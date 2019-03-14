7 travel-rewards credit cards that’ll reimburse your Global Entry fee every 4 years

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Global Entry is a fantastic way to save time every time you enter the US.

Unfortunately, Global Entry isn’t free.

While I believe it’s worth the price for frequent travelers, you might as well use a credit card that will reimburse you for the fee, like the Chase Sapphire Reserve or the Platinum Card® from American Express.

Frequent travelers know that having TSA PreCheck or Global Entry makes your airport experience significantly more pleasant, especially during peak travel times.

Some of the top travel cards – include the Chase Sapphire Reserve and the Platinum Card from American Express – will reimburse you for the cost of the Global Entry application (which includes access to TSA PreCheck), up to $100.

Global Entry lasts approximately five years, and all the cards on this list cover the cost of your application when you need to renew.

Here are seven top credit cards that cover Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Annual fee: $95, waived the first year

Notable features: The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is one of the best flat-rate, travel-rewards cards available. The simple rewards structure means that it’s easy to earn miles on all your everyday purchases. You’ll earn 2x miles for every dollar spent, and 10x miles on hotel reservations booked and paid for through Hotels.com/venture.

When you sign up, you can earn 50,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 in your first three months as a cardholder.

Use your Global Entry or TSA PreCheck with a list of 14 airline partners with a high miles exchange rate, including Cathay Pacific, Qantas, Qatar, Emirates, and Singapore Airlines.

Capital One gives a statement credit up to $100 for Global Entry every four years, but you won’t see the credit on your statement until two billing cycles after paying the application fee.

The Platinum Card from American Express

Annual fee: $550

Notable features: The Platinum Card from American Express card is consistently one of the top ranking cards for air-travel rewards. Among the best bonuses is an annual travel fee credit up to $200, and 5x points on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com.

To start, you can earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 within your first three months as a cardholder. Though this is not an airline rewards card, AmEx Platinum cardholders have access to some of the best airport lounges in the world, including Delta Sky Clubs while flying with Delta Airlines, over 1,200 Priority Pass lounges around the world, and American Express’ own luxurious Centurion Lounges.

American Express gives a statement credit of up to $100 for Global Entry every four years, and you’ll see the credit appear on your account within eight weeks of payment.

Chase Sapphire Reserve

Annual fee: $450

Notable features: After becoming a cardholder, earn 50,000 points after spending $4,000 within your first three months.

The points-earning system for this card is simple and lucrative, with 3x points earned on travel after your $300 annual travel credit is spent, as well as 3x points earned on dining. For booking travel, get the most out of your points by booking through the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal, and redeem points for 1.5 cents each.

Chase offers a statement credit of up to $100 for Global Entry every four years, and you’ll see the credit appear on your account 24 hours after paying the application fee.

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express

Annual fee: $595

Notable features: The Business Platinum Card from American Express offers many enticing benefits, and Business Platinum takes these rewards to the next level for qualifying cardholders. You can earn 50,000 bonus points after spending $10,000 within your first three months. Plus, 25,000 bonus points after spending an additional $10,000 in the same time frame. This offer gives you the opportunity to earn a total of 75,000 points, which more than pays the annual fee.

For earning points, AmEx gives 5x points for booking prepaid hotel rooms and airfare through AmEx travel. The standard reward for spending with your AmEx Business Platinum is one point per dollar spent, but this increases to 1.5 points per dollar for purchases of $5,000 and more.

The best way to redeem points to get the most value is by transferring them to more than 20 partner airlines and hotels, and booking travel through AmEx travel.

All authorized users on the card are eligible for a Global Entry statement credit of up to $100 every four years, unlike most cards with this perk, where the statement credit is only good for one application fee.

IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Annual fee: $89

Notable features: IHG is an often-overlooked option, but its credit card is one of the best for hotel rewards; it’s made for travel enthusiasts and making the most out of stays at IHG properties. Right now, the card is offering its highest-ever sign-up bonus: up to 120,000 points (80,000 points after spending $2,000 in the first three months, and 40,000 points after spending a total of $5,000 in the first six months).

The most significant reward is a free anniversary night each year that is valid on hotels costing up to 40,000 points per night. Additionally, cardholders earn 10x points with IHG properties, though IHG points are nowhere near as valuable as others listed in this article.

This card also gives 2x points at restaurants, gas stations, and grocery stores, and 1x points on all other purchases. Cardholders are also eligible for a free fourth night when using points to book a hotel stay for three nights at eligible properties.

You’re eligible for a Global Entry statement credit up to $100 every four years, and you’ll see the statement credit on your account 24 hours of making that payment.

Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card

Annual fee: $95

Notable features: The Bank of America Premium Rewards credit card is designed to make the most on travel, dining, and more. You receive 50,000 bonus points after you make $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of opening an account. You also get up to a $200 annual statement credit for airline fees.

Earn 2x points spent on travel and dining, as well as 1.5x points spent on all other purchases. Points can be used with an exchange rate of one cent per point on a range of gift cards, or the same rate for cash back, travel, or a statement credit.

Bank of America gives a Global Entry statement credit up to $100 every four years.

United Explorer Card

Annual fee: $95, waived the first year

Notable features: United’s revamped its rewards card program last year, and the new benefits are worth pursuing if you fly with United regularly. Earn 40,000 bonus miles after spending $2,000 within your first three months as a cardholder, which is the lowest minimum spending requirement on this list.

Earn 2x points for every dollar spent at restaurants and on hotel stays and 25% back on in-flight purchases. To sweeten your airline experience, you can check your first bag for free when you use your Explorer Card to book your ticket (a savings of up to $120 per round trip), and get two one-time passes for the United Club on your cardholder anniversary.

You’re eligible for a Global Entry statement credit up to $100 every four years, and the credit will post to your account 24 hours after making the payment.