10 Disney animated movies that beat ‘The Lion King’ remake at the US box office, after adjusting for inflation

caption “The Lion King” (2019) source Disney

Disney declared this year’s “The Lion King” remake as its biggest live-action release ever.

But it’s closer to an animated movie than a live-action one.

We compared “The Lion King” to Disney’s biggest animated movies at the domestic box office, adjusted for inflation.

With $1.3 billion worldwide, Disney has declared its remake of “The Lion King” the company’s “highest grossing live-action release of all time” (not including Marvel or “Star Wars”). But there are a few caveats that go with that honor.

There’s not much “live action” about this year’s “Lion King,” a photorealistic version of the 1994 animated classic. In fact, there is only one shot in the movie that is truly “live-action,” according the film’s director.

And with that in mind, is it even Disney’s biggest animated movie ever?

It’s difficult to fairly adjust worldwide box office totals for inflation since various international markets have grown so much over time. “The Lion King” surpassed “Frozen” in that regard as the biggest animated movie ever. But it’s clear that “The Lion King” has a long way to go if it wants to surpass some classic Disney animated movies at the domestic box office, after adjusting for inflation.

We ranked Disney’s biggest animated movies, including “The Lion King,” by domestic box office, adjusted for inflation (based on data from Box Office Mojo). We excluded Pixar movies. We included the worldwide box office when available. Some movies’ totals include multiple releases.

Below are 15 Disney animated movies, ranked by adjusted domestic box office:

15. “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $408,727,000

Original domestic box office: $218,967,620

Worldwide box office: $424,967,620

14. “Peter Pan” (1953)

source RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $411,068,000

Original domestic box office: $87,404,651

13. “Frozen” (2013)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $441,859,600

Original domestic box office: $400,738,009

Worldwide box office: $1,276,480,335

12. “Aladdin” (1992)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $472,505,500

Original domestic box office: $217,350,219

Worldwide box office: $504,050,219

11. “The Lion King” (2019)

source Disney

Domestic box office (so far): $473,103,826

Worldwide box office (so far): $1,334,603,826

10. “Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $502,171,300

Original domestic box office: $93,602,326

9. “Cinderella” (1950)

source RKO Radio Pictures/Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $543,315,900

Original domestic box office: $93,141,149

8. “Bambi” (1942)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $574,049,200

Original domestic box office: $102,247,150

7. “Pinocchio” (1940)

Adjusted domestic box office: $607,304,000

Original domestic box office: $84,254,167

6. “Sleeping Beauty” (1959)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $654,811,300

Original domestic box office: $51,600,000

5. “The Jungle Book” (1967)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $663,856,000

Original domestic box office: $141,843,612

Worldwide box office: $205,843,612

4. “Fantasia” (1941)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $748,221,700

Original domestic box office: $76,408,097

3. “The Lion King” (1994)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $803,209,300

Original domestic box office: $422,783,777

Worldwide box office: $968,483,777

2. “101 Dalmatians” (1961)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $900,254,400

Original domestic box office: $144,880,014

Worldwide box office: $215,880,014

1. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)

source Disney

Adjusted domestic box office: $982,090,000

Original domestic box office: $184,925,486