers

As retailers and mailing services prepare for their busiest time of the year, seasonal job positions are already beginning to open up.

From Apple to Target and Whole Foods, these seasonal jobs are great for those wanting to earn extra money around the holiday season.

Seasonal jobs are also a great way to get your foot in the door with an employer you’d like to work for long-term.

Here are 20 top companies that are already hiring seasonal workers.

From Black Friday to New Year’s Eve, retailers scramble to minimize lines, ensure customer satisfaction, and survive the holiday shopping rush.

This year, retailers seem to be more ahead of the game than ever, and many companies are already starting to hire seasonal workers to stay on top of increasing in-store purchases leading up to the major holidays.

However, don’t be fooled – it’s the online shopping business that is really turning the retail industry on its head this holiday season. UPS, FedEx, and regional mailing company OnTrac are also amping up their workforces, sometimes by the tens of thousands.

Glassdoor just released their report on big-name companies that currently have open seasonal opportunities. While the holidays may still be months away, it’s a good idea to apply early and beat the influx of people looking to pick up part-time shifts around the holidays to earn a little extra money.

Here are 20 companies that are already hiring seasonal workers.

Apple

caption An Apple store employee helps a customer. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

With the release of the newest round of iPhones, Apple store employees are sure to have their hands full this holiday season. Get in on the action by applying for one of the company’s seasonal roles.

Locations hiring: Portland, OR; Berkeley, CA; Austin, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Lancaster, PA and more.

Open roles: Apple seasonal specialist-retail customer services and sales, AppleCare at Home team manager, Genius, part-time reseller specialist, Apple specialist-retail customer sales, AppleCare partner relations team manager and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy and Black Friday are almost synonymous at this point. With plans for heightened store traffic around all the major holidays, Best Buy is looking to hire seasonal workers across multiple departments.

Locations hiring: Nichols, NY; Piscataway, NJ; Dinuba, CA; Wheaton, MD; Alexandria, VA; Culver City, CA; Miami Beach, FL and more.

Open roles: Seasonal merchandising specialist, overnight inventor/merchandising specialist, customer experience specialist, warehouse clerical aide, occasional seasonal technician and more.

Burlington

caption Coats in a Burlington store. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Burlington, formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, has 631 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico. The retailer’s corporate headquarters is located in Burlington Township, New Jersey.

Locations hiring: Burlington, NJ; Woodland, CA; Saint Louis Park, MN; Newport News, VA; Portsmouth, NH; Sugar Land, TX and more.

Open roles: Assistant store manager, store loss prevention associate, retail sales supervisor, store manager, markdown associate, customer service supervisor, receiving lead and more.

Columbia Sportswear

caption Columbia Sportswear flagship store. source Richard Clement/Reuters

American company Columbia Sportswear is hiring seasonal workers across the country. The brand specializes in sportswear, outerwear, shoes, outdoor equipment, and more. If you love all things sports and outdoorsy, these seasonal opportunities could be for you.

Locations hiring: New York, NY; Oshkosh, WI; Henderson, KY; Sunrise, FL; Schaumburg, IL; Milpitas, CA and more.

Open roles: Seasonal retail cashier, seasonal stock associate, sales associate, floor supervisor, SOREL key account marketing manager, freight supervisor, part-time stock associate, part-time sales associate and more.

Crate & Barrel

caption A Crate & Barrel store. source Flickr/miamism

Based out of Northbrook, Illinois, Crate & Barrel is a destination for all things home, kitchen, and more with retail locations across the United States and Canada.

Locations hiring: Naperville, IL; Cranbury, NJ; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL’ Seattle, WA; Paramus, NK; Richmond, VA; and more.

Open roles: Seasonal sales associate, seasonal stock associate, seasonal merchandise handler, assistant store manager, seasonal merchandise handler equipment operator and more.

FedEx

caption A FedEx employee. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The mailing industry also picks up around the holidays, and Glassdoor reports that FedEx is already looking to hire more drivers, package handlers, and more ahead of the holiday rush.

Locations hiring: Lincoln, NE; Edison, NJ; Cincinnati, OH; Cranberry, PA; Reno, NV; Rochester, NY; Salt Lake City, UT; Oakland, CA and more.

