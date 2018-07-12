All the biggest Emmy snubs of 2018, from ‘The Terror’ to ‘The Good Place’

Carrie Wittmer, Business Insider US
AMC

Not everyone can be a winner, or even a nominee.

Emmy nominations came out Thursday, with some surprises and many disappointments. In 2018, there were 728 shows on the ballot and 2,372 performances, so, of course, some shows and performances had to miss out on nominations, even if they deserved them.

Unfortunately some of the absolute best shows and performances eligible didn’t get any recognition, like AMC’s “The Terror” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” And some didn’t get the nominations they deserved, like NBC’s “The Good Place” and HBO’s “Insecure.”

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by “SNL’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are all the 2018 Emmy snubs:

DRAMA SERIES

AMC

“Halt and Catch Fire”

AMC

“Killing Eve”

"The Good Place"

“Billions”

Showtime

COMEDY SERIES

NBC

“The Good Place”

NBC

“One Day at a Time”

Justina Machado and Todd Grinnell star on “One Day at a Time.”
"The Terror"

“Insecure”

"American Vandal"

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

The CW

LIMITED SERIES

AMC

“The Terror”

AMC

“American Vandal”

Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

AMC

Jason Mitchell, “The Chi”

Showtime

Lee Pace, “Halt and Catch Fire”

AMC

J.K. Simmons, “Counterpart”

Starz

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

BBC

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

BBC

Mackenzie Davis, “Halt and Catch Fire”

AMC

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

HBO

Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”

HBO

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

The CW

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

The CW

Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”

The CW

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

NBC

Alison Brie, “Glow”

Netflix

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

FX

Costa Ronin, “The Americans”

FX

Noah Emmerich, “The Americans”

FX

Brendan Fraser, “Trust”

FX

Toby Huss, “Halt and Catch Fire”

AMC

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

HBO

Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”

HBO

Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”

Helen Sloan/HBO

Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”

NBC

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Netflix

Zach Woods, “Silicon Valley”

HBO

Marc Maron, “Glow”

Netflix

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

NBC

D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

NBC

Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”

Adam Rose/Netflix

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

AMC

Jared Harris, “The Terror”

AMC

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

BBC

Hayley Atwell, “Howard’s End”

BBC

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

AMC

Tobias Menzies, “The Terror”

AMC

Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”

FX

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

AMC

Nive Nielsen, “The Terror”

AMC