The top 10 films of the year, according to black critics

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) announced its award winners and top 10 films of the 2019 on Tuesday.

Films like “Queen & Slim” and “Harriet” were recognized by the organization, whose membership includes critics from the US, the Caribbean, Europe, and Africa. Actors like Eddie Murphy and Lupita Nyong’o, as well as directors like Jordan Peele, were also praised by the AAFCA.

Here are the top 10 films of 2019, according to black critics.

10. “Harriet” tells the real-life story of famed abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

caption Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monáe star in “Harriet.” source Focus Features

“Eve’s Bayou” director Kasi Lemmons helmed “Harriet,” which was critically acclaimed when it was released in November.

9. “The Farewell” focuses on an Asian-American family dealing with an impending loss.

caption Awkwafina (left) stars in “The Farewell.” source Big Beach Films

The film, directed by Lulu Wang, is based on a true story from Wang’s family.

8. (TIE) “Atlantics,” a supernatural romance film, tied with “Parasite” for eighth place.

caption Mame Bineta Sane stars in “Atlantics.” source Netflix

While the two films are very different (“Parasite” is a genre-bending thriller about families and social class in South Korea, whereas “Atlantics” is a supernatural romance), they both placed on the AAFCA’s list of best films.

8. (TIE) “Parasite” hales from “Snowpiercer” director Boon Joon Ho.

caption “Parasite” is a genre-defying movie about two families in South Korea. source Neon/CJ Entertainment

“Parasite” also received the award for best foreign film, as well as best screenplay, from the association.

7. “Waves” is a coming of age story and a family drama.

caption Kelvin Harrison, Jr. and Alexa Demie star in “Waves.” source A24

The film follows a suburban black family as they navigate a difficult loss. Kelvin Harrison, Jr., who plays high school senior Tyler, also received the award for best breakout performance, while Taylor Russell, who plays Tyler’s troubled younger sister, was the recipient of the AAFCA’s “We See You” award – which honors an actor who gives a memorable performance in a film.

6. Lena Waithe wrote the screenplay for “Queen & Slim.”

caption Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith star in “Queen & Slim.” source Universal

The film focuses on the title characters, who are also lovers, as they go on the run from police after a traffic stop goes awry and attempt to escape to Cuba. “Queen & Slim” also received the “impact” award from the AAFCA for its timely themes and relevant message.

5. “The Irishman” was directed by Martin Scorsese.

caption “The Irishman” is over three hours long. source Netflix

The critically-acclaimed film follows an aging Irish mob hit man (played by Robert de Niro) as he comes to terms with his life and career.

4. “Clemency” will be released on December 27.

caption Alfre Woodward stars in “Clemency.” source Neon

The film follows a death row warden as she’s forced to execute an inmate and come to terms with the psychological stress of the job.

3. “Just Mercy” is based on a true story of a man wrongly imprisoned and charged.

caption Michael B Jordan (left) and Jamie Foxx star in “Just Mercy.” source Warner Bros.

The film focuses on the efforts of a lawyer, played by Michael B. Jordan, to acquit a black man (Jamie Foxx) wrongfully imprisoned for killing a white woman. Foxx also received the AAFCA award for best supporting actor for his role in the movie.

2. Eddie Murphy stars in “Dolemite Is My Name,” which is inspired by true events.

caption Eddie Murphy plays a stand-up comedian in “Dolemite Is My Name.” source Netflix

Inspired by the real-life exploits of performer Rudy Ray Moore, who was a stand-up comedian and later became a prominent blaxploitation film star.

Eddie Murphy, who played Dolemite/Moore, and Divine Joy Randolph, who played his costar, also received the AAFCA’s awards for best actor and best supporting actress, respectively.

1. “Us” was the AAFCA’s best film of 2019.

caption Lupita Nyong’o starred in “Us.” source Universal Pictures

Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror film follows a family on vacation as they come face-to-face with their murderous doppelgangers, known as “the Tethered.”

For her role in “Us,” Lupita Nyong’o received the AAFCA’s award for best actress, while Peele was recognized as best director. And “Us” in general was named best film by the critics association.