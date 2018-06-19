The top 30 companies where Ivy League graduates who studied computer science say they most want to work

By
Zoë Bernard, Business Insider US
-

source
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The race to snag top tech talent from prominent schools is competitive. Typically, tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are all vying for the same pool of graduates.

A recent from study from software company Piazza rounded up the companies that computer science students from schools like MIT, Harvard, Stanford, University of Texas Austin, and Georgia Tech are most interested in working for. Piazza extended its questionnaire to more than 600 schools across North America and surveyed around 150,000 students.

Here’s where they said they most wanted to work:

30) Ebay

caption
Ebay CEO Devin Wenig
source
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

29) Visa

caption
Visa CEO Al Kelly (left) speaking at conference.
source
Getty/Dave Kotinsky

28) Samsung

source
JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images

27) Cisco

caption
Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins
source
Business Insider

26) Slack

caption
Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield.
source
Drew Angerer, Getty images

25) PayPal

caption
PayPal CEO Daniel Schulman
source
LinkedIn / Dan Schulman

24) SpaceX

23) Oracle

caption
Oracle executive chairman and CTO Larry Ellison.
source
Oracle

22) Adobe

caption
Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe Systems.
source
Rick Wilking/Reuters

21) Dropbox

caption
Dropbox cofounders Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi celebrated a long awaited IPO at the NASDAQ in New York City on March 23, 2018.
source
Dropbox

20) Twitter

19) HP

caption
HP CEO Antonio Neri
source
HP

18) LinkedIn

caption
LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner
source
Stephen Lam/Reuters

17) Uber

caption
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi
source
Michael Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

16) NASA

caption
NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson signs a bulkhead on the International Space Station next to the Expedition 50 crew patch in 2017.
source
NASA

15) Dell

caption
Dell CEO Michael Dell
source
Oracle PR/Flickr

14) Airbnb

caption
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky.
source
Mike Windle/Getty Images

13) Disney

caption
Disney CEO Bob Iger
source
Getty

12) Nvidia

caption
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
source
Rick Wilking/Reuters

11) Snap

caption
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel
source
Snap

10) IBM

caption
IBM CEO Ginni Rometty
source
Joe Scarnici/Stringer

9) Spotify

caption
Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
source
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Spotify

8) Intel

caption
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich
source
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

7) Facebook

caption
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
source
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

6) Netflix

caption
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
source
Getty

5) Tesla

4) Amazon

caption
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
source
Brendan McDermid/Reuters

3) Apple

2) Microsoft

caption
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
source
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

1) Google

caption
Google CEO Sundar Pichai
source
Beck Diefenbach/Reuters