The top 10 drama TV shows on Netflix and other streaming services

source Netflix

Parrot Analytics provided Business Insider the top 10 most in-demand drama shows on Netflix and other streamers from the last month.

They include “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “13 Reasons Why.”

As audiences prepare for upcoming new seasons of their favorite shows, some of the most popular streaming dramas on Netflix and elsewhere have become more in-demand the last month. They include “Stranger Things,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and YouTube’s “Cobra Kai.”

Parrot Analytics provided Business Insider the most in-demand drama shows currently streaming on Netflix and elsewhere, based on the average demand expressions of the last 30 days for each series.

Demand expressions are the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance.

Six of the 10 series are Netflix originals, showing Netflix continues to attract audiences with its original content.

Below are the top 10 drama shows on streaming services:

10. “13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

source 13 Reasons Why/Netflix

Description: “After a teenage girl’s perplexing suicide, a classmate receives a series of tapes that unravel the mystery of her tragic choice.

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 52%

What critics said (Season 2): “It teeters over the exploitative line that it was always in danger of crossing, and then decides that it’s not that big of a deal.” – Joshua Rivera, Rolling Stone

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 14,601,162

9. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Number of seasons: 4, season 5 coming this year

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%

What critics said (Season 4): “The six roomy new episodes of Charlie Brooker’s anthology series play like a Rod Serling snack pack of dreadful speculation.” – Troy Patterson, New Yorker

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 14,750,108

8. “The OA” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “Seven years after vanishing from her home, a young woman returns with mysterious new abilities and recruits five strangers for a secret mission.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said (Season 2): “You’ll laugh. You’ll cry. You’ll cry from laughing or simply stare blankly at the screen as some of the weirdest s— you’ve ever seen unfolds.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 15,874,854

7. “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “A privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison when a past crime catches up with her in this Emmy-winning series from the creator of ‘Weeds.'”

Number of seasons: 6, seventh (and final) season coming this year

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 84%

What critics said (Season 6): “Some episodes are dazzling, some sloppy, but Orange and its creator, Jenji Kohan, are still pulling off tricks and twists that few other shows dare attempt.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 16,176,607

6. “Cobra Kai” (YouTube Premium)

source YouTube Red

Description: “Thirty years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, a down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo, reigniting his rivalry with a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who has been struggling to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.”

Number of seasons: 1, season 2 coming this year

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 100%

What critics said: “If we must reboot our beloved old favorites, it’s much better to see it done like this, using the passage of time as an asset and a way into a different story about the same people, than as a cheap rehash.” – Linda Holmes, NPR

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 17,998,656

5. “Narcos” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “The true story of Colombia’s infamously violent and powerful drug cartels fuels this gritty gangster drama series.”

Number of seasons: 3

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89%

What critics said (Season 3): “Narcos wrapped up its Pablo Escobar storyline in two terrific seasons, raising the question of what the show could possibly do for an encore without Wagner Moura in that role. The answer, it turns out, was to splendidly hit the reset button.” – Brian Lowry, CNN

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 19,252,229

4. “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Description: “A woman forced into sexual servitude struggles to survive in a terrifying, totalitarian society.”

Number of seasons: 2, season 3 coming this year

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said (Season 2): “The Handmaid’s Tale is powerful and propulsive. After the first three episodes, when the horrors become more predictable, it’s even pretty watchable.” – Willa Paskin, Slate

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 20,783,287

3. “The Act” (Hulu)

source Hulu

Description: “The Act is a seasonal anthology series that tells startling, stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season One follows Gypsy Blanchard (Joey King), a girl trying to escape the toxic relationship she has with her overprotective mother, Dee Dee (Patricia Arquette). Her quest for independence opens a Pandora’s box of secrets, one that ultimately leads to murder.”

Number of seasons: 1

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 91%

What critics said: “I don’t know quite how to feel about The Act, about the discomfort of seeing childhood abuse dressed up on screen, even if I know it’s not for gawking, even if I recognize the pull the Blanchard story has on me anyway. Perhaps that is the point.” – Adrian Horton, Guardian

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 23,242,749

2. “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)

source CBS All Access

Description: “After answering a distress signal from the U.S.S. Enterprise, season two of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery joining forces with Captain Christopher Pike on a new mission to investigate seven mysterious red signals and the appearance of an unknown being called the Red Angel. While the crew must work together to unravel their meaning and origin, Michael Burnham is forced to face her past with the return of her estranged brother, Spock.”

Number of seasons: 2

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

What critics said: “A fun, nostalgic, energetic re-entry that makes up for that sometimes bloated bore of a first season.” – Verne Gay, Newsday

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 26,853,693

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces and one strange little girl.”

Number of seasons: 2, season 3 coming this year

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94%

What critics said: “Stranger Things provides a form of escapism that has nothing to do with alternate dimensions. It invites viewers to indulge in the sweet self-righteousness that can come with getting excluded for being uncool.” – Alison Willmore, Buzzfeed

Average demand expressions (last 30 days): 39,935,840