The top 30 companies where Ivy League graduates who studied computer science say they most want to work

The race to snag top tech talent from prominent schools is competitive. Typically, tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are all vying for the same pool of graduates.
A recent from study from software company Piazza rounded up the companies that computer science students from schools like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, University of Texas Austin, and Georgia Tech are most interested in working for. Piazza extended its questionnaire to more than 600 schools across North America and surveyed around 150,000 students.
Here’s where they said they most wanted to work:
30) Ebay
29) Visa
28) Samsung
27) Cisco
26) Slack
25) PayPal
24) SpaceX
23) Oracle
22) Adobe
21) Dropbox
20) Twitter
19) HP
18) LinkedIn
17) Uber
16) NASA
15) Dell
14) Airbnb
13) Disney
12) Nvidia
11) Snap
10) IBM
9) Spotify
8) Intel
7) Facebook
6) Netflix
5) Tesla
4) Amazon
3) Apple
2) Microsoft
1) Google
