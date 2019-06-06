The 13 top Fortune-ranked companies for LGBTQ employees

caption A group of Apple employees march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Parade, June 28, 2015, in San Francisco, California. source Max Whittaker/Getty Images

The Human Rights Campaign rated Fortune-ranked companies on their LGBTQ policies in their Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

The 17th-annual report found that 13 of the Fortune Top 20 companies scored a perfect 100 in the CEI.

Here are those 13 companies, their overall Fortune rank, and the policies that earned them a perfect score.

Where are the best places to work for LGBTQ equality?

Since 2002, the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) has been finding out. The HRC rates Fortune-ranked companies across America on their policies for their LGBTQ employees in their Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

The 17th-annual report found that 572 businesses earned a perfect 100 score for their policies, and that 97% of companies had explicit gender-identity non-discrimination protections. Compare that to the HRC’s first report from 2002, when the rate was 5%. Since then, the sheer number of companies reporting their policies has grown as well, from 319 in 2002 to 1,028 in 2019.

The companies that scored perfectly on HRC’s CEI had the following policies in place, as noted in the report:

1) Prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation for all operations

2) Prohibit discrimination based on gender identity for all operations

3) Equivalency in same- and different-sex spousal medical and soft benefits

4) Equivalency in same- and different-sex domestic partner medical and soft benefits

5) Equal health coverage for transgender individuals without exclusion for medically necessary care

6) Three LGBTQ internal training and education best practices

7) Employee group or diversity council

8) Three distinct efforts of outreach or engagement to broader LGBTQ community, and if supplier diversity program is in place, must include LGBTQ suppliers

9) Contractor/supplier non-discrimination standards and philanthropic giving guidelines

Of the Fortune Top 20 businesses, 13 scored 100. Only one declined to report their policies: Berkshire Hathaway in Omaha, Nebraska.

The following companies are by no means the best of the best for LGBTQ employees (there are 559 other companies to choose from), but of the Fortune 20, these 13 earned a perfect score.

Walmart Inc.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 1

Where they’re headquartered: Bentonville, Arkansas

Industry: Retail

Apple Inc.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 3

Where they’re headquartered: Cupertino, California

Industry: Tech

McKesson Corp.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 5

Where they’re headquartered: San Francisco, California

Industry: Healthcare

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 6

Where they’re headquartered: Minnetonka, Minnesota

Industry: Healthcare

General Motors Co.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 8

Where they’re headquartered: Detroit, Michigan

Industry: Automotive

AT&T Inc.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 9

Where they’re headquartered: Dallas, Texas

Industry: Telecommunications

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 11

Where they’re headquartered: Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Amazon

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 12

Where they’re headquartered: Seattle, Washington

Industry: E-commerce

Cardinal Health Inc.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 15

Where they’re headquartered: Dublin, Ohio

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Walgreen Co.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 17

Where they’re headquartered: Deerfield, Illinois

Industry: Retail

The Kroger Co.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 18

Where they’re headquartered: Cincinnati, Ohio

Industry: Retail

Chevron Corp.

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 19

Where they’re headquartered: San Ramon, California

Industry: Oil and gas

Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae)

2019 CEI Score: 100

Fortune 1000 position: 20

Where they’re headquartered: Washington, DC

Industry: Financial services