10 Disney animated movies that beat ‘The Lion King’ remake at the US box office, after adjusting for inflation

- Disney declared this year’s “The Lion King” remake as its biggest live-action release ever.
- But it’s closer to an animated movie than a live-action one.
- We compared “The Lion King” to Disney’s biggest animated movies at the domestic box office, adjusted for inflation.
With $1.3 billion worldwide, Disney has declared its remake of “The Lion King” the company’s “highest grossing live-action release of all time” (not including Marvel or “Star Wars”). But there are a few caveats that go with that honor.
There’s not much “live action” about this year’s “Lion King,” a photorealistic version of the 1994 animated classic. In fact, there is only one shot in the movie that is truly “live-action,” according the film’s director.
And with that in mind, is it even Disney’s biggest animated movie ever?
It’s difficult to fairly adjust worldwide box office totals for inflation since various international markets have grown so much over time. “The Lion King” surpassed “Frozen” in that regard as the biggest animated movie ever. But it’s clear that “The Lion King” has a long way to go if it wants to surpass some classic Disney animated movies at the domestic box office, after adjusting for inflation.
We ranked Disney’s biggest animated movies, including “The Lion King,” by domestic box office, adjusted for inflation (based on data from Box Office Mojo). We excluded Pixar movies. We included the worldwide box office when available. Some movies’ totals include multiple releases.
Below are 15 Disney animated movies, ranked by adjusted domestic box office:
15. “Beauty and the Beast” (1991)
Adjusted domestic box office: $408,727,000
Original domestic box office: $218,967,620
Worldwide box office: $424,967,620
14. “Peter Pan” (1953)
Adjusted domestic box office: $411,068,000
Original domestic box office: $87,404,651
13. “Frozen” (2013)
Adjusted domestic box office: $441,859,600
Original domestic box office: $400,738,009
Worldwide box office: $1,276,480,335
12. “Aladdin” (1992)
Adjusted domestic box office: $472,505,500
Original domestic box office: $217,350,219
Worldwide box office: $504,050,219
11. “The Lion King” (2019)
Domestic box office (so far): $473,103,826
Worldwide box office (so far): $1,334,603,826
10. “Lady and the Tramp” (1955)
Adjusted domestic box office: $502,171,300
Original domestic box office: $93,602,326
9. “Cinderella” (1950)
Adjusted domestic box office: $543,315,900
Original domestic box office: $93,141,149
8. “Bambi” (1942)
Adjusted domestic box office: $574,049,200
Original domestic box office: $102,247,150
7. “Pinocchio” (1940)
Adjusted domestic box office: $607,304,000
Original domestic box office: $84,254,167
6. “Sleeping Beauty” (1959)
Adjusted domestic box office: $654,811,300
Original domestic box office: $51,600,000
5. “The Jungle Book” (1967)
Adjusted domestic box office: $663,856,000
Original domestic box office: $141,843,612
Worldwide box office: $205,843,612
4. “Fantasia” (1941)
Adjusted domestic box office: $748,221,700
Original domestic box office: $76,408,097
3. “The Lion King” (1994)
Adjusted domestic box office: $803,209,300
Original domestic box office: $422,783,777
Worldwide box office: $968,483,777
2. “101 Dalmatians” (1961)
Adjusted domestic box office: $900,254,400
Original domestic box office: $144,880,014
Worldwide box office: $215,880,014
1. “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)
Adjusted domestic box office: $982,090,000
Original domestic box office: $184,925,486