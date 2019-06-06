The 13 top Fortune-ranked companies for LGBTQ employees

- source
- Max Whittaker/Getty Images
- The Human Rights Campaign rated Fortune-ranked companies on their LGBTQ policies in their Corporate Equality Index (CEI).
- The 17th-annual report found that 13 of the Fortune Top 20 companies scored a perfect 100 in the CEI.
- Here are those 13 companies, their overall Fortune rank, and the policies that earned them a perfect score.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Where are the best places to work for LGBTQ equality?
Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has been finding out. The HRC rates Fortune-ranked companies across America on their policies for their LGBTQ employees in their Corporate Equality Index (CEI).
The 17th-annual report found that 572 businesses earned a perfect 100 score for their policies, and that 97% of companies had explicit gender-identity non-discrimination protections. Compare that to the HRC’s first report from 2002, when the rate was 5%. Since then, the sheer number of companies reporting their policies has grown as well, from 319 in 2002 to 1,028 in 2019.
The companies that scored perfectly on HRC’s CEI had the following policies in place, as noted in the report:
1) Prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation for all operations
2) Prohibit discrimination based on gender identity for all operations
3) Equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal medical and soft benefits
4) Equivalency in same- and different-sex domestic partner medical and soft benefits
5) Equal health coverage for transgender individuals without exclusion for medically necessary care
6) Three LGBTQ internal training and education best practices
7) Employee group or diversity council
8) Three distinct efforts of outreach or engagement to broader LGBTQ community, and if supplier diversity program is in place, must include LGBTQ suppliers
9) Contractor/supplier non-discrimination standards and philanthropic giving guidelines
Of the Fortune Top 20 businesses, 13 scored 100. Only one declined to report their policies: Berkshire Hathaway in Omaha, Nebraska.
The following companies are by no means the best of the best for LGBTQ employees (there are 559 other companies to choose from), but of the Fortune 20, these 13 earned a perfect score.
Walmart Inc.
- source
- Reuters
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 1
Where they’re headquartered: Bentonville, Arkansas
Industry: Retail
Apple Inc.
- source
- Reuters
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 3
Where they’re headquartered: Cupertino, California
Industry: Tech
McKesson Corp.
- source
- Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 5
Where they’re headquartered: San Francisco, California
Industry: Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
- source
- Thomson Reuters
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 6
Where they’re headquartered: Minnetonka, Minnesota
Industry: Healthcare
General Motors Co.
- source
- Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 8
Where they’re headquartered: Detroit, Michigan
Industry: Automotive
AT&T Inc.
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 9
Where they’re headquartered: Dallas, Texas
Industry: Telecommunications
AmerisourceBergen Corp.
- source
- Glassdoor
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 11
Where they’re headquartered: Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Amazon
- source
- Reuters
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 12
Where they’re headquartered: Seattle, Washington
Industry: E-commerce
Cardinal Health Inc.
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 15
Where they’re headquartered: Dublin, Ohio
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Walgreen Co.
- source
- Forbes/ Victoria Engblom
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 17
Where they’re headquartered: Deerfield, Illinois
Industry: Retail
The Kroger Co.
- source
- Reuters
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 18
Where they’re headquartered: Cincinnati, Ohio
Industry: Retail
Chevron Corp.
- source
- Getty/Justin Sullivan
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 19
Where they’re headquartered: San Ramon, California
Industry: Oil and gas
Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)
- source
- Mark Wilson/Getty Images
2019 CEI Score: 100
Fortune 1000 position: 20
Where they’re headquartered: Washington, DC
Industry: Financial services