Open roles: Driver, customer service representative, part-time material handler warehouse, warehouse associate, materials handler, courier, package handler, general labor and more.

Gap

caption People pass by the GAP clothing retail store in Manhattan, New York. source Reuters

Gap is a brand with a strong following. If you have a desire to help people find the perfect gift this holiday season, working in one of Gap’s retail locations may be perfect for you.

Locations hiring: Savannah, GA; Portage, MI; Corte Madera, CA; Lynnfield, MA; Seattle, WA; Bristol, TN; Lafayette, LA; Albuquerque, NM; Ann Arbor, MI and more.

Open roles: Seasonal sales associates (nationwide), seasonal brand associates, seasonal stock associates and more.

Godiva Chocolatier

caption Godiva chocolates. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

What could compare to being surrounded by chocolate all day – especially during the holiday season? Godiva Chocolatiers is already hiring quite a few sweet seasonal workers.

Locations hiring: Stamford, CT; New York, NY; Arlington, VA; Spring Ridge, PA; and more.

Open roles: Part-time seasonal chocolatier, retail sales associate, part-time seasonal sales associate and more.

H&M

caption H&M storefront. source Flickr/Mike Mozart

Retail stores are usually their busiest around the holidays, so it’s no wonder that fashion giant H&M is looking to increase their number of employees.

Locations hiring: San Diego, CA; Burlington, NJ; New York, NY and more.

Open roles: Seasonal sales associate, seasonal retail sales associate, seasonal holiday sales advisor, retail merchandiser, visual manager and more.

Lowe’s

caption A Lowe’s employee helping a customer load an item into their car. source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Lowe’s is also looking to hire more seasonal employees this year ahead of the holidays. According to a 2018 press release from Lowe’s, Lowe’s seasonal employees can benefit from “competitive pay,” a 10% employee discount, flexible hours, and the ability for employees to schedule shifts more than two weeks in advance.

Locations hiring: Chandler, AZ; Tampa, FL; Milwaukee, OR; Redding, CA; Gilroy, CA; Sparks, NV; Las Vegas, NV and more.

Open roles: Store seasonal employee, store seasonal loader, seasonal flooring associate, seasonal cashier, seasonal CSA appliances associate, seasonal employee building materials, temporary employee and more.

Macy’s

caption The world’s largest Macy’s store in Manhattan. source Flickr/Mr Hicks

Though Macy’s is closing more stores, the retailer is still looking to hire seasonal workers this year. And, if you’re jolly enough, you could end up one of this year’s Macy’s Santas – what could be more festive than that?

Locations hiring: Springdale, OH; Corte Madera, CA; Littleton, CO; Secaucus, NJ; Kapolei, HI; Olympia, WA; Greensburg, PA and more.

Open roles: Seasonal facility manager, associate merchandising planning, seasonal background check screening coordinator, seasonal operations manager, seasonal production assistant, seasonal Santa and more.

Nordstrom

caption A Nordstrom store. source Yelp/Nicole K.

Want to help customers find the perfect holiday party look or gift for a loved one? If you have a passion for fashion, working at Nordstrom this holiday season may be for you. Seasonal salaries at Nordstrom can range from $13-$14, according to one review on Glassdoor.

Locations hiring: Anchorage, AK; Seattle, WA; Culver City, CA; Short Hills, NJ; Seattle WA; Charlotte, NC; White Plains, NY; Farmington, CT; Tigard, OR; Naples, FL and more.

Open roles: Seasonal alterations and tailor shop apprentice, seasonal & regular customer service representative, seasonal warehouse associate, seasonal lead restaurant server, seasonal barista, seasonal retail stock and fulfillment, seasonal visual merchandiser and more.

Old Navy

caption Shoppers pass by an Old Navy. source Shutterstock/Northfoto

Old Navy is steadily expanding – it plans to nearly double its number of stores from 1,140 to about 2,000. This holiday season, the company is also looking to expand its workforce by hiring for both lower and higher-level positions.

Locations hiring: Colma, CA; San Francisco, CA; Hicksville, NY; Vienna, WV; Springfield, MO; Linden, NJ; Howell, MI; Las Vegas, NV; Lafayette, LA and more.

