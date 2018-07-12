All the biggest Emmy snubs of 2018, from ‘The Terror’ to ‘The Good Place’

- source
Not everyone can be a winner, or even a nominee.
Emmy nominations came out Thursday, with some surprises and many disappointments. In 2018, there were 728 shows on the ballot and 2,372 performances, so, of course, some shows and performances had to miss out on nominations, even if they deserved them.
Unfortunately some of the absolute best shows and performances eligible didn’t get any recognition, like AMC’s “The Terror” and “Halt and Catch Fire.” And some didn’t get the nominations they deserved, like NBC’s “The Good Place” and HBO’s “Insecure.”
The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by “SNL’s” Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live September 17 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are all the 2018 Emmy snubs:
DRAMA SERIES
“Halt and Catch Fire”
“Killing Eve”
“Billions”
COMEDY SERIES
“The Good Place”
“One Day at a Time”
“Insecure”
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
LIMITED SERIES
“The Terror”
“American Vandal”
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Mitchell, “The Chi”
Lee Pace, “Halt and Catch Fire”
J.K. Simmons, “Counterpart”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
Mackenzie Davis, “Halt and Catch Fire”
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Thomas Middleditch, “Silicon Valley”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”
Gina Rodriguez, “Jane the Virgin”
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
Alison Brie, “Glow”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Costa Ronin, “The Americans”
Noah Emmerich, “The Americans”
Brendan Fraser, “Trust”
Toby Huss, “Halt and Catch Fire”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maisie Williams, “Game of Thrones”
Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
Chrissy Metz, “This Is Us”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Zach Woods, “Silicon Valley”
Marc Maron, “Glow”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
D’Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”
Rita Moreno, “One Day at a Time”
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jared Harris, “The Terror”
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Hayley Atwell, “Howard’s End”
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Tobias Menzies, “The Terror”
Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Nive Nielsen, “The Terror”
