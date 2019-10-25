The world’s top-earning YouTube star, an 8-year-old boy, has renamed his channel as his business empire grows

caption “Ryan ToysReview” is now “Ryan’s World” on YouTube. source Ryan’s World/YouTube

The world’s top-earning YouTube star, Ryan Kaji, 8, has renamed his channel “Ryan’s World” from “Ryan ToysReview.”

The name change reflects Kaji’s larger brand, built in partnership with the kids-entertainment company Pocket.Watch.

In the video, Kaji also announced the launch of a channel for Spanish-speaking viewers called “Ryan’s World Español.”

Kaji said in the video that he and his team "don't just do toy videos anymore" and that viewers could expect to find content dedicated to science experiments, challenges, and education.

The name change reflects Kaji’s larger brand, built in partnership with the kids-entertainment company Pocket.Watch.

Kaji said in the video that he and his team “don’t just do toy videos anymore” and that viewers could expect to find content dedicated to science experiments, challenges, and education.

He also announced the launch of a new channel for Spanish-speaking viewers called “Ryan’s World Español.”

Kaji has earned a lucrative income reviewing toys online – in one year, his channel generated $22 million in revenue, Forbes said in its latest report on YouTuber earnings.

The Ryan’s World brand has partnerships and products with Colgate, Nickelodeon, Bonkers Toys, Roku, and Walmart.