Open roles: Manager, brand associate, assistant general manager, assistant manager, assistant general manager, merchandising specialist and more.

OnTrac

caption An employee sorts OnTrac packages on a conveyor belt. source Ontrac/Glassdoor

OnTrac is a package delivery company that offers shipping to consumers in California, Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado & Idaho. They’re currently hiring workers ahead of the holiday season, which is often the busiest time of year for shipping agents.

Locations hiring: Sparks, NV; Milpitas, CA; Kent, WA; Fremont, CA; Hebron, KY; Fontana, CA and more.

Open roles: Seasonal interregional package handler, backup hustler, package handler, morning operations assistant, twilight package handler, customer care advocate, morning senior lead package handler and more.

Pier 1 Imports

caption The interior of a Pier 1 Imports store. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Business Insider previously reported that the home goods section at Pier 1 is better than the one at Target. To see for yourself why the retailer came out on top, despite falling revenues, consider picking up a seasonal job at one of the retailer’s locations.

Locations hiring: Fort Meyers, FL; Mansfield, TX; Dupont, WA; Bellevue, WA; Denton, TX; Kansas City, MO; Rochester, NY and more.

Open roles: Warehouse worker (evening shift), assistant store manager, sales associate, sales leader, material handler, store manager, manager visual merchandising operations, flex seasonal warehouse worker, key holder and more.

Talbots

caption Talbots storefront. source Reuters

Talbots specializes in “modern classic” women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. They’re already beginning to hire seasonal employees in both their warehouses and headquarters.

Locations hiring: Stamford, CT; New York, NY; Estero, FL; Marietta, GA; San Antonio, TX; Raleigh, NC and more.

Open roles: Seasonal shipper/receiver, seasonal warehouse associate, associate digital merchant, associate merchant outlet and more.

Target

caption A Target employee sorts merchandise. source Jim Young/Reuters

According to a new press release from Target, the company is planning to hire more than 130,000 seasonal employees across the company’s stores and supply chain.

“We’re so excited to start welcoming our new seasonal hires, and give them opportunities to train and prepare with the rest of our team as we head into the busy holiday season,” said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer.

Locations hiring: Staten Island, NY; Clark, NJ; Suffolk, VA; Alpharetta, GA; Newton, NC; Madison, AL and more.

Open roles: Seasonal Guest Advocate (Cashier), Overnight Inbound (Stocking), Starbucks Barista, Visual Merchandiser, Style Team Leader, Seasonal Security Specialist, Executive Team Leader Specialty Sales, Utility Attendant Seasonal, Seasonal Hourly Warehouse Operations, Seasonal Credit Card Processor, Seasonal Electronic Systems Processor and more.

Ulta Beauty

caption Employees at an Ulta Beauty store. source Jean-Marc Giboux

Want to make the world a little more beautiful? Ulta Beauty is hiring beauty advisors, customer care manager, and more at locations all across the US.

Locations hiring: Chambersburg, PA; San Diego, CA; Detroit, MI; Bolingbrook, IL; Dalton, GA and more.

Open roles: Seasonal material handler, merchandise planning and inventory manager, beauty advisors, customer care managers, DC assistant supervisor, prestige sales and education manager, merchandise planner and more.

UPS

UPS said in September of this year that the shipping company expects to hire a whopping 100,000 seasonal workers to keep up with a rise in online shopping. The company also said that it would be paying workers increased salaries to handle the huge influx of packages shipped during the holiday season.

Whole Foods Market

caption A Whole Foods employee. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Whole Foods is already expanding its teams in preparation for the holiday season. The average salary for team members at Whole Foods is around $13 per hour.

Locations hiring: Venice, CA; Arlington, MA; Austin, TX; Monterey, CA: Westport, CT; Indianapolis, IN; Chicago, IL; Houston, TX; Portland, and more.

Open roles: Produce Team Member, Deli Team Member, Prepared Foods Team Member, Culinary Team Member, Floral Team Member, Backer Production/Kitchen Team Member, Seasonal Produce Team Member, Seasonal Part-Time Seafood Team Member and more.